Read full article on original website
Related
wnmufm.org
Man accused of stabbing Newberry woman arraigned in Luce County
NEWBERRY, MI— A probable cause conference is set for a Florida man accused of stabbing his girlfriend in Newberry on Saturday. Jacob Pizarczyk, 24, was arraigned on charges of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of a controlled substance, domestic assault, and habitual offender-4th offense.
mynewberrynews.com
Woman stabbed several times in Newberry
On Saturday, 10/29/2022 at approximately 2:00 AM, Troopers from the Michigan State Police, Sault Ste. Marie Post, were dispatched to the Village of Newberry for a report of an assault involving a female victim who was stabbed several times. Troopers arrived on scene and contacted the 36-year-old victim who is from Newberry. The female victim had sustained extensive injuries from the assault. She was transported to the hospital by EMS for medical treatment and is currently in stable condition.
WLUC
Women’s Center to hold meet and greet event in Munising
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Women’s Center will hold a year-end ask event on Thursday, Nov. 10. Marquette and Alger County residents are invited to attend the meet and greet at The Gallery in Munising. Social hour starts at 5 p.m. and a presentation begins at 6 p.m. Appetizers and refreshments will be provided.
WLUC
Manistique earns major awards in Mid Peninsula Conference Volleyball voting
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - MPC GIRLS VOLLEYBALL 2022 ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS. Player of the year: Emma Jones, Manistique Setter Junior.
These Upper Peninsula Restaurants Are Among The Top in the U.S.
Two restaurants, both located in Munising, Michigan are among the top in the United States. You're probably wondering, what exactly are these restaurants being recognized for?. It seems like there's a "top" or "best of" list for just about everything these days. Well, we're okay with that because honestly, we want to know where the best spots for food are across the state of Michigan.
Comments / 0