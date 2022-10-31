ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry, MI

Man accused of stabbing Newberry woman arraigned in Luce County

NEWBERRY, MI— A probable cause conference is set for a Florida man accused of stabbing his girlfriend in Newberry on Saturday. Jacob Pizarczyk, 24, was arraigned on charges of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of a controlled substance, domestic assault, and habitual offender-4th offense.
Woman stabbed several times in Newberry

On Saturday, 10/29/2022 at approximately 2:00 AM, Troopers from the Michigan State Police, Sault Ste. Marie Post, were dispatched to the Village of Newberry for a report of an assault involving a female victim who was stabbed several times. Troopers arrived on scene and contacted the 36-year-old victim who is from Newberry. The female victim had sustained extensive injuries from the assault. She was transported to the hospital by EMS for medical treatment and is currently in stable condition.
Women’s Center to hold meet and greet event in Munising

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Women’s Center will hold a year-end ask event on Thursday, Nov. 10. Marquette and Alger County residents are invited to attend the meet and greet at The Gallery in Munising. Social hour starts at 5 p.m. and a presentation begins at 6 p.m. Appetizers and refreshments will be provided.
These Upper Peninsula Restaurants Are Among The Top in the U.S.

Two restaurants, both located in Munising, Michigan are among the top in the United States. You're probably wondering, what exactly are these restaurants being recognized for?. It seems like there's a "top" or "best of" list for just about everything these days. Well, we're okay with that because honestly, we want to know where the best spots for food are across the state of Michigan.
MUNISING, MI

