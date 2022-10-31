Read full article on original website
Jerry Lee Lewis Funeral & Public Memorial Announced
Officials recently announced the details of funeral services for rock-n-roll icon Jerry Lee Lewis. The award-winning artist’s publically-held funeral is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 5, in his hometown of Ferriday, La. In addition, this week, there will also be a public memorial in Mississippi and a private celebration of...
Luke Bryan To Host ABC Special ‘On The Road To the CMA Awards’
Prior to the 56th annual CMA Awards on Wednesday (November 9th), co-host Luke Bryan will be hosting an ABC special, On the Road to the CMA Awards. According to Billboard, the new special will offer viewers an all-access look into the life of Wynonna Judd, as she returns to the stage following the death of her mother and country music hall of fame, Naomi Judd. Judd will appear in the special alongside fellow country music hitmakers Martina McBride and Little Big Town.
Loretta Lynn Pre-Recorded Special Message That Aired at Her Memorial Service
Country music icon Loretta Lynn gave a heartfelt message at her memorial service via a touching pre-recorded message. The meaningful words were delivered to those who were mourning the star by Loretta Lynn herself at the Grand Ole Opry during a Sunday (October 30) service. A crowd of mourners gathered...
‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Shares Rare Photo With Fiancée Jeremy Scheuch From the Hospital
If you are looking for Danielle Colby of American Pickers fame, then she’s going to still be in the hospital recovering from recent surgery. Colby posted a new picture on her Instagram account on Wednesday. In it, she’s looking coyly into the camera’s lens. Jeremy Scheuch, her fiancée, can be seen in the photo. We don’t see him very much in the public eye so it’s sweet to see them together. And he’s got a snazzy T-shirt featuring the cast of The Golden Girls, too.
Cody Johnson Readies Double Live Album
Cody Johnson revealed he will release a new live album, Cody Johnson & the Rockin’… The post Cody Johnson Readies Double Live Album appeared first on Outsider.
Wynonna Judd Says She Still Feels Her Mom’s Criticism While Onstage
A little more than six months after her mother’s death, Wynonna Judd says she still feels Naomi’s criticism while performing onstage. Taste of Country reports that during a recent press gathering outside of Nashville, Wynonna Judd opened up about feeling her mother’s presence on stage. “I feel my mother onstage, but a lot of time, it’s not appropriate,” she explained. “Because when you’re grieving, you go from hell to hallelujah really fast. There are moments when I feel her going, ‘You have on too much makeup’ or ‘You need to lose weight.’”
Keith Urban Compares Taylor Swift’s New ‘Midnights’ Album to an ‘Acid Trip’
One week after the release of Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated album, Midnights, Keith Urban is sharing his thoughts about the new record. While speaking to Billboard, Keith Urban gushed about Taylor Swift and the album. “The lyricism, the fresh meters as far as some of the cadences she sang. Jack Antonoff’s production is just exquisite for a guy like me, who is obsessive over fine, fine details. If you put headphones on, as an audiophile like I am, I can swim in that album with no vocals on it.”
Zac Brown Band Welcomes Caroline Jones as First Female Band Member
Most fans of the Zac Brown Band are already familiar with Caroline Jones. She started touring with them in 2017. She was the band’s opening act for three years before they made her a guest musician in the road band. ZBB also tapped the multi-instrumentalist to join them in the studio in the past. Now, they’re welcoming her as the newest official member of the band.
Outsider A-Side: Emily Nenni Makes Her Label Debut with New Album ‘On the Ranch’
Emily Nenni has been chasing her dream of being a country singer for years. Born… The post Outsider A-Side: Emily Nenni Makes Her Label Debut with New Album ‘On the Ranch’ appeared first on Outsider.
