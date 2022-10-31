Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School ShootingMarissa NewbySaint Louis, MO
KMOV
St. Louis sheriff requests upgraded equipment after deputy carjacked at gunpoint
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The St. Louis sheriff’s office is requesting that City of St. Louis leaders allocate funding to the sheriff’s office for new equipment after a sheriff deputy was carjacked at gunpoint Downtown early Tuesday morning. Sheriff Vernon Betts told News 4 he wants to allow...
KMOV
Victim tracks down stolen car as St. Louis area police departments grapple with non-stop car thefts
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Every day police departments across St. Louis and St. Charles work to stop the onslaught of car thieves plaguing neighborhoods and gas stations. “It’s steady, it’s nonstop,” explained St. Charles County Police Chief Kurt Frisz. The problem is not unique to one area....
Save-A-Lot in north St. Louis burglarized again
Police say thieves broke into a Save-A-Lot grocery store around 3:00 a.m. Thursday.
KMOV
1 person killed in overnight shooting north of downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An 18-year-old man was shot and killed just north of downtown St. Louis overnight. Marquis Holt, 18, was pronounced dead after police officers and EMS discovered him inside his home with gunshot wounds. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. at 1416 N. 10th Street, which...
KMOV
2 dead, 3 hospitalized in multi-car crash in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people died, and three others were injured in a multi-car crash in south St. Louis City Thursday. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the area of South Grand Boulevard and Taft Avenue in Dutchtown around 2 p.m. for a five-car crash with people trapped. Police tell News 4 that a 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee was going south on Grand in the center turn lane at a high rate of speed. It clipped the back of a 2014 Nissan Pathfinder, which caused the Pathfinder to hit a parked tractor-trailer and another parked car. The driver of the Jeep then lost control and the car rolled several times for a block and crashed into several parked cars before it came to a rest on the sidewalk near Marceline Terrace.
Stolen Kia leads to gunfire outside St. Louis gas station, two teens shot
Two teens accused of stealing a woman's Kia vehicle earlier this week were shot Monday afternoon in the parking lot of a north St. Louis gas station.
KMOV
Two admit to trying to bring 100 pounds of meth to St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two men pleaded guilty to trying to bring 100 pounds of methamphetamine to the St. Louis area. Demond Benard McDaniels Jr., 26, of St. Charles, and Dawuane Lamont Rhodes Jr., 25, of St. Louis, each pleaded guilty to one felony count of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
2 killed, 3 injured in 8 car crash in south St. Louis
Two people died and three others were injured on Thursday in a multi-car crash in Dutchtown in south St. Louis.
advantagenews.com
Two charged in Granite City robbery
License plate reader cameras are credited with helping police identify and eventually charge two suspects from St. Louis in connection with a shooting and robbery in Granite City in September. The woman was shot as the two men demanded her property near Grand Avenue and State Street. The Madison County...
KMOV
St. Louis Co. man sentenced to 22 years for robbing multiple stores in 2018
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man from St. Louis County has been sentenced to serve 22 years in prison for robbing four stores in 2018 and attempting to rob a fifth. On July 25, 35-year-old Demetrius Smith pleaded guilty to four counts of robbery and one count of attempted robbery.
KMOV
Local businesses are becoming the target of smash and grabs, police say
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - In the last few weeks, more than 21 local businesses have been broken into and had things stolen from inside. St. Louis Metropolitan Police (SLMPD) are now saying that there is a trend of these crimes happening across St. Louis City. “Right now we believe...
KMOV
St. Louis sheriff deputy robbed, carjacked at gunpoint during security job
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis sheriff deputy was robbed and carjacked of his personal vehicle and items after midnight Tuesday. The St. Louis Sheriff’s Office reports its deputy was working security for a Blues game Monday night at the Enterprise Center when two young, armed Black men robbed the deputy after his shift sometime before 1 a.m. Tuesday.
photonews247.com
Where Are All The Cars in Downtown St. Louis?
I was visiting Downtown St. Louis on a Tuesday around 2:00 pm as was wondering where all the cars were. Is it due to people telecommuting or is there fewer jobs downtown. On a Sunday morning, downtown is desolate, but that is understandable. But on a work day in the afternoon in the heart of a major city, no.
myleaderpaper.com
Festus Police arrest man found with stolen motorcycle
Festus Police recently got a call about a suspicious person and found a man with a motorcycle that had been reported stolen in St. Louis, Chief Tim Lewis said. He said the incident occurred about 12:15 p.m. Oct. 19 in the 1000 block of Central Avenue. “Officers found a 39-year-old...
Shooting leads to standoff in south St. Louis
Police are involved in an hours-long standoff with a man accused of shooting a woman Wednesday morning in south St. Louis.
KMOV
News 4 Investigates: St. Louis City making money off stolen cars
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis is profiting off stolen cars, leaving Kia and Hyundai owners furious and devastated. Thieves snatched a local woman’s Kia, but she claims the City of St. Louis profited off her pain. The city is reportedly selling stolen cars and making big bucks.
St. Louis City Sheriff's Deputy Carjacked at Gunpoint While in Uniform
The two suspects made off with his gun, cell phone and car
KSDK
Teenagers shot after stealing woman's Kia
Several teens were shot this week at a St. Louis gas station. This followed an apparent carjacking the teens were allegedly involved in.
Overnight crash injures two in Midtown, St. Louis
ST. LOUIS - Two people were injured in an accident overnight in Midtown, St. Louis.
Two charged after woman shot, robbed in Granite City
Two men face felony charges after a woman was shot and robbed a few weeks ago in Granite City.
