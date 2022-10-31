ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KMOV

1 person killed in overnight shooting north of downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An 18-year-old man was shot and killed just north of downtown St. Louis overnight. Marquis Holt, 18, was pronounced dead after police officers and EMS discovered him inside his home with gunshot wounds. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. at 1416 N. 10th Street, which...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

2 dead, 3 hospitalized in multi-car crash in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people died, and three others were injured in a multi-car crash in south St. Louis City Thursday. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the area of South Grand Boulevard and Taft Avenue in Dutchtown around 2 p.m. for a five-car crash with people trapped. Police tell News 4 that a 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee was going south on Grand in the center turn lane at a high rate of speed. It clipped the back of a 2014 Nissan Pathfinder, which caused the Pathfinder to hit a parked tractor-trailer and another parked car. The driver of the Jeep then lost control and the car rolled several times for a block and crashed into several parked cars before it came to a rest on the sidewalk near Marceline Terrace.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Two admit to trying to bring 100 pounds of meth to St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two men pleaded guilty to trying to bring 100 pounds of methamphetamine to the St. Louis area. Demond Benard McDaniels Jr., 26, of St. Charles, and Dawuane Lamont Rhodes Jr., 25, of St. Louis, each pleaded guilty to one felony count of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Two charged in Granite City robbery

License plate reader cameras are credited with helping police identify and eventually charge two suspects from St. Louis in connection with a shooting and robbery in Granite City in September. The woman was shot as the two men demanded her property near Grand Avenue and State Street. The Madison County...
GRANITE CITY, IL
KMOV

St. Louis sheriff deputy robbed, carjacked at gunpoint during security job

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis sheriff deputy was robbed and carjacked of his personal vehicle and items after midnight Tuesday. The St. Louis Sheriff’s Office reports its deputy was working security for a Blues game Monday night at the Enterprise Center when two young, armed Black men robbed the deputy after his shift sometime before 1 a.m. Tuesday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
photonews247.com

Where Are All The Cars in Downtown St. Louis?

I was visiting Downtown St. Louis on a Tuesday around 2:00 pm as was wondering where all the cars were. Is it due to people telecommuting or is there fewer jobs downtown. On a Sunday morning, downtown is desolate, but that is understandable. But on a work day in the afternoon in the heart of a major city, no.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Festus Police arrest man found with stolen motorcycle

Festus Police recently got a call about a suspicious person and found a man with a motorcycle that had been reported stolen in St. Louis, Chief Tim Lewis said. He said the incident occurred about 12:15 p.m. Oct. 19 in the 1000 block of Central Avenue. “Officers found a 39-year-old...
FESTUS, MO

