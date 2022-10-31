ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, VA

56-year-old man killed in Chesterfield shooting after confronting suspect going through girlfriend’s vehicle

By Tyler Thrasher
 3 days ago

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is continuing to investigate a deadly shooting off of Midlothian Turnpike .

According to police, the shooting happened in the 14000 block of North Carriage Lane around 3:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 31.

Police responded to reports of a shooting and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Emergency crews attempted to save the man’s life, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was identified as 56-year-old Robert C. Ashburn.

The investigation shows Ashburn left his home to head to work before 3:30 a.m. and he saw an unknown suspect going through his girlfriend’s vehicle, according to police. Ashburn confronted the suspect and was shot.

Where’s my rebate? Virginia residents await $250 checks

The suspect ran away from the area. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 .

