ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Daycare Owner Accused Of Assaulting 5-Year-Old, Lawyer Claims A Dozen Other Kids Were Present And It Never Happened

By Alex Lang
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HewG3_0itNKSbv00
MEGA; Wake County Sheriff's Office

A daycare worker in North Carolina faces a sex-crime charge after police said he assaulted a child, Radar has learned.

Recently, police in Raleigh, North Carolina, said they arrested Malay Jindal , 58, with statutory sex offense with a child, according to reports. He is suspected of assaulting a 5-year-old child in July.

The victim told her mother about the incident while at a doctor’s office, according to WTVD.

The child said she was reading a book and Jindal had “scratchy fingers,” a prosecutor said, according to the report.

Jindal owns the Godard School in North Raleigh. Jindal has been running the school for more than a decade, according to WTVD.

"Mr. Jindal has denied the allegations. We cooperated from beginning and gave access to Raleigh police of entire premises. They interviewed teachers and Mr. Jindal," a defense attorney said, according to the report.

"It is his intent to plead not guilty. On this particular day of the alleged incident, he was covering for another teacher who was out for lunch. There were at least 11 students in that classroom, and it was naptime."

Parents had a mix reaction, according to WTVD, with one not believing Jindal was guilty of the accusations. Another said she did not enjoy asking her child about any assaults.

Jindal is being held in a North Carolina jail on $2 million bond.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Complex

2-Year-Old Boy Finds Loaded Gun in Truck Seat and Fatally Shoots Himself, Father Charged

North Carolina man Warren Tyler Oser is facing criminal charges after his two-year-old son fatally shot himself with his father’s handgun. Per ABC11, Oser has been charged with failure to properly and safely store his firearms to protect minors after two-year-old Warren Bennett Oser reportedly climbed into a pick-up truck, picked up a loaded handgun, and shot himself. When investigators arrived at the scene, they discovered the child with a gunshot wound and took him to a nearby hospital. He was later pronounced dead from his wounds.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

North Carolina man flew to Kansas to see ‘young girl’ he met online, cops say

A North Carolina man was arrested after authorities say he flew to Kansas to meet a child. The Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office said 20-year-old Derrick Yarnell, of Henderson, North Carolina, had met the young girl online. Deputies were notified of “a possible exploitation of a child” after Yarnell flew to Kansas to meet her, according to a news release.
HENDERSON, NC
cbs17

Durham man dies 5 days after shooting; police investigating

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police say a Durham man died five days after he walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound. The Durham Police Department on Wednesday identified the man as 21-year-old Michael Spears Jr. Police say they received a call shortly before midnight last Thursday notifying them...
DURHAM, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Three young people hurt in North Carolina shooting

Three young people were injured in a shooting in Raleigh on Halloween night, police said. Officers responding to the shooting in northeast Raleigh found two juveniles with serious injuries and a third with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening, police said in a news release. All three were taken to a hospital.
RALEIGH, NC
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

117K+
Followers
3K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy