Daycare Owner Accused Of Assaulting 5-Year-Old, Lawyer Claims A Dozen Other Kids Were Present And It Never Happened

MEGA; Wake County Sheriff's Office

A daycare worker in North Carolina faces a sex-crime charge after police said he assaulted a child, Radar has learned.

Recently, police in Raleigh, North Carolina, said they arrested Malay Jindal , 58, with statutory sex offense with a child, according to reports. He is suspected of assaulting a 5-year-old child in July.

The victim told her mother about the incident while at a doctor’s office, according to WTVD.

The child said she was reading a book and Jindal had “scratchy fingers,” a prosecutor said, according to the report.

Jindal owns the Godard School in North Raleigh. Jindal has been running the school for more than a decade, according to WTVD.

"Mr. Jindal has denied the allegations. We cooperated from beginning and gave access to Raleigh police of entire premises. They interviewed teachers and Mr. Jindal," a defense attorney said, according to the report.

"It is his intent to plead not guilty. On this particular day of the alleged incident, he was covering for another teacher who was out for lunch. There were at least 11 students in that classroom, and it was naptime."

Parents had a mix reaction, according to WTVD, with one not believing Jindal was guilty of the accusations. Another said she did not enjoy asking her child about any assaults.

Jindal is being held in a North Carolina jail on $2 million bond.