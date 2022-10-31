ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi facing federal charges

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
Authorities on Monday filed federal charges against the man accused of beating House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, after breaking into the couple’s home in San Francisco last week.

David Wayne DePape, 42, faces charges of assault on the immediate family member of a federal official and attempted kidnapping of a federal official. In an affidavit made public Monday, officials said DePape told Paul Pelosi that he was looking for Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and that he intended to wait until she returned to the house.

Paul Pelosi told investigators that he was asleep when DePape broke into the Pelosi family’s home on Friday and walked into his bedroom. He said he was able to go into the bathroom and call 911. He told officials that he had never seen DePape before.

Two police officers responding to the 911 call around 2:30 a.m. found Paul Pelosi and DePape struggling over a hammer when they arrived, according to authorities. Chief William “Bill” Scott said last week that DePape got control of the hammer “and violently assaulted (Paul Pelosi) with it.” In court records, officials said DePape hit Paul Pelosi in the head, apparently knocking him unconscious.

Officers tackled DePape and restrained him, according to police and federal investigators.

Authorities said that DePape “was prepared to detain and injure Speaker Pelosi when he entered the Pelosi residence” early on Friday morning. He had zip ties, tape, rope and at least one hammer, officials said.

In an interview with police, DePape said that he planned to hold Nancy Pelosi hostage and talk to her.

“If Nancy were to tell (DePape) the ‘truth,’ he would let her go, and if she ‘lied,’ he was going to break ‘her kneecaps,’” officials said in court records. “(DePape) also later explained that by breaking Nancy’s kneecaps, she would then have to be wheeled into Congress, which would show other Members of Congress there were consequences to actions.”

He told investigators that he felt like he had to respond after Paul Pelosi called 911, and that he knew there was no way authorities would ignore the 911 call.

“(DePape) explained that he did not leave after Pelosi’s call to 9-1-1 because, much like the American founding fathers with the British, he was fighting against tyranny without the option of surrender,” authorities said.

Records showed DePape remained jailed Monday afternoon. He was being held without bond on charges including first-degree burglary, assault with a deadly weapon and attempted murder..

OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Weighs In On Nancy Pelosi's Husband Getting Violently Attacked At Home: 'A Terrible Thing'

After staying quiet on Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, getting attacked in his own home, former President Donald Trump is finally speaking out about the incident. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of them it’s a terrible thing,” Donald said in an interview with Americano Media. “Look at what’s happened to San Francisco generally. Look at what’s happening in Chicago. It was far worse than Afghanistan.”
The Hill

Pence on attack against Pelosi’s husband: ‘This is an outrage’

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Friday condemned the attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband at the couple’s San Francisco home. “This is an outrage and our hearts are with the entire Pelosi family. ⁦We pray Paul will make a full recovery,” Pence tweeted. “There can be no tolerance for violence against public officials or their families. This man should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC News

Paul Pelosi’s attacker makes first court appearance

David DePape, who attacked Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul, made his first court appearance today and faces both federal and state charges, including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and federal imprisonment. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer has the latest details on the case.Nov. 1, 2022.
NBC Bay Area

Long Recovery Process Expected for Paul Pelosi After Attack

As the investigation continues into the brutal attack of Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is still recovering at San Francisco General. The Speaker's Office is in charge of providing updates on her husband's condition, but no recent information has been released. However, the speaker did visit...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

Intruder attacks Pelosi's husband, calling, 'Where is Nancy'

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was attacked and severely beaten with a hammer by an assailant who broke into the couple’s San Francisco home early Friday, searching for the Democratic leader and shouting, “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?” The assault on the 82-year-old Paul Pelosi injected new uneasiness into the nation’s already toxic political climate, just 11 days before the midterm elections. It carried chilling echoes of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol, when rioters chanted menacingly for the speaker as they rampaged through the halls trying to halt certification of Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump. Speaker Pelosi, who was in Washington at the time of the California attack, arrived in San Francisco late Friday. Her motorcade was seen arriving at the hospital where her husband was being treated for his injuries. “This was not a random act. This was intentional. And it’s wrong,” said San Francisco Police Chief William Scott.
BERKELEY, CA
Nymag.com

Pelosi Attacker Allegedly Planned to Kidnap and Torture Speaker: Updates

The violent attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband last week might have been a lot worse. Federal prosecutors charged David DePape with attempting to kidnap the Speaker of the House when he allegedly broke into her San Francisco home with zip ties, looking for her, with a plan to break her kneecaps. DePape also faces federal and state charges related to the assault of Paul Pelosi.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Orlando, FL
