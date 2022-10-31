Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Report says native fish overlooked as invaders in US waters
Rivers split across mountaintops and other geographic barriers may flow only a few miles from one another, but to the aquatic creatures in those waters, the separation could represent millions of years of evolutionary time. So, when an angler or a curious child moves a fish from one side of the mountain or one side of the country to the other, it's a very big deal to the fish. Some may discover a competitive advantage in a new stream, potentially disrupting eons-old ecological hierarchies.
Phys.org
Has the iconic Western red cedar reached a tipping point?
Six years have passed since Bruce Albert witnessed the sudden, inexplicable death of a dozen Western red cedars on his property. The trees fell victim to a nameless culprit in the span of a single summer, showing no signs of a killer pest or deadly pathogen. Nearby, Douglas firs, maple, alder, black cottonwood and more than a dozen surviving red cedars remain unaffected, if not thriving, to this day.
Phys.org
Scientists identify the highest-ever recorded volcanic plume
Using images captured by satellites, researchers in the University of Oxford's Department of Physics and RAL Space have confirmed that the January 2022 eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano produced the highest-ever recorded plume. The colossal eruption is also the first to have been directly observed to have broken through to the mesosphere layer of the atmosphere. The results have been published today in the journal Science.
Phys.org
Ancient DNA analysis sheds light on the early peopling of South America
The Americas were the last continent to be inhabited by humans. An increasing body of archaeological and genomic evidence has hinted to a complex settlement process. This is especially true for South America, where unexpected ancestral signals have raised perplexing scenarios for the early migrations into different regions of the continent.
Phys.org
Is transparency the right path to equal pay?
A research team led by an Arizona State University professor has discovered that naming and shaming a company alone won't close the gender pay gap. Since 1963, the United States government has tried to narrow the discrepancy in wages between men and women, even instituting legislation to enforce the issue. For six decades they've chipped away at the inconsistency, as women now earn 82 cents for every dollar a man does, according to 2020 data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Phys.org
Paris Agreement goal would mitigate sea level rise: International study
An international team of 28 scientists, stakeholders, and other experts has found that sea level rise, even under high-end projections, would not exceed about 3 feet (0.9 meters) by the end of this century and 8 feet (2.5 meters) by 2300, if society is able to achieve the Paris Agreement goal of holding warming to no more than 2 degrees Celsius.
San Diego Union-Tribune
Foreigners aboard Peru riverboat held in pollution protest
An Indigenous leader in Peru's Amazon region says that his community is holding 23 foreigners and 75 Peruvians who had been passengers on a riverboat to demand government attention to complaints of oil pollution
Phys.org
How anthropogenic disturbances drive inland water CO2 emissions
Carbon emissions from rivers, lakes, and reservoirs make up a large proportion of the global carbon cycle. Recent studies on carbon emission from inland waters in China have been focused on single lakes or rivers, and the underlying factors driving CO2 emissions remain unclear. Recently, a research group led by...
Phys.org
Joshua Tree National Park without Joshua trees? The fight is on to protect the beloved plant
The noble saguaro cactus may take the cake for the most globally iconic desert plant in the Southwest, but it would be impossible for a Southern Californian to imagine a desert landscape without Joshua trees on the horizon. To help keep the twisty, spiky Yucca brevifola part of the desert,...
Phys.org
Riparian areas could act as climatic refugia for plant diversity
The Lancang River is internationally known for its rich water resources and diverse aquatic ecology, but research on riparian plant biodiversity is sparse. As a tropical transition area in the Mekong Basin, Xishuangbanna in southwestern China is an ideal place for in-depth studies into the role of rivers on biodiversity patterns and to predict the impact of climate change on regional plant biodiversity.
Virginia's GOP governor shut down a hotline that parents could use to report 'critical race theory' complaints because not enough people were sending in tips anymore
Concerns about CRT — which had been a flashpoint in the election that Republican Glenn Youngkin won — have dried up since January.
Phys.org
Wheat prices up amid war, expanding drought
Wheat prices are high, and weather and market factors could make the crop an attractive option for Texas growers coming out of a severe drought, according to a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service expert. Mark Welch, AgriLife Extension grain economist, Bryan-College Station, said uncertainty about accessibility to wheat around the...
Phys.org
Tropical Storm Lisa moves towards Mexico after lashing Belize
Tropical Storm Lisa slowed on Thursday after making landfall in Belize, causing flooding and plunging parts of the country into darkness as it churned westwards toward Mexico. Both Mexico and Belize dropped their coastal tropical storm warnings as the former hurricane weakened and headed west at 10 miles per hour (16 kilometers per hour), according to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami.
Phys.org
Waikīkī Beach studies reveal complex drivers of changing shoreline
The Royal Hawaiian Beach in Waikīkī is a popular beach at the center of Hawai'i's tourism hub, with a valuation of $2.2 billion, according to a 2016 study. Two recently published studies from researchers at the University of Hawai'i (UH) at Mānoa's Climate Resilience Collaborative (CRC) provide new understanding of how and why this iconic beach is chronically eroding—enabling coastal managers and policymakers to more effectively manage the coastline.
Phys.org
Bringing back bushfoods: Australia's landscape mapped to boost 'bush tucker' plants
Growing native bushfoods could reverse environmental degradation and offer better food security. But how do we get bushfoods in the agricultural sector in a market saturated by modern crops?. New research from James Cook University's TropWATER has mapped Australia's entire landscape to uncover the best places to grow more than...
Phys.org
Hurricane Lisa menaces Central America
The northern part of Central America was on high alert Wednesday for the passage of Hurricane Lisa, with warnings of devastating winds, downpours and flash floods also affecting Mexico's Yucatan peninsula. The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) has issued a hurricane warning for Honduras' Bay Islands, the coast of Belize...
Phys.org
Talk of 'Christian nationalism' is getting a lot louder. But what does the term really mean?
According to a May 2022 poll from the University of Maryland, 61% of Republicans favor declaring the United States a Christian nation—even though 57% recognized that it would be unconstitutional. Meanwhile, 31% of all Americans and 49% of Republicans believe "God intended America to be a new promised land where European Christians could create a society that would be an example for the rest of the world," a recent survey from the Public Religion Research Institute found.
Phys.org
NASA Armstrong develops tech to bring space launch to any airport
A NASA-developed space launch system is attracting interest from companies that need to launch satellites in orbit. This same launch system could also develop high-flying, ultra-fast aircraft for national defense. The Towed-Glider Air Launch System, or TGALS, is a low-cost, flexible approach for putting satellites and other payloads into space....
Phys.org
Australia relies on controversial offsets to meet climate change targets—but offsets are a target at COP27
It's small wonder a major fossil fuel producer like Australia has relied so heavily on carbon offsets. Plant new forests—or say you will avoid clearing old ones—and you can keep approving new gas and coal developments. This year, whistleblower Professor Andrew McIntosh claimed up to 80% of these offsets weren't real. They didn't actually offset emissions.
Phys.org
There are, in fact, fish in the Hudson River
People tend to laugh when I tell them that my job after college was catching fish out of the Hudson River. As someone who lacks the particular brand of outdoorsy-ness fitting to this job, it seems like an unlikely position for me, but what is more unlikely to people is that there are fish in the Hudson. Many assume that the river is incapable of supporting life. That the river itself is dead.
