Whether in drinking water, food or even in the air, plastic is a global problem—and the full extent of this pollution may go beyond of what we know yet. Researchers at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT), together with partners from the Netherlands and Australia, have reviewed conventional assumptions for the transport of plastic in rivers. The actual amount of plastic waste in rivers could be up to 90% greater than previously assumed. The new findings should help improve monitoring and remove plastic from water bodies.

1 DAY AGO