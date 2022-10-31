Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Why fish look down when they swim
Just as you might look down at the sidewalk as you walk, fish look downward when they swim, a new study by a Northwestern University-led international collaboration has confirmed. The study is the first to combine simulations of zebrafish's brain, native environment and spatially-varying swimming behavior into one computational model....
Phys.org
500 million year-old fossils reveal answer to evolutionary riddle
An exceptionally well-preserved collection of fossils discovered in eastern Yunnan Province, China, has enabled scientists to solve a centuries-old riddle in the evolution of life on earth, revealing what the first animals to make skeletons looked like. The results have been published today in Proceedings of the Royal Society B.
Phys.org
Scientists identify the highest-ever recorded volcanic plume
Using images captured by satellites, researchers in the University of Oxford's Department of Physics and RAL Space have confirmed that the January 2022 eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano produced the highest-ever recorded plume. The colossal eruption is also the first to have been directly observed to have broken through to the mesosphere layer of the atmosphere. The results have been published today in the journal Science.
Phys.org
Carnivore gut microbes offer insight into health of wild ecosystems
A new study finds the microbial ecosystem in the guts of wild marten (Martes americana) that live in relatively pristine natural habitat is distinct from the gut microbiome of wild marten that live in areas that are more heavily impacted by human activity. The finding highlights an emerging tool that will allow researchers and wildlife managers to assess the health of wild ecosystems.
Phys.org
Researchers collaborate to better understand the weak nuclear force
The weak nuclear force is currently not entirely understood, despite being one of the four fundamental forces of nature. In a pair of Physical Review Letters articles, a multi-institutional team, including theorists and experimentalists from Louisiana State University, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, Argonne National Laboratory and other institutions worked closely together to test physics beyond the "Standard Model" through high-precision measurements of nuclear beta decay.
Phys.org
Astronomers have detected another 'planet killer' asteroid. Could we miss one coming our way?
If you surfed the web this morning, you may have seen news of the latest existential threat to humanity: a "planet killer" asteroid named 2022 AP7. Luckily for us 2022 AP7 "has no chance to hit the Earth currently", according to Scott Sheppard at the Carnegie Institution for Science. He and his international team of colleagues observed 2022 AP7 in a trio of "rather large" asteroids obscured by the sun's glare (the other two don't pose a risk).
Phys.org
Researchers reveal a galaxy sparkling with the universe's oldest star clusters
A team of Canadian astronomers, including experts from the Dunlap Institute for Astronomy & Astrophysics in the University of Toronto's Faculty of Arts & Science, have used the James Webb Telescope (JWST) to identify the most distant globular clusters ever discovered—dense groups of millions of stars that may be relics containing the first and oldest stars in the universe.
Phys.org
Physicists shed new light on unanswered questions about glass-liquid transition
Glasses are peculiar materials exhibiting excellent and well-known properties, but also some phenomena that are still not fully understood, even though they have been studied for more than a century. In particular, researchers have not yet reached a complete description of the glass formation process, upon cooling a liquid, and the converse transition of glass to a more stable state—called supercooled liquid—when it is heated up.
Phys.org
Exploring the surface melting of colloidal glass
In 1842, the famous British researcher Michael Faraday made an amazing observation by chance: A thin layer of water forms on the surface of ice, even though it is well below zero degrees. The temperature is below the melting point of ice, yet the surface of the ice has melted. This liquid layer on ice crystals is also why snowballs stick together.
Phys.org
Modeling study reveals blind spots in the monitoring of plastic waste
Whether in drinking water, food or even in the air, plastic is a global problem—and the full extent of this pollution may go beyond of what we know yet. Researchers at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT), together with partners from the Netherlands and Australia, have reviewed conventional assumptions for the transport of plastic in rivers. The actual amount of plastic waste in rivers could be up to 90% greater than previously assumed. The new findings should help improve monitoring and remove plastic from water bodies.
Phys.org
Sunlight-absorbing organic compounds are produced on the wet surfaces of atmospheric particles
Heterogenous oxidation reactions can occur upon mixing chemicals that are in two different physical states, such a liquid and a gas; for example, in the atmosphere the reaction of gaseous nitrate (NO3) free radicals reaching the wet surface of aerosol particles containing aromatic pollutants from wildfires. In such a situation,...
Phys.org
Researcher raises awareness on the health of rivers and lakes—by swimming in them
By swimming the length of the Danube, chemist Andreas Fath hoped to bring attention to the condition of the rivers that affect communities, measuring pollution and performing outreach activities along the way. At the same time, other researchers are working to understand the impacts of this summer's high temperatures and droughts on lakes and rivers.
Phys.org
'Global Jukebox' performing arts database now publicly available
Extensive data behind the Global Jukebox (http://theglobaljukebox.org) —an online tool for exploring recordings of music and other performing arts from around the world—has now been made available to the general public and researchers. Anna L. C. Wood of the Association for Cultural Equity (ACE), Hunter College, New York City, Patrick Savage of Keio University, Fujisawa, Japan, and 17 colleagues report and demonstrate this new resource in the open-access journal PLOS ONE on November 2, 2022.
Phys.org
Researchers' revamped AI tool makes water dramatically safer in refugee camps
Researchers from York University's Dahdaleh Institute for Global Health Research and Lassonde School of Engineering have revamped their Safe Water Optimization Tool (SWOT) with multiple innovations that will help aid workers unlock potentially life-saving information from water-quality data regularly collected in humanitarian settings. Created in partnership with Doctors Without Borders/Médecins...
Phys.org
Come rain or shine, viruses live on in soil
Soils contain diverse communities of microorganisms, including bacteria, fungi, protists and viruses. Interactions between these tiny organisms shape the ability of soils to store carbon underground. However, not much is known about the spatial patterns and dynamics of viral communities in soil. New research by Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL)...
Phys.org
IceCube neutrinos give us first glimpse into the inner depths of an active galaxy
For the first time, an international team of scientists have found evidence of high-energy neutrino emission from NGC 1068, also known as Messier 77, an active galaxy in the constellation Cetus and one of the most familiar ... The results, to be published on Nov. 4, 2022, in Science, were...
Phys.org
Spin transfer and distance-dependent spin coupling in linearly assembled Ag-Cu nanoclusters
In a recent study published in Nature Communications, a research team led by Prof. Wu Zhikun from the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science (HFIPS) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences discovered spin transfer and spin coupling through the linear assembly of silver-copper (Ag-Cu) alloy nanoclusters with sulfur. The assembly of...
Phys.org
Creating high-quality, thick graphite films
High-quality graphite has excellent mechanical strength, thermal stability, high flexibility and very high in-plane thermal and electric conductivities, and therefore it is one of most important advanced materials used in many applications, including light thermal conductors in cell phones. For example, a specific type of graphite, Highly Ordered Pyrolytic Graphite (HOPG), is one of the most frequently used lab materials.
Phys.org
Antibiotics boosted with new targeted delivery system
Hung-Jen Wu, associate professor in the Artie McFerrin Department of Chemical Engineering at Texas A&M University, is working to defeat bacteria that have become resistant to multiple types of antibiotics. To achieve interdisciplinary results, Wu is collaborating with researchers in the Texas A&M College of Engineering and the Texas A&M Health Science Center.
Phys.org
Defect in cellular respiration renders sac fungi infertile
If a fungus has to take a circuitous route to achieve cellular respiration, it lacks the energy to build fruiting bodies. The formation of fruiting bodies for sexual reproduction is a central developmental process in fungi. Even though genetic methods have been applied in recent decades to identify a large number of factors involved in this process, we still lack an understanding of how the formation of different cell types is regulated.
Comments / 0