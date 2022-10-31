Florida man sold LSD to 11-year-old girl, deputies say

SARASOTA, Fla. — Investigators said that when they arrested a man accused of selling drugs to a child, he had more than 100 prescription pills and other drugs with him.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that its deputies arrested Gabriel Derylak, 19, after an investigation showed he drove to an 11-year-old’s neighborhood and provided her with marijuana edibles and LSD.

Deputies said they were called to the girl’s home on July 29 because the child was going in and out of consciousness. Paramedics determined she was experiencing the effects of LSD.

Investigators said they used digital evidence to determine that Derylak provided the drugs to the child, and charged him with sale of a controlled substance, the sale of a controlled substance to a person under 18 and the unlawful use of a two-way communications device, WFLA reported.

Deputies said in the news release that they arrested Derylak Wednesday, and found him in possession of 163 prescription pills, LSD, marijuana, 125 grams of mushrooms, THC edibles and cartridges, butane hash oil and drug sales paraphernalia.

The drugs were taken to a laboratory to be tested.

Derylak was taken to the Sarasota County Jail on a $10,500 bond.

