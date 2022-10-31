ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Florida man sold LSD to 11-year-old girl, deputies say

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WDBO
WDBO
 4 days ago

SARASOTA, Fla. — Investigators said that when they arrested a man accused of selling drugs to a child, he had more than 100 prescription pills and other drugs with him.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that its deputies arrested Gabriel Derylak, 19, after an investigation showed he drove to an 11-year-old’s neighborhood and provided her with marijuana edibles and LSD.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=471A2x_0itNJhw900

Deputies said they were called to the girl’s home on July 29 because the child was going in and out of consciousness. Paramedics determined she was experiencing the effects of LSD.

Investigators said they used digital evidence to determine that Derylak provided the drugs to the child, and charged him with sale of a controlled substance, the sale of a controlled substance to a person under 18 and the unlawful use of a two-way communications device, WFLA reported.

Deputies said in the news release that they arrested Derylak Wednesday, and found him in possession of 163 prescription pills, LSD, marijuana, 125 grams of mushrooms, THC edibles and cartridges, butane hash oil and drug sales paraphernalia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zVf0Y_0itNJhw900

The drugs were taken to a laboratory to be tested.

Derylak was taken to the Sarasota County Jail on a $10,500 bond.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota man facing robbery, resisting charges

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man is in custody after police say he took a woman’s credit card and resisted arrest after being stopped Tuesday morning. Sarasota Police say officers were called to Pershing Avenue and Martin Luther King Way after a woman called to say her credit card had been stolen.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

North Port sting snares suspected unlicensed contractor

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Mississippi man was arrested Tuesday in a sting operation for allegedly doing unlicensed contracting work during a state of emergency, North Port Police said. Police say Stephen Dobrowski was posing as a licensed contractor soliciting work to do repairs on hurricane-damaged homes. Authorities say they...
NORTH PORT, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Bradenton Police identify victim in weekend shooting

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police have identified the victim in weekend shooting outside of a bar. The shooting occurred at 11:30 p.m. on the night of October 29 at the La Barkania Bar and Restaurant on 9th street. The victim, a 41-year-old man, was shot after leaving the restaurant...
BRADENTON, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Shoplifting spree of over $47,000 ends in two arrests in Sarasota County

A crime spree that took place across eight counties and resulted in over $47,000 in stolen items came to a head Tuesday, Nov. 1, with two arrests in Sarasota County. Outstanding warrants led the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, with the help of Florida Department of Law Enforcement, to arrest Alexi Baldivia and Randy Rivero, according to a statement.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota woman critically injured in rollover crash

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A woman was critically injured Wednesday night when her car rolled over as she attempted to use an on-ramp onto I-75, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a sedan driven by a 29-year-old woman from Sarasota was traveling east on University Parkway, entering the southbound I-75 entrance ramp. The driver lost control and went off the roadway to the left and began to spin. The car hit a small tree and overturned.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee deputies say missing Bradenton teens have been found

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says three children who ran away from a home Monday have been found. Deputies say two girls, ages 12 and 13, and a 8-year-old boy ran away from their children’s home in the 3200 block of 38th Ave., E, Bradenton at around 6:30 p.m. Monday.
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Two injured in I-75 crash at State Road 64

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people were injured when their car hit a bus on I-75 early Thursday, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers say a sedan driven by a 70-year-old Bradenton woman entered the southbound lanes of the interstate from the on-ramp of State Road 64 at about 5:45 a.m.
BRADENTON, FL
niceville.com

Money laundering operation leads to prison for Florida couple

FLORIDA — A Tampa couple has been sentenced in a multimillion-dollar money laundering scheme, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida has announced. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO), U.S. District Judge Mary S. Scriven has sentenced Virginia Garcia Moreta, 35, of Tampa, and Hector Rodriguez Mendez, 47, of Tampa, to 70 and 63 months in federal prison, respectively, for conspiring to commit money laundering.
TAMPA, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota woman seriously injured in one-car crash on I-75 ramp

A 29-year-old Sarasota woman suffered serious injuries Wednesday night at midnight when she failed to negotiate a right curve when entering the entrance ramp to Interstate 75 off University Parkway. A Florida Highway Patrol report said the woman was traveling east on University Parkway in a sedan when she lost...
SARASOTA, FL
Modern Globe

Beach Smoking Bans Catch Fire Across Florida

Bird feeds cigarette to chick.Photo courtesy of Karen Mason. Smoking bans are no surprise anymore. They’ve been placed in bars, restaurants, workplaces, and more. But now they are headed to the beach. Cigarette butts, the tiny leftover stubs of a cigarette, often go unnoticed. But they are the number one item found on Florida’s beaches during cleanup initiatives. Now conservation groups are lobbying the legislature and getting the word out about these cigarette leftovers.
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

CDC ends listeria investigation of Big Olaf Creamery

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The listeria outbreak that forced Sarasota’s Big Olaf Creamery to close earlier this year is over, federal officials said Wednesday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says its investigation has ended. “As of November 2, 2022, this outbreak is over,” a notice on the...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Local Suncoast Church donates 18 tons of food

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One local church has stepped in to help feed those affected by Hurricane Ian. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints partnered with the Mayor’s Feed the Hunger Program to make a difference. That included bringing in a truck of a donations that will help feed people on the Suncoast who have struggled due to Hurricane Ian’s destruction.
SARASOTA, FL
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Sarasota, FL

Sarasota is an exquisite and picturesque city in the southwestern portion of Florida. Originally placed on a 1873 Spanish sheepskin map next to what is now Bradenton (and initially spelled Zarazote), this quintessential Floridian beach town saw an increase in Scottish residents in 1885 and became officially incorporated in 1902.
SARASOTA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Red tide returns as manatee deaths mount

For the past few weeks, environmental officials have monitored toxic algal blooms just south of Tampa Bay – bad news for a state that has lost 24% of its manatee population. Since around Oct. 20, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has observed high concentrations of Karenia brevis, the organism that causes red tide, from inshore and offshore Lee County to Sarasota County. Even worse, the harmful algae can kill seagrass, which manatees need to survive.
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Netflix series looks at unsolved mystery in Manatee County

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - A cold case in Manatee County is now getting nationwide exposure. Netflix is featuring the case of Pat Mullins in an episode of “Unsolved Mysteries.” The episode, “Body in the Bay,” looks further into the investigation about what may have happened the day Mullins died.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
26K+
Followers
95K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy