Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Brigham Young University Wind Symphony Played Their Last Concert in the de Jong Concert HallS. F. MoriProvo, UT
4 New Trader Joe's Locations In 2023Bryan DijkhuizenDraper, UT
Ruth's Chris Steak House is a High End Restaurant in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
L & P Bakery Cafe is Located in Sandy, UtahS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Related
Benzinga
Ford Asks Underperforming Employees To Choose Severance Or Performance Improvement: Report
Ford Motor Co F has chosen an alternative approach to deal with its white-collar employees deemed underperformers. The automaker has conveyed to its managers that the underperforming workers should choose between severance or a performance enhancement program, WSJ reports. The change will mostly apply to employees who have eight or...
China's Rare Earth Metals Monopoly Could Be Coming to an End
The transition away from fossil fuel to clean energy will not nullify the global competition over natural resources.
bitcoinmagazine.com
The U.S. Will Weaponize The Dollar By Backing It With Bitcoin
This is an opinion editorial by Luke Mikic, a writer, podcast host and macro analyst. This is the second part in a two-part series about the Dollar Milkshake Theory and the natural progression of this to the “Bitcoin Milkshake.” In this piece, we’ll explore where bitcoin fits into a global sovereign debt crisis.
CNBC
Massachusetts wind power project 'no longer viable' without contract adjustments, says developer
The developer for a major offshore wind project in Massachusetts has asked state regulators to pause review of the contract for one month, saying that global price hikes, inflation and supply chain shortages are disrupting the plan. The Commonwealth Wind project, which would supply 1,200 megawatts of offshore wind power...
U.S. Faces Inflation Timebomb Poised to Explode Just Before the Holidays
After two difficult years for the global economy and in the midst of an energy crisis fueled by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, U.S. diesel inventories are currently "unacceptably low," National Economic Council Director Brian Deese said on Bloomberg TV last week. This supply crunch is raising concerns among analysts...
Ford targets quiet quitters with new policy that could see underachievers lose their severance
Veteran white-collar workers at Ford face a stark choice if their managers deem them an underperformer. U.S.-based employees in their eighth year or more who are seen as not pulling their weight will be offered a deal: They can either take a buyout now and leave the U.S. carmaker, or risk failing a performance improvement program and lose all claim to a competitive severance package.
Amazon employees walk out at Eagan warehouse over planned layoffs.
Employees said the company plans to lay off about 30 workers who can’t switch from day shifts to a night shift. It’s the latest in a string of walkouts at local Amazon warehouses over workplace conditions. The post Amazon employees walk out at Eagan warehouse over planned layoffs. appeared first on Sahan Journal.
China slams reported plan for US B-52 bombers in Australia
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The United States is preparing to deploy up to six nuclear-capable B-52 bombers in northern Australia, a news report said Monday, prompting China to accuse the U.S. of undermining regional peace and stability. The United States is preparing to build dedicated facilities for the long-range...
Stellantis Offers Buyout Package To Jeep, Dodge, And Chrysler Employees As It Looks To Trim Workforce
Stellantis has offered some of its 13,000 salaried workers in the US a buyout package, as it attempts to realign itself with coming priorities, reports CNBC. While the company continues to spew out heavy, gas-powered vehicles like the Jeep Grand Wagoneer L, it intends on pivoting toward software services and electromobility in the near future.
More Twitter officials leave, gutting top management
Nov 1 (Reuters) - In an expanding exodus of Twitter's top management, officials including its advertising and marketing chiefs left the company in the past few days, according to statements and a person with direct knowledge of the matter.
Jalopnik
GM and Ford are Getting Chips Into Their Cars That Need Them
Ford and GM are having slightly different experiences getting semiconductors into their unsold cars that need them, Mazda will soon finally tell us about its electrification strategy and Stellantis’ dream of Jeep in China is officially over. All that and more in this spooky edition of The Morning Shift for Monday, October 31, 2022.
Uber whistleblower says current business model 'absolutely' unsustainable
LISBON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Mark MacGann, the whistleblower behind the so-called Uber Files, said on Wednesday that the ride-hailing company seemed to be taking steps toward improving its work culture, but that its business model was still "absolutely" unsustainable.
Layoffs mount as U.S. economy downshifts
Companies from ride-sharing platforms to mighty Amazon are either shedding jobs or putting their hiring plans on hold as the U.S. economy slows. Lyft said Thursday in a regulatory filing it is cutting 13% of its workforce, or almost 700 employees, as it moves to pare costs. The money-losing ride-hailing service has seen its sales shrink over the past year, while its shares have tumbled 67% in 2022.
Lyft lays off hundreds, Amazon freezes corporate hiring as tech downturn continues
Lyft confirmed its plans Thursday to lay off 13% of its workforce, equivalent to about 700 employees, as the broader downturn in once high-flying tech companies continues. In a company-wide email obtained by NBC News, Lyft executives said the cuts were necessary as the company becomes "leaner" amid “several challenges playing out across the economy.”
Buyers beware of 'ghost' vehicles
Good morning, it's Thursday, or as some say: Friday Jr. Carmakers are struggling for parts, and websites often list vehicles for sale that are not even built yet or have already sold. This has led to a trend known as "phantom stock," which has affected the car industry in the...
Virginia's GOP governor shut down a hotline that parents could use to report 'critical race theory' complaints because not enough people were sending in tips anymore
Concerns about CRT — which had been a flashpoint in the election that Republican Glenn Youngkin won — have dried up since January.
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220
Editorial: Santa Clarita Teachers Union PAC Denies Excess Influence
Earlier this week we published an editorial calling out our local Teachers Union PAC who donated a large amount of money ($26,797.35) in support of two candidates for seats on the Newhall Elementary School Board. Rachel Haddoak and Donna Robert received the donations. Haddoak is running against Newhall parent and attorney, Suverna Mistry. Robert is ...
China tells U.S. to stop containment and suppression against it
BEIJING, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his U.S. counterpart that the United States should stop the practice of containment and suppression against China and not create new obstacles to the relationship between the two countries, its foreign ministry said in a statement on Monday.
Uber shares surge as company says consumers still strong
Shares of Uber rocketed higher Tuesday after it reported a surge in quarterly revenue and described consumer demand as remaining robust. Shares jumped 15.5 percent to $30.66 in morning trading. jmb/st
Comments / 0