Lima, OH

Police calls

By Jessica Orozco
The Lima News
 3 days ago
LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT

600 block of Findlay Road, Lima — A shoplifter was reported Sunday.

Celia Place, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident Sunday.

1400 block of North Cole Street, Lima — An auto theft was reported Sunday.

1100 block of Hughes Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident with the suspect present Sunday.

1100 block of Rice Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Sunday.

400 block of Hazel Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a theft in progress Sunday.

1500 block of East 4th Street, Lima — A theft was reported Sunday.

300 block of North Charles Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Sunday.

Burch Avenue at West Murphy Street, Lima — A theft was reported Sunday.

400 block of South Woodlawn Avenue, Lima — Destruction of property was reported Sunday.

700 block of North Elizabeth Street, Lima — A theft was reported Sunday evening.

2300 block of Spencerville Road, Lima — An intoxicated person was reported Sunday evening.

600 block of Harrison Avenue, Lima — A domestic violence incident was investigated Sunday evening.

North McDonel Street at West O’Connor Avenue, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated early Monday morning.

1900 block of Burch Avenue, Lima — A deceased person was reported early Monday morning.

300 block of West High Street, Lima — A traffic accident with injury was investigated Monday morning.

900 block of West Robb Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Monday morning.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.

Related
Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records

Plummie L. Gardner III, 24, of Lima, found guilty of OVI. Sentence: 5 days jail. 5 days suspended. $375 fine. Davionte K. Gilcrease, 23, of Lima, found guilty of dus. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $350 fine. Bobbie C. House, 28, of Lima, pleaded guilty to found guilty...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Greer guilty in July 2021 robbery, assault

LIMA — A jury found a man guilty of assaulting and robbing two people on July 12, 2021 after under an hour of deliberation on Wednesday afternoon. Tarockis Greer, 31, is convicted of aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery — first-degree felonies — and two counts of second-degree felonious assault. All charges have firearm specifications.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Suspect sought in Tuesday evening shooting in Lima

LIMA — Lima police are searching for the person or persons responsible for a shooting that occurred Tuesday evening. According to Detective Matt Boss of the Lima Police Department, officers responded at approximately 6:40 p.m. to 459 McPheron Ave. in reference to a shooting. Upon their arrival they learned that Naomi Brenneman, 47, had suffered multiple gunshot wounds to her leg. She was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Lima police release little information surrounding Monday stabbing

LIMA — Lima police are continuing their investigation into a stabbing incident that occurred Monday. According to a press release issued by the LPD, officers responded at approximately 1:30 p.m. to the 1500 block of Allentown Road to investigate an altercation that resulted in a stabbing. Both parties have been identified, but not named, and the investigation is ongoing.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records, Oct. 20-28

The following individuals were indicted by the Putnam County Grand Jury on Wednesday. Mark E. Morning, 40, Columbus Grove; domestic violence. Jeremy J. Knoll, 47, Leipsic; aggravated burglary and domestic violence. Justin D. Lammers, 24, Leipsic; aggravated possession of drugs. Christina M. Howell, 32, Columbus Grove; aggravated possession of drugs...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Marshall gets 10 years for assault, robbery

LIMA — A Lima man found complicit in the assault and robbery of a man in May will spend at least 10 years in prison after a sentencing hearing Thursday. Charles Marshall, 24, was convicted of complicity in aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, and felonious assault, a second-degree felony, by a jury on Sept. 23. Both convictions have firearm specifications.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Marriage license applications filed in Allen County

LIMA — The following individuals recently filed applications for marriage licenses in Allen County Probate Court:. Tony Paphanchith and Natalie Paphanchith, both of Lima; Shane Conrad and Madison Braxton, both of Lima; Travis Patton and Tania Morgan, both of Lima; Rodney Adams and Jaime Thomas, both of Lima; Cory Kenjorski and Mariah Hill, both of Lima; Terry Wilkins and Natalia Liu, both of Lima; Dalton Lease and Alexis Burden, both of Lima; Matthew Honigford of Ottoville and Samantha Judy of Elida; Christopher Hunt and Ashley Roeder, both of Lima; Timothy Pulford and Jill Sites, both of Port Orange, Florida; Jason Farmer and Emily Wilmoth, both of Lima; Alex Casad of Saint Johns and Katherine Miller of Lima; Grant Brand and Amanda Vorst, both of Delphos; Kaleb Gonzales and Corinne Savage, both of Lima; Tyler Reynolds of Lima and Anna Mammone of Elida; Jeremy Bogart and Victoria Baldridge, both of Lima; Kandice Hagerman and Emily Mendrala, both of Spencerville; and Austin Cobb and Alexis McCluer, both of Elida;
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Final participant in J’s bar fight pleads guilty

LIMA — The fourth and final major participant in a fight outside a Lima bar that left one man seriously injured pleaded guilty Wednesday for his role in that incident. Tysheen Polk, 26, will be sentenced Dec. 1 in Allen County Common Pleas Court after entering a guilty plea to a single count of felonious assault, a felony of the fourth degree.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Lima woman on house arrest for burglary, meth possession

LIMA — A Lima woman has been placed on house arrest pending sentencing for burglary, a second-degree felony, and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Tessa Howard, 24, pleaded guilty Wednesday morning to both charges in exchange for the state dismissing another count of burglary and grand theft of a motor vehicle.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Allen County Home deed given to Port Authority

LIMA — The Allen County Home is now officially under new management. The vacant nursing home that was once owned by Allen County will be given to the Port Authority of Allen County. The property will be taken down and made readily available for potential new development. Allen County...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

City of Lima announces bridge project

LIMA — The City of Lima has announced a new project. Beginning in the Spring of 2024, the city will rehabilitate the West Street Bridge over the Ottawa River. The city also plans to rebuild the southern intersection with Eureka Street and South Shore Drive. The project is expected...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Testimony begins in robbery, assault trial

LIMA — Testimony in the trial of a Lima man accused of assaulting and robbing two people in their home in July 2021 began Tuesday afternoon. Tarockis Greer, 31, is charged with aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery — first-degree felonies — and two counts of second-degree felonious assault. All charges have firearm specifications.
LIMA, OH
wktn.com

Lima Man Being Sought After Pursuit; Home Invasion in Lima

A Lima man is being sought after a pursuit in that city early Sunday morning. According to a release from the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, officers from the Lima Police Department were involved in a pursuit with a vehicle being operated by Laroy “Knowledge” Page. The pursuit...
LIMA, OH
Times-Bulletin

Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log (Monday, Oct. 31)

The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
VAN WERT, OH
wktn.com

Suspect in Car Theft Investigation Arrested Tuesday

The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of motor vehicles that were taken from locations in the Western part of the county and occurring over the past 4 days. A suspect in the thefts was taken into custody late Tuesday morning. According to a report from the...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
Daily Advocate

Greenville Police Blotter

DISORDERLY: An officer assigned to the Greenville City Schools K-8 building was contacted by a reporting person stating a student was threatening another student and had a knife on his person. The complainant advised the threatening student advised he was in a bad mood and showed him his knife. The complainant advised the threatening student advised him he was going to use it on another male student. Officers immediately located the threatening student and retrieved the knife out of his pants pocket. The threatening male was issued a citation for disorderly conduct and suspended from school for having a weapon.
GREENVILLE, OH
The Lima News

Free RTA rides on election day

LIMA — To encourage community members to vote, the Allen County RTA will be providing free rides on Tuesday, Nov. 8. All Up-Lift rides to voting locations will be free and all fixed route bus rides will be free. Up-Lift rides must be scheduled by the end of the day on Nov. 7.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

The Lima News

