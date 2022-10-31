Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major Updates Released on Paul Pelosi's HealthNews Breaking LIVE
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Paul Pelosi Attack Suspect Was in U.S. IllegallyNews Breaking LIVEWashington, CA
Man lied about being a Stanford student and people say he lived in dorms for monthsMark StarStanford, CA
Up to $1,050 in stimulus money coming your way soonJ.R. HeimbignerCalifornia State
Related
oaklandside.org
You’re invited to Oaklandside Live, celebrating journalism for the Town
It’s been a wild year of stories in Oakland: a heated race for the first new mayor in eight years, anguished debates over yet more school closures, “fishmaggedon,” stunning upsets in county elections, and more. Throughout it all, our newsroom has been working tirelessly to bring Oaklanders the high-quality, trusted reporting they deserve to be informed and engaged in the Town.
Oakland neighborhood English pub Commonwealth Cafe is closing
Following a brief reopening for the World Cup, the English pub's closure will become permanent.
berkeleyside.org
Star pastry chef opens hidden pie patio in Berkeley
For the past couple of years, award-winning pastry chef Angela Pinkerton has been putting out some of the finest pies in the Bay Area, taking her expertise from fine dining at Eleven Madison Park in NYC, and folding it into grandma-inspired butter bombs sold under the name Pie Society. Originally, her west Berkeley kitchen only sold preorders for pickup, but now customers can sit down and stay a while, as she’s opened a “pie patio” with tables and umbrellas right outside the shop.
Popular Oakland brunch restaurant Aunt Mary's Cafe closing after 14 years
The restaurant counts Guy Fieri and Bernie Sanders among its fans.
Eater
Workers at Alamo Drafthouse Are Joining in the Growing Labor Movement in the Mission
Workers at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema New Mission in San Francisco have announced plans to form a union, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Employees say they want the Austin, Texas-based company to address a number of concerns including those around sexual harassment and workplace safety. The Chronicle reports at least two incidents of alleged sexual harassment at the Mission location, spurring workers to demand managers at the theater participate in sexual harassment training in the next two weeks. Interestingly, the organizers say they aren’t asking the company to voluntarily recognize the union, called Alamo New Mission United, but are hoping instead that public pressure as a result of their efforts will be enough to get the company to play ball.
QSR magazine
Dessert Franchise JARS to enter Northern California
JARS, the latest franchise from celebrity Chef Fabio Viviani is bringing its single-serve, highly-Instagramable dessert concept to Northern California with the signing of a multi-unit franchise deal for Oakland. The deal comes on the heels of multi-unit deals for Southern California and Texas. “It’s clear that Fabio has another winner...
7 Spots For Fantastic Garlic Noodles In SF
If we were to nominate a dish to represent SF in a nationwide food-themed Olympics, garlic noodles would be it. The simple yet umami-packed dish—which was reportedly invented at Thanh Long in the Sunset—is a staple on the menus at Vietnamese, Burmese, and soul food restaurants across town. So the next time a bowl of garlicky carbs calls to you, use this guide.
Eater
Zero Zero, a Titan of the San Francisco Pizza Scene for More Than a Decade, Is Closing
It’s the end of a leopard-spotted pizza era in San Francisco. Zero Zero, chef and owner Bruce Hill’s SoMa Neapolitan-style pizzeria, will serve its final pies on Saturday, November 12. Hill says the decision has been a long time coming, noting that coming out of the pandemic has been “just too tough” for the restaurant. There are a number of reasons behind the decision, but in a nutshell, Zero Zero’s large, bi-level downtown space has become untenable in a post-COVID landscape. “I would definitely categorize it as a struggling downtown restaurant,” Hill says. “I truly feel if Zero Zero was in a neighborhood location, we’d be fine.”
Eater
Popular NYC Pop-Up Doshi Lands in the Bay Area With Korean Box Lunches
Chef Susan Kim was looking to bring doshirak, or Korean boxed lunches, to the states after being inspired by a trip to Korea, but with her own flair. Kim was thinking about the concept before the pandemic, she told Thrillist, ultimately launching her pop-up Doshi in August 2020. The speciality is non-traditional takes on the packaged meals, inspired by the food she grew up eating and using her background of cooking in the kitchens of Chez Panisse and New York-based restaurants Agern and Insa. Now Kim is the latest to take over Turntable at Lord Stanley, bringing her Korean food-focused pop-up to San Francisco for the month of November.
KTVU FOX 2
String of Oakland Lakeshore Avenue break-ins include kosher butcher, Chinese restaurant
OAKLAND, Calif. - Employees at Oakland Kosher Foods on Lakeshore Avenue walked into work on Wednesday morning to find the door busted, their shop ransacked and two cash registers full of money yanked away from the front counter. Owner Gali Atias said he normally has surveillance video inside the shop,...
KTVU FOX 2
Another Oakland treasure closing doors for good: Aunt Mary's Cafe
OAKLAND, Calif. - Another Oakland favorite restaurant has announced it's closing their doors for good. Aunt Mary's Café on Telegraph Avenue said after 14 years, Sunday will be its last day. "Though we're sad to go, we are so grateful for the community we've built along the way," they...
Iron Chef Morimoto expanding Bay Area restaurant empire with Morimoto Asia Napa
Diners can expect dishes such as mapo tofu and black pepper steak.
berkeleyside.org
One of Oakland’s most iconic cafes closes for good this week
8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., last day of business is Nov. 6. For 14 years, Aunt Mary’s Cafe has served hungry East Bay diners a quirky menu of Southern-meets-Sountwestern food, in a uniquely welcoming Temescal space. That ends on Nov. 6, owner Ngan-Ha “Nu” Ho said, when the business will shutter for good. “We’ve been doing this without a profit since the pandemic began,” Ho said. “I just want to get out before I collapse.”
oaklandside.org
Oakland explores new model for funding affordable housing development
Oakland is one step closer to establishing a new model for funding affordable housing, called an enhanced infrastructure financing district—but the City Council’s vote Tuesday does not guarantee it will be created. The unanimous vote asks city staff to analyze the potential costs, benefits, and structure of a...
'It's about our livelihood': Longshoremen walk off job at Port of Oakland
Amid stalled contract negotiations, longshoremen at the Port of Oakland walked off the job in protest on Wednesday morning. The walkout has shut down operations on all four of the port’s terminals.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Residents Hope Luck Is on Their Side Ahead of Powerball Drawing
The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday night, and the jackpot has swelled to $1.2 billion. At the Valley Convenient Mart in Martinez, customers are hoping for a supersized repeat of a recent win. Last month, a customer at the convenience store purchased a Powerball ticket that netted $725,000. Since that...
LEGEND: Man Drives Around Tenderloin In SF Throwing Thousands In Cash!
WATCH: Man Drives Around The Tenderloin In San Francisco Throwing Thousands In Cash!
KTVU FOX 2
480-square-foot home listed at $849,000 in Oakland Hills
OAKLAND, Calif. - A 480-square-foot home in the Oakland Hills comes with a list price of $849,000, according to Redfin. The 0 bed/1 bath home located at 3800 Whittle Avenue sits on an 8,760-square-foot lot in the Dimond District. And if it's like other home sales in the Bay Area, there's a high probability it will go for more than asking.
KTVU FOX 2
Shooting outside East Oakland strip mall
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police responded to the scene of a shooting outside a strip mall Wednesday. The shooting happened at 103 Avenue and International Boulevard. According to reports, two people were hit by gunfire. Video from SKYFox shows a several evidence markers on the ground and shattered car windows.
SF man fights back in attempted robbery in Lower Pac Heights
(KRON) — A San Francisco man is recovering after he says he was brutally assaulted in Lower Pac Heights on Sunday evening. Richard Titus has lived in San Francisco for years, and he says he hasn’t had issues like this before. The last thing he remembers clearly is leaving a brunch around 5 or 6p.m. […]
Comments / 9