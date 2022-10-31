ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

oaklandside.org

You’re invited to Oaklandside Live, celebrating journalism for the Town

It’s been a wild year of stories in Oakland: a heated race for the first new mayor in eight years, anguished debates over yet more school closures, “fishmaggedon,” stunning upsets in county elections, and more. Throughout it all, our newsroom has been working tirelessly to bring Oaklanders the high-quality, trusted reporting they deserve to be informed and engaged in the Town.
OAKLAND, CA
berkeleyside.org

Star pastry chef opens hidden pie patio in Berkeley

For the past couple of years, award-winning pastry chef Angela Pinkerton has been putting out some of the finest pies in the Bay Area, taking her expertise from fine dining at Eleven Madison Park in NYC, and folding it into grandma-inspired butter bombs sold under the name Pie Society. Originally, her west Berkeley kitchen only sold preorders for pickup, but now customers can sit down and stay a while, as she’s opened a “pie patio” with tables and umbrellas right outside the shop.
BERKELEY, CA
Eater

Workers at Alamo Drafthouse Are Joining in the Growing Labor Movement in the Mission

Workers at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema New Mission in San Francisco have announced plans to form a union, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Employees say they want the Austin, Texas-based company to address a number of concerns including those around sexual harassment and workplace safety. The Chronicle reports at least two incidents of alleged sexual harassment at the Mission location, spurring workers to demand managers at the theater participate in sexual harassment training in the next two weeks. Interestingly, the organizers say they aren’t asking the company to voluntarily recognize the union, called Alamo New Mission United, but are hoping instead that public pressure as a result of their efforts will be enough to get the company to play ball.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
QSR magazine

Dessert Franchise JARS to enter Northern California

JARS, the latest franchise from celebrity Chef Fabio Viviani is bringing its single-serve, highly-Instagramable dessert concept to Northern California with the signing of a multi-unit franchise deal for Oakland. The deal comes on the heels of multi-unit deals for Southern California and Texas. “It’s clear that Fabio has another winner...
OAKLAND, CA
The Infatuation

7 Spots For Fantastic Garlic Noodles In SF

If we were to nominate a dish to represent SF in a nationwide food-themed Olympics, garlic noodles would be it. The simple yet umami-packed dish—which was reportedly invented at Thanh Long in the Sunset—is a staple on the menus at Vietnamese, Burmese, and soul food restaurants across town. So the next time a bowl of garlicky carbs calls to you, use this guide.
OAKLAND, CA
Eater

Zero Zero, a Titan of the San Francisco Pizza Scene for More Than a Decade, Is Closing

It’s the end of a leopard-spotted pizza era in San Francisco. Zero Zero, chef and owner Bruce Hill’s SoMa Neapolitan-style pizzeria, will serve its final pies on Saturday, November 12. Hill says the decision has been a long time coming, noting that coming out of the pandemic has been “just too tough” for the restaurant. There are a number of reasons behind the decision, but in a nutshell, Zero Zero’s large, bi-level downtown space has become untenable in a post-COVID landscape. “I would definitely categorize it as a struggling downtown restaurant,” Hill says. “I truly feel if Zero Zero was in a neighborhood location, we’d be fine.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

Popular NYC Pop-Up Doshi Lands in the Bay Area With Korean Box Lunches

Chef Susan Kim was looking to bring doshirak, or Korean boxed lunches, to the states after being inspired by a trip to Korea, but with her own flair. Kim was thinking about the concept before the pandemic, she told Thrillist, ultimately launching her pop-up Doshi in August 2020. The speciality is non-traditional takes on the packaged meals, inspired by the food she grew up eating and using her background of cooking in the kitchens of Chez Panisse and New York-based restaurants Agern and Insa. Now Kim is the latest to take over Turntable at Lord Stanley, bringing her Korean food-focused pop-up to San Francisco for the month of November.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Another Oakland treasure closing doors for good: Aunt Mary's Cafe

OAKLAND, Calif. - Another Oakland favorite restaurant has announced it's closing their doors for good. Aunt Mary's Café on Telegraph Avenue said after 14 years, Sunday will be its last day. "Though we're sad to go, we are so grateful for the community we've built along the way," they...
OAKLAND, CA
berkeleyside.org

oaklandside.org

Oakland explores new model for funding affordable housing development

Oakland is one step closer to establishing a new model for funding affordable housing, called an enhanced infrastructure financing district—but the City Council’s vote Tuesday does not guarantee it will be created. The unanimous vote asks city staff to analyze the potential costs, benefits, and structure of a...
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Residents Hope Luck Is on Their Side Ahead of Powerball Drawing

The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday night, and the jackpot has swelled to $1.2 billion. At the Valley Convenient Mart in Martinez, customers are hoping for a supersized repeat of a recent win. Last month, a customer at the convenience store purchased a Powerball ticket that netted $725,000. Since that...
MARTINEZ, CA
KTVU FOX 2

480-square-foot home listed at $849,000 in Oakland Hills

OAKLAND, Calif. - A 480-square-foot home in the Oakland Hills comes with a list price of $849,000, according to Redfin. The 0 bed/1 bath home located at 3800 Whittle Avenue sits on an 8,760-square-foot lot in the Dimond District. And if it's like other home sales in the Bay Area, there's a high probability it will go for more than asking.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Shooting outside East Oakland strip mall

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police responded to the scene of a shooting outside a strip mall Wednesday. The shooting happened at 103 Avenue and International Boulevard. According to reports, two people were hit by gunfire. Video from SKYFox shows a several evidence markers on the ground and shattered car windows.
OAKLAND, CA

