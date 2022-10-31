Workers at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema New Mission in San Francisco have announced plans to form a union, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Employees say they want the Austin, Texas-based company to address a number of concerns including those around sexual harassment and workplace safety. The Chronicle reports at least two incidents of alleged sexual harassment at the Mission location, spurring workers to demand managers at the theater participate in sexual harassment training in the next two weeks. Interestingly, the organizers say they aren’t asking the company to voluntarily recognize the union, called Alamo New Mission United, but are hoping instead that public pressure as a result of their efforts will be enough to get the company to play ball.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO