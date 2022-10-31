ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aaron Rodgers responds to big trades made by Eagles, Vikings

The Green Bay Packers were linked to several potential trades before the Nov. 1 deadline, but ultimately did not make any moves. That put them at odds with several NFC contenders, who actively got better in their pursuit of a championship. The Minnesota Vikings acquired tight end T.J. Hockenson, while the Philadelphia Eagles added pass-rushing help in Robert Quinn.
Vikings Try Out New Punter. But Why?

Minnesota Vikings rookie punter Ryan Wright ranks ninth in the NFL via net yards per punt through eight games of 2022. Oddly, at least to the naked eye, the franchise welcomed Brock Miller to Eagan for a tryout, reported by Pro Football Network. Miller is a USFL alumnus, playing for...
Grading T.J. Hockenson Trade to Minnesota Vikings

The Lions, amid a disappointing start to the 2022 season, did not sit back at the trade deadline Tuesday. They parted ways with Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson, executing a deal with the Minnesota Vikings. Detroit general manager Brad Holmes landed a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 third-round...
RGIII Highlights Packers Issue, Vikings Strength

As far as I can tell, Vikings fans are extra happy right about now. The reason? Well, it’s because the Vikings’ strong record happens to coincide with a weak record for the Packers. After seeing Green Bay take the division for three-straight seasons, Minnesota fans are welcoming their team’s hitherto unusual level of strong play.
Nick Olson breaks down Vikings trade deadline move

Nick Olson @NickOlsonNFL, Writer for Zone Coverage @zonecoveragemn and Viking Territory @vikingterritory. Does this move put the Vikings over the top? O’Connell’s missing piece?. Packers not trading for a WR or TE for Aaron Rogers?. Za’Darius Smith the steal of the offseason in the NFL?
Super Rare Video Of Big Cougar Taken In Minnesota

Recently a super rare video of a large cougar was captured in Minnesota. Just...Wow!. I've camped all over the state of Minnesota from the southern state parks to the Boundry Waters Canoe Area Wilderness on the Canadian border. I've encountered moose, bears, wolves, and all sorts of other critters...but never...
