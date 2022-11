Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football program are currently undefeated with a 8-0 (6-0 ACC) record as they head into a tough away matchup with Notre Dame in South Bend this Saturday. The Tigers are coming off of a much needed bye week after the team struggled in their 27-21 comeback win over Syracuse. Notre Dame on the other hand, is coming off of a dominant showing on the against Syracuse where they took down the Orange 41-24 on the road. Coming off of their bye, Clemson’s offense will need to play at a high level to walk away from South Bend with...

CLEMSON, SC ・ 21 MINUTES AGO