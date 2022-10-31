Gastonia Police names interim police chief

Gastonia has a new interim police chief who will serve as the city searches for a new chief following the retirement of Travis Brittain.

Assistant Police Chief Trent Conard began filling the role of interim chief on Monday, Oct. 31. He will lead daily operations of the Gastonia Police Department and its 200 employees. Conard will serve in this capacity while the city conducts a national search for a new police chief. Brittain will remain on the job until Dec. 31 and help with the transition.

"Assistant Chief Conard is an essential member of the Police Department’s leadership. We are confident that he will maintain the continuity of operations for the safety of our residents and those visiting our City," City Manager Michael Peoples said in a statement released by the city. "We also recognize how important it is to the community that the next police chief be adequately prepared to positively lead the department well into the future."

Conard joined the Gastonia Police Department in 1996. He was promoted to assistant police chief from captain in October 2020. His service with Gastonia Police includes being commander of the Criminal Investigations Division, commander of the Special Situations Unit, which includes SWAT, bomb squad, crisis negotiators, mobile field force, and the mobile command.

He was responsible for creating and implementing the police training officer training program for the Gastonia Police Department in 2005. Since the program was implemented, over 180 officers have been trained in the improved program. He received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Montreat College and is a North Carolina certified instructor and nationally certified problem based learning instructor. Conard is a graduate of the West Point Leadership Program and also attended the FBI Command College.

Gastonia expects to finish its search for a new police chief by early 2023.

Brittain became Gastonia police chief in 2020, and spent more than 28 years with the department. He announced his retirement in September.

Conard saw his salary boost from $120,640 to $132,704 by taking on the interim chief duties.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Gastonia Police names interim police chief