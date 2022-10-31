Read full article on original website
Related
kalw.org
Marin County creating sheriff's oversight committee
Marin County has contracted the National Association for Civilian Oversight of Law Enforcement in an effort to gather civilian information to develop Bill AB 1185, also known as the Sheriffs Oversight Committee. Marin County Equity Director, Jamillah Jordan had this to say about the community meetings. "The goal of these...
Contra Costa supervisors begin process to shut down Orin Allen youth detention facility
Following a vote Tuesday by the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors, the Orin Allen Youth Rehabilitation Facility in Byron will close within 60 to 90 days, with 36 staff eventually transitioning into new positions within the county probation department. The board voted 3-2 to close the facility, with supervisors...
kalw.org
Alameda County ‘Supe’ faces court challenge over eligibility
The first phase of the trial begins Dec. 6 before Alameda County Superior Court Judge Michael Markman. Alameda County supervisors voted to give Brown the District 3 seat following Chan's death in a vehicle collision in November 2021 in Alameda. The Alameda County Taxpayers' Association and other citizens allege Brown...
kalw.org
Forty-five vote centers will be open in San Mateo for Election Day
Until November 7th, all voting centers in San Mateo County will be open daily between 9am. and 5pm. Then, on Election Day, November 8th, 45 voting centers will be open from 7am to 8pm. To find the closest voting center in this area, or to track your ballot progress, go...
vallejosun.com
Vallejo school board trustee outspends opponent by 24 times
VALLEJO – Vallejo school board Trustee John Fox significantly outspent fellow Trustee Tony Gross as the two incumbents face off for a single seat in next week’s election after the school district moved to local area elections, according to campaign finance forms reviewed by the Vallejo Sun. Gross,...
Bay Area Safeway temporarily evacuated after customers start coughing
Six adults suddenly started coughing repeatedly at a Safeway on Tuesday, and officials still don't know why.
vallejosun.com
Vallejo sales tax measure campaign fundraising dwarfs opponents
VALLEJO – The campaign to support a proposed seven-eighths-cent sales tax increase has raised substantially more campaign funds than its opponents, as the Yes on Measure P Vallejo 2022 committee reported receiving $6,125 in cash contributions from a whos-who of elected, city employees, and well-known community members. That includes...
calmatters.network
H Mart files application for new Dublin store
With dozens of stores across the nation, Asian food market H Mart could be one step closer to opening its first location in the Tri-Valley. The supermarket chain has now filed a formal application for a proposed store in Dublin, hoping to place a 10-acre operation that features a main grocery store, outdoor seating and play area. The city is currently reviewing the application and is expected to respond this fall.
SFGate
California sheriff found guilty of corruption
A special civil jury in Northern California found a former longtime sheriff guilty on all six counts of corruption and willful misconduct in a case involving the issuing of concealed-carry weapons permits in exchange for campaign donations. Laurie Smith resigned from her post as sheriff of the Santa Clara Sheriff's...
kalw.org
The City of Oakland drops requirement for masking at large indoor events
Starting today, people attending large indoor events in Oakland will no longer be required to wear masks – although masks are still recommended in indoor settings for everyone, regardless of vaccination status. The ordinance requiring masking in large indoor events had previously been amended by the Oakland City Council...
KTVU FOX 2
DA not charging driver who killed Supervisor Wilma Chan; successor faces trial
ALAMEDA, Calif. - The Alameda County District Attorney's Office says it will not be filing charges against the driver who hit and killed Supervisor Wilma Chan. Chan died almost one year ago while walking her dog near the corner of Grand and Shoreline Drive in Alameda. The driver remained on...
pioneerpublishers.com
Concord march recalls 1985 hanging at BART station
CONCORD, CA (Nov. 3, 2022) — About 30 people marched through the downtown the evening of Nov. 2 with signs, enlarged photos and flyers in remembrance of Timothy Charles Lee, a 23-year-old man whose body was found hanging from a tree near the Concord BART Station on Nov. 2, 1985.
kalw.org
Election Fraud Claims / Coalition On Homelessness Lawsuit / Mental Health When Living On The Street
Today, we hear how reports indicate that San Francisco’s unhoused population is on the decline. But advocates say the city’s response leaves many worse off. We listen to an interview with the executive director of San Francisco’s Coalition on Homelessness. And, we hear first hand about the difficulties of being unhoused. Plus, we get an update on election fraud claims and how they have risen since the 2020 election.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Broadside Collision Reported on Vasco Road Near Brentwood Area
The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (CCCFPD) responded to a call of a broadside collision on Vasco Road, just south of Camino Diablo. The incident occurred on Thursday, October 27, 2022, shortly after 5:30 a.m., according to a press release by the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Broadside...
Former Santa Clara County sheriff found guilty on 6 counts of corruption, misconduct
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Former Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith was found guilty on six civil counts of corruption and willful misconduct, the Santa Clara County Superior Court confirmed to KRON4 Thursday afternoon. Ken Binder will take over as acting sheriff. The guilty verdict would have meant Smith’s removal from her position. […]
kalw.org
Mental health problems are often a consequence—not a cause—of homelessness
This story originally aired in December 7, 2016 and most recently aired in the November 3, 2022 episode of Crosscurrents. UCSF is conducting one of the first ongoing studies on the experience of homelessness among adults over 50. It’s called the Health Outcomes of People Experiencing Homelessness in Older Middle Age, or HOPE - HOME.
48hills.org
Nonprofit with $20 million in city money defies supes, won’t talk about labor issues
A social-service nonprofit that gets more than $20 million a year in public money from San Francisco is engaged in a union struggle—and has refused to discuss the situation with the Board of Supervisors. SEIU Local 1021 is trying to organize workers at The Felton Institute, which provides a...
kalw.org
San Francisco's Coalition on Homelessness files lawsuit against the city
A couple months ago, the San Francisco Coalition on Homelessness filed a lawsuit, on behalf of those experiencing homelessness, along with the ACLU American Civil Liberties Union and the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights. The suit alleges that the City is violating the US Constitution with its ongoing sweeps against encampments.
kalw.org
Twin Peaks roadway getting major makeover
At last week's Board of Supervisors meeting, the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department got the go-ahead to use state grant money to finish turning the eastern portion of the Twin Peaks roadway into a promenade. The majority of the $1.9 million award will be used to turn the roadway...
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Condor Club In North Beach Seeks Legacy Status
The judge in the corruption trial of Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith, who abruptly resigned on Monday, has ruled against shutting down jury deliberations and a conviction may still be looming. Smith's attorney had moved to have all charges dismissed in the civil trial because the only penalty, removal from the Sheriff's Office, was now moot. [Mercury News]
Comments / 2