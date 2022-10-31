Today, we hear how reports indicate that San Francisco’s unhoused population is on the decline. But advocates say the city’s response leaves many worse off. We listen to an interview with the executive director of San Francisco’s Coalition on Homelessness. And, we hear first hand about the difficulties of being unhoused. Plus, we get an update on election fraud claims and how they have risen since the 2020 election.

