Charlottesville, VA

Augusta Free Press

Waynesboro: A vote for Jim Wood for City Council is a vote for Jan. 6

A vote for Jim Wood in Waynesboro is a vote for the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrectionists, and, sorry if that hurts anybody’s feelings, but it’s the truth. Wood, the manager of a Staunton gun store, first came to be known in local political circles in 2020 as one of the louder voices among the cranks pushing the city to become a Second Amendment sanctuary, who then decided to run for local office after Waynesboro City Council shot down a pro-sanctuary resolution, as it should have.
WAYNESBORO, VA
Augusta Free Press

Augusta County: Staunton man held after five-hour armed standoff

A five-hour armed standoff in Augusta County ended with a Staunton man in custody on weapons, obstruction and destruction of property charges. Allen Dale Kisamore, 64, is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail after the standoff, which began at 9:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of New Hope Road, in the Annex area.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Traffic alert: Northbound Woodrow Wilson Parkway closure in Staunton this weekend

Northbound Route 262 will be closed from Friday, Nov. 4 at 9 a.m. through the weekend for work on the railroad tracks near the Commerce Street intersection. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) near Route 11 (Commerce Street) will experience lane closures from Friday morning until 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6.
STAUNTON, VA
Augusta Free Press

Harrisonburg Police investigating Oct. 28 puppy theft from Puppy City

Harrisonburg Police are searching for leads in the theft of a puppy from Puppy City in the Kroger Shopping Center reported on Friday, Oct. 28. According to police, a woman took a puppy from its enclosure around 8 p.m. last Friday, placed it in what appears to be a plastic bag, and left the store with the animal.
Augusta Free Press

Update: Augusta County Sheriff’s Office locates missing local man

Updated: Thursday, 8:38 a.m. Parker Hebron has been safely located, according to a report from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen at his Stuarts Draft home on Tuesday at 7 a.m.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Augusta County: Sheriff’s Office investigating reported theft from construction site

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported theft from a construction site in the 1800 block of Parkersburg Turnpike in the Swoope area. Investigators have determined that sometime between the evening hours of Oct. 28 and morning hours of Oct. 31, an unknown person or person entered two construction trailers and stole thousands of dollars of tools from the trailers.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA

