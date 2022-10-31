Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Augusta Free Press
The Charlottesville Reading Series to feature poets, novelist on Nov. 18
The Charlottesville Reading Series will host an in-person reading on Friday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m. at New Dominion Bookshop. The event will feature readings by poet Steve Bellin-Oka, novelist Alexis Schaitkin and poet Charlotte Matthews. The event will be free to attend and open to the public. Bellin-Oka’s first...
Augusta Free Press
Financial relief of up to $3k available to households in Charlottesville, Albemarle
The City of Charlottesville, Albemarle County and the United Way of Greater Charlottesville have teamed up to provide financial relief to community members who are experiencing economic hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To be screened for eligibility, residents may call the Community Resource Hotline at (833) 524-2904. The Spanish...
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: A vote for Jim Wood for City Council is a vote for Jan. 6
A vote for Jim Wood in Waynesboro is a vote for the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrectionists, and, sorry if that hurts anybody’s feelings, but it’s the truth. Wood, the manager of a Staunton gun store, first came to be known in local political circles in 2020 as one of the louder voices among the cranks pushing the city to become a Second Amendment sanctuary, who then decided to run for local office after Waynesboro City Council shot down a pro-sanctuary resolution, as it should have.
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County Courthouse: The $80 million (or $104 million) question
Augusta County voters are being asked this year what they want to do about the county courthouse, with their two options both involving gobs of money: $80 million for a new courthouse in Verona, $104 million for a new courthouse in Downtown Staunton. Neither of the above is not an...
Augusta Free Press
Women’s Basketball: UVA hosts Pitt-Johnstown Thursday in free exhibition game
Coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton’s new-look UVA Basketball team will host an exhibition contest against NCAA II Pitt-Johnstown on Thursday at 7 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena. Admission and parking are free for the event. Concessions stands will be open and selling a limited menu. A clear bag policy is...
Augusta Free Press
Appraisers to begin work this month determining value of Augusta County property
Augusta County residents may soon see inspectors on their property conducting reassessments to determine the value of real estate property. The Board of Supervisors have hired the firm of Wampler-Eanes Appraisal Group to conduct the reassessments which are required by Virginia code. A team of appraisers will begin work this...
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville: Police seek man who removed ‘Welcome Jewish Students’ banner
Charlottesville Police are asking for public help in identifying a person who removed a “Welcome Jewish Students” banner from a building on the 2000 block of Lewis Mountain Road. The incident took place on Oct. 25 at 12:04 a.m., according to police. The suspect was seen leaving the...
Augusta Free Press
Why Ben Vander Plas transferred to UVA: ‘Just the opportunity to win’
The last trip for Tony Bennett’s Virginia team to the NCAA Tournament in March of 2021 ended with a 62-58 upset loss at the hands of then-junior forward Ben Vander Plas and the 13th-seeded Ohio Bobcats. Vander Plas had 17 points that day, never realizing at that moment that...
Augusta Free Press
Louisa County: Charlottesville man dead from injuries in I-64 crash
Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash eastbound on I-64 at the 137-mile marker in Louisa County at 1:10 a.m. Thursday. A 2008 Dodge Ram 2500 ran off the road to the left, striking a tree. The driver, Anthony Lee Heim, 51, of Charlottesville, died on the scene. He...
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County: Staunton man held after five-hour armed standoff
A five-hour armed standoff in Augusta County ended with a Staunton man in custody on weapons, obstruction and destruction of property charges. Allen Dale Kisamore, 64, is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail after the standoff, which began at 9:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of New Hope Road, in the Annex area.
Augusta Free Press
Traffic alert: Northbound Woodrow Wilson Parkway closure in Staunton this weekend
Northbound Route 262 will be closed from Friday, Nov. 4 at 9 a.m. through the weekend for work on the railroad tracks near the Commerce Street intersection. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) near Route 11 (Commerce Street) will experience lane closures from Friday morning until 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6.
Augusta Free Press
Harrisonburg Police investigating Oct. 28 puppy theft from Puppy City
Harrisonburg Police are searching for leads in the theft of a puppy from Puppy City in the Kroger Shopping Center reported on Friday, Oct. 28. According to police, a woman took a puppy from its enclosure around 8 p.m. last Friday, placed it in what appears to be a plastic bag, and left the store with the animal.
Augusta Free Press
Update: Augusta County Sheriff’s Office locates missing local man
Updated: Thursday, 8:38 a.m. Parker Hebron has been safely located, according to a report from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen at his Stuarts Draft home on Tuesday at 7 a.m.
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County: Sheriff’s Office investigating reported theft from construction site
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported theft from a construction site in the 1800 block of Parkersburg Turnpike in the Swoope area. Investigators have determined that sometime between the evening hours of Oct. 28 and morning hours of Oct. 31, an unknown person or person entered two construction trailers and stole thousands of dollars of tools from the trailers.
Comments / 0