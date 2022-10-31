Read full article on original website
Did San Diegans in the 80s and 90s accurately predict the future?
SAN DIEGO — Since the beginning of humankind, people have been trying to predict the future, relying on horoscopes, crystal balls, tarot cards, the Magic 8 Ball and many other methods. Here at CBS 8, we uncovered stories from decades ago in our archives, with predictions for San Diego's...
PLANetizen
San Diego Ponders How to Declare ‘Housing as a Human Right’
Housing has become increasingly a part of a human rights agenda over the past decade, with the latest example coming from the city of San Diego. According to an article by Phillip Molnar, the San Diego City Council is considering a resolution to declare housing as a human right among a package of tenant protections and other housing policy reforms.
San Diego native opening 10 Randy's Donuts across San Diego County
SAN DIEGO — Donut worry! World renown Randy's Donuts is coming to San Diego. You may recognize the iconic company by a gigantic donut perched atop its flagship location in the Inglewood neighborhood of Los Angeles County. The building was also featured in films like Iron Man 2, California...
$700M plan to transform the San Diego River
SAN DIEGO — A new plan by San Diego County and city officials could transform the San Diego River into a regional attraction. The plan would add bike paths, riverfront dinning and other amenities along both sides of the river. The long-term vision from officials, would develop the river...
Dead Great White Shark found at Torrey Pines
SAN DIEGO — A Great White Shark washed ashore at Torrey Pines Beach Sunday. Local park rangers brought it up to the Beach Trail as several Torrey Pines hikers gathered around. CBS 8 reporter Ariana Cohen was out hiking when she stumbled across the dead shark right before her eyes. She snapped a picture and talked to an expert Wednesday to find out more.
kusi.com
Armed guards enter California Theatre building to clear out homeless inhabitants
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The decaying of the “California Theatre” building was swept by a private armed security team at the direction of the new ownership. The new property owners cleared the building of homeless trespassers and secured the doors and windows. The City of San Diego,...
Used cars in San Diego cost more than the national average
SAN DIEGO — Inflation is impacting just about every aspect of our daily lives, and if you’re in the market to buy a car- you’ll feel it. Popular, mainstream models like the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4 are no longer affordable for the average consumer, even on the used car market, according to a new survey by ISeeCars.com.
Surfline
First Impressions: Mex Pipe Warriors at Puerto Escondido
My life didn’t flash before my eyes, maybe because I hadn’t lived enough of it yet. I was 14 when I almost drowned at Puerto Escondido. A rip current impeded me from swimming in, and the waves wouldn’t let me get out the back to rest. I was stuck in the impact zone, took a deep gulp of air and sea foam, couldn’t fight anymore and gave in to exhaustion. My last thought was to close my eyes and rest a little. The next time I opened them, I was throwing up saltwater on the beach with Puerto Escondido legend Coco Nogales and the lifeguards standing over me. “You passed the test,” Coco said. “Now you can surf Zicatela.”
NBC San Diego
Here's Why Monday's Sunset Was So Red in San Diego. And No, It Wasn't a Halloween Omen
San Diego's skies were illuminated a vibrant red at sunset Monday. Some might say it was a Halloween omen but a meteorologist would tell you it's perfectly explainable. In typical San Diego fashion, locals across the county whipped out their cell phones and cameras to capture the not-rare-but-always-captivating phenomenon. Take a look at some of their incredible captures:
kusi.com
Gov. Gavin Newsom rejects all state funding requests to address homeless crisis
SACRAMENTO (KUSI) – Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom has rejected every local California jurisdiction’s state funding requests, for the moment. Newsom’s office says they will meet with local leaders in mid-November to “identify new strategies to better address the growing homelessness crisis. Here in San Diego, the...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
A US Army Veteran Once Took An M60A3 Patton Tank On a Rampage Around San Diego
When Shawn Nelson wandered into the California National Guard Armory in San Diego, no one expected him to leave with an M60A3 Patton tank, nor the rampage that followed. The unemployed plumber and US Army veteran was recovering from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident, the latest in a string of events that likely drove him to the armory on May 17, 1995. A divorcee drowning in debt, he was unable to find work, and his home had been foreclosed upon.
NBC San Diego
All Hail the Giant Donut: Randy's Donuts Opening San Diego Locations
Anybody who's been to L.A. has driven by a Randy's Donuts, the iconic breakfast-cake shop whose flagship location opened in Inglewood way back in 1952. Even if you haven't seen that particular giant donut looming over the landscape, in the intervening 70 years, you may have passed by one of its 11 other locations in and around Los Angeles. Or you may have seen it featured in a movie, say, or a music video.
San Diego company works for a zero-waste shopping experience by creating single-use produce bags
SAN DIEGO — The way we grocery shop will change in the next couple years with a bill that recently passed in California. Starting January 1, 2025 you will not be able to use the single-use produce bags that you see in stores currently. Instead, stores are required to provide bags that are: reusable, compostable, or paper.
Woman's Reaction to Encounter With Wild Orcas in San Diego Is Priceless
She couldn't contain herself.
KPBS
San Diego hospital’s program ensures no one dies alone
In La Mesa one hospital has revived a program that provides comfort and support to those who have no one else. “The mission statement is no one dies alone,” said Andrew Griffice, clinical chaplain at Sharp Grossmont Hospital in La Mesa. Griffice and a team of volunteers are ready...
Smoke shop in La Jolla raises alarm with some residents due to proximity to schools
The city of San Diego says there are no municipal code sections that specify a minimum distance a tobacco retailer must be from a school.
KPBS
Wooden high rises? San Diego hopes 'mass timber' can help with climate goals
On the western edge of Scripps Ranch, just off I-15, construction crews are assembling a 10-story building made entirely out of wood. But the building won't ever be inhabited — in fact, crews will be tearing it down next year. That's because the building, officially called the NHERI Tall...
northcountydailystar.com
Minor Decoy and Shoulder Tap Operations San Marcos
San Marcos, CA -On October 27, 2022, deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSD), along with agents from the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) and two minor decoys conducted Minor Decoy and Shoulder Tap Operations at various locations in the City of San Marcos. During the...
onscene.tv
Female Driver Flips Her Mustang in Very Wet Conditions | Chula Vista
11.02.2022 | 8:58 AM | CHULA VISTA – The female driver of the car took the turn from the street onto the on-ramp at too fast a speed for the wet road conditions. Her vehicle left the roadway and crashed, rolling down the embankment. She was able to self-extricate...
kusi.com
Turf War between human smugglers moves from Tijuana into San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Authorities call them the “Border Bandits,” and they’re controlled by the most violent smuggling cartels in Mexico. Experts warn these cartels are getting extremely brazen in the San Diego region, as they have no fear of being caught. The Turf War between...
