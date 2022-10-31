Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
WWE Had Reportedly Planned to Have Randy Orton Turn on Matt Riddle
– While speaking to Give Me Sport, wrestling insider WrestleVotes revealed that WWE had originally planned for Randy Orton to “immediately turn on Matt Riddle” when he was ready to get back into the ring. However, Orton’s recent injury put him on the shelf longer than originally anticipated, so those plans to split up RK-Bro fell by the wayside.
411mania.com
Samu Anoa’i Believes WWE Will ‘Do Whatever It Takes’ to Make The Rock vs. Roman Reigns Happen
– During a recent interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling, Samu, aka Lance Anoai, the cousin of WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns, discussed a potential dream match at WrestleMania 39 between Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Reigns. Samu stated on the dream Rock vs. Roman Reigns...
411mania.com
WWE Roster Reportedly Arrives in Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel
– PWInsider reports that the WWE roster has arrived in Saudi Arabia for this weekend’s Crown Jewel 2022 event in Riydah. Also, Drew Gulak has traveled with the crew to Riyadh. He’s reportedly been working with Logan Paul to get him ready for this weekend’s title match against Roman Reigns. Additionally, PWInsider notes that MVP is not there this weekend for the Omos vs. Braun Strowman match.
411mania.com
Jake Paul on How He and Brother Logan Paul Are ‘Taking Over The World’
– During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso, undefeated boxer Jake Paul, fresh off of his win over Anderson Silva on pay-per-view, discussed his brother Logan Paul facing Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship this weekend at Crown Jewel. Jake Paul said on his brother’s...
411mania.com
Lamar Jackson Was Surprised By Chris Jericho Call-Out On AEW Dynamite
NFL star Lamar Jackson got called out by Chris Jericho on last night’s AEW Dynamite, and he talked about the moment at a press conference. Last night’s show saw Jericho say in the middle of calling for a former ROH champion to face him that he would even “whip Lamar Jackson’s ass,” referencing the Ravens player who was in the front row.
411mania.com
Ask 411 Wrestling: Should Orange Cassidy be a Champion?
Welcome guys, gals, and gender non-binary pals, to Ask 411 Wrestling. I am your party host, Ryan Byers, and I am here to answer some of your burning inquiries about professional wrestling. If you have one of those queries searing a hole in your brain, feel free to send it...
411mania.com
Sloane Jacobs Comments On Release From WWE NXT
As previously reported, Sloane Jacobs was one of several names released from the WWE NXT brand, along with Bodhi Hayward and more. In a post on Instagram, Jacobs commented on her firing. She wrote: “bend, don’t break. no matter what, wrestling will always be my home, from when...
411mania.com
Various News: ECW Original Watches First TV Episode, Outlaw Wrestling Forms Dojo
– ECW original talent Bay Ragni, aka Chubby Dudley is going back to re-watch the first episode of ECW TV. You can check out the announcement and details on how to watch the first episode below:. The Original ECW Original Bay Ragni aka Chubby Dudley Goes Back to the Extreme????
411mania.com
Heath Is Still ‘Pissed’ About The Nexus’ SummerSlam 2010 Loss
The Nexus fell short against Team WWE in an infamous match at SummerSlam 2010, and Heath says he’s still not happy with how it went down. The match saw the Nexus come up John Cena, John Morrison, R-Truth, Bret Hart, Edge, Chris Jericho and Daniel Bryan in a match that ultimately saw Cena pick up the win for WWE, which resulted in the stable of upstars’ momentum being more or less crushed. Speaking with Cultaholic for a new interview, Heath talked about that moment and how it still bothers him. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
411mania.com
MLW News: Shun Skywalker Return Plans, Injury Notes
PWInsider reports some additional details coming out of Fightland ’22:. – MLW already has plans underway for Shun Skywalker of Dragon’s Gate to put in a return appearance. – There were no reported injuries resulting from the Fightland tapings.
411mania.com
Livestream For WWE Crown Jewel Press Conference Now Online
WWE has shared the livestream for the Crown Jewel press conference, which will begin at 10:05 AM ET. Those expected to be involved include Roman Reigns, Logan Paul, Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Bayley, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai.
411mania.com
Dana Brooke Says She Wants To Transition WWE 24/7 Title to Women’s Intercontinental Title
Dana Brooke recently spoke with NBC Ten Count and discussed how she wants to transition her current WWE 24/7 Title to the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title, and also discussed if women will ever main event WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia as well as if she thinks there will be another Evolution PPV. Highlights from her comments are below.
411mania.com
Soccer Alum Adebayo Akinfenwa Says There Were ‘Conversations’ With WWE
Adebayo Akinfenwa has transitioned from soccer to pro wrestling, and he’s revealed that he did have some discussions with WWE. Akinfenwa, who retired from professional soccer in May of this year, is set to make his pro wrestling debut at PROGRESS Chapter 146 on November 27th. In a conversation with Cultaholic, Akinfenwa noted that he spoke with the company and texted with Triple H a bit before he had decided to retire from soccer.
411mania.com
AEW News: Note On Jeff Jarrett’s Surprise AEW Debut, Colt Cabana Return Likely A One-Off, Note On Who Was Backstage At Dynamite
– PWInsider reports that Jeff Jarrett was brought to Baltimore for last night’s AEW Dynamite through Washington, DC. He was kept hidden until he eventually appeared on TV. He was announced as the Director of Business Development by Tony Khan, who teased more live events in 2023. This could mean that AEW will move forward with international live dates. Jarrett has experience working in that arena due to his work with WWE and Impact Wrestling, specifically setting up the Ring Ka King and India TV deals. On camera, it’s expected Jarrett will be feuding with Sting in some form.
411mania.com
New Title Match Added to WWE Crown Jewel
Damage CTRL will get their rematch for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at this weekend’s Crown Jewel. WWE has announced that Asuka and Alexa Bliss, who won the championships on last night’s Raw, will defend against the former champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai on Sunday’s PPV from Saudi Arabia.
411mania.com
WWE News: Roman Reigns & Ronda Rousey Advertised for Next Week’s SmackDown, US Title Match Locally Advertised for Raw, New Asuka Vlog
– The Gainbridge Fieldhouse is locally advertising WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey for the November 11 edition of Friday Night SmackDown in Indianapolis, Indiana. WWE.com has Roman Reigns listed for the show, but not Rousey at the moment. This will be the first edition of SmackDown in Indianapolis in over three years.
411mania.com
Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up
WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can check out the full spoilers below, per PWInsider:
411mania.com
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of AEW Rampage: All-Atlantic Title on the Line
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight live from Atlantic City, with a title match in the main event. That lineup includes:. * AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Katsuyori Shibata. * Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter vs. Madison Rayne & Skye Blue. *...
411mania.com
More On Why Colt Cabana Was Brought Back On AEW Dynamite
As previously reported, Colt Cabana made his return to AEW TV on this week’s episode of Dynamite. It was said that the return was likely a one-off, although he is still signed to ROH. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the move was Tony Khan’s idea. The return...
411mania.com
Pro Wrestling NOAH Checked With AEW Before Booking Shinsuke Nakamura
Shinsuke Nakamura is set to compete at Pro Wrestling NOAH against the Great Muta, and NOAH reportedly checked with AEW before clearing the booking. As reported over the weekend, Nakamura will face Muta in January ahead of the latter’s retirement show and according to Sonny Onoo, who was involved in facilitating the deal, the company checked to make sure there would be no issues with AEW.
Comments / 0