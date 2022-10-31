The Nexus fell short against Team WWE in an infamous match at SummerSlam 2010, and Heath says he’s still not happy with how it went down. The match saw the Nexus come up John Cena, John Morrison, R-Truth, Bret Hart, Edge, Chris Jericho and Daniel Bryan in a match that ultimately saw Cena pick up the win for WWE, which resulted in the stable of upstars’ momentum being more or less crushed. Speaking with Cultaholic for a new interview, Heath talked about that moment and how it still bothers him. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

16 HOURS AGO