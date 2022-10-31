ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash, suspect charged in Henrico County

By Tannock Blair
 3 days ago

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police Division has charged a suspect for a hit-and-run crash that resulted in the death of a pedestrian.

Shortly before 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, officers were called to the intersection of E. Laburnum Avenue and Richmond-Henrico Turnpike for a reported hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian.

Upon their arrival, officers found a man — now identified as 54-year-old Thaddeus Lee Smith of Henrico — lying on the ground near a business in the 600 block of E. Laburnum Avenue. The man was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

According to police, a preliminary investigation revealed that Smith had been walking northbound on the crosswalk of E. Laburnum Avenue when he was hit by a dark-colored SUV. Although the vehicle left the scene, it was able to be identified and officers later located the damaged vehicle and possible driver at a residence in the 1500 block of Carter Street.

Woman killed, several hurt in chain-reaction crash on I-95 north in Henrico

Police charged the suspect — identified as 29-year-old Jason Alexander Wallace of Henrico — with felony hit-and-run and possession of a schedule I/II drug.

Investigators said they believe alcohol and drugs were contributing factors in the crash.

In 2021, Henrico County had 76 crashes involving pedestrians — 11 of which were fatal. In 2022 so far, there have been 64 crashes involving pedestrians with eight fatalities.

