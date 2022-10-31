PHOTOS: Lake George on Halloween

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Halloween comes to the village of Lake George! On Monday, a chill wind blew straggling leaves from trees around the village, as the mountains around the lake showed an increasing amount of grey, along with some enduring reds and oranges. Jack-o-lanterns smiled from the village Visitor Center.

halloween decorations welcome all passersby to stop for a fright in the village of Lake George, N.Y. on Halloween. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

The customary “welcome” to Lake George, N.Y. is a welcome with teeth! (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

The Lake George Historical Society is decked out for the season. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

A view out onto Lake George from Shepard Park in the village of Lake George, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

A quiet daytime in Lake George doesn’t mean any shortage of ghouls nor ghosts on Halloween this year. On Monday evening, Malloween returns to the Aviation Mall , joining many trunk-or-treat events that have given plenty for the community to do. If you’re getting ready to take the kids out for the big night, find out if there are specific trick-or-treating hours in your community, and see what special events might be haunting up a storm in your area.

Although October is a quiet time for the village, Lake George has plenty more holiday events coming – but think fewer ghouls, more elves. This winter marks the village’s second year as host to Ice Castles , a business that creates enormous, explorable sculptures out of ice. Lake George is one of five sites in the country to get an ice castle this winter.

