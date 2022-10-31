ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Abandoned Town in Colorado that You Can Visit

St. Elmo is an abandoned town in Chaffee County, Colorado, United States. Chaffee County is a county located in the U.S. state of Colorado. St. Elmo is still inhabited, however, it is considered a ghost town. The former mining roads are now used as off-road vehicle paths, and St. Elmo is a popular tourist destination.
Seattle Fish Company acquires Denver, Colorado-based meat company

Seattle Fish Company has acquired a regional meat purveyor based in Denver, Colorado, U.S.A. Lombardi Brothers Meats is a specialty meat processor and distributor with a geographic footprint stretching through the U.S. state of Colorado. Post-acquisition, it will continue to operate as an independent brand but will partner with Seattle Fish Company on customer relations, investments, and distribution.
Riparian areas could act as climatic refugia for plant diversity

The Lancang River is internationally known for its rich water resources and diverse aquatic ecology, but research on riparian plant biodiversity is sparse. As a tropical transition area in the Mekong Basin, Xishuangbanna in southwestern China is an ideal place for in-depth studies into the role of rivers on biodiversity patterns and to predict the impact of climate change on regional plant biodiversity.
Report says native fish overlooked as invaders in US waters

Rivers split across mountaintops and other geographic barriers may flow only a few miles from one another, but to the aquatic creatures in those waters, the separation could represent millions of years of evolutionary time. So, when an angler or a curious child moves a fish from one side of the mountain or one side of the country to the other, it's a very big deal to the fish. Some may discover a competitive advantage in a new stream, potentially disrupting eons-old ecological hierarchies.
Has the iconic Western red cedar reached a tipping point?

Six years have passed since Bruce Albert witnessed the sudden, inexplicable death of a dozen Western red cedars on his property. The trees fell victim to a nameless culprit in the span of a single summer, showing no signs of a killer pest or deadly pathogen. Nearby, Douglas firs, maple, alder, black cottonwood and more than a dozen surviving red cedars remain unaffected, if not thriving, to this day.
Historic Weld County town could join National Park system

A ghost town in Weld County could become part of the National Park system.Democratic Sens. John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet want a Senate committee to take the first steps.Dearfield was founded in 1910 by Oliver Toussain Jackson - who felt that the best path to prosperity for African Americans was land ownership.At its height, 700 people from 35 states called the community home before the dust bowl wiped it out. It was the largest black homesteading settlement in Colorado. Dearfield is currently designated as a For more information on the history of Dearfield, visit nps.gov/places/dearfield-colorado.htm. 
NASA Armstrong develops tech to bring space launch to any airport

A NASA-developed space launch system is attracting interest from companies that need to launch satellites in orbit. This same launch system could also develop high-flying, ultra-fast aircraft for national defense. The Towed-Glider Air Launch System, or TGALS, is a low-cost, flexible approach for putting satellites and other payloads into space....

