Arrests and incidents reported Oct. 31
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported October 31, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.
GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear
Cullman County Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
October 27
- unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of dangerous drugs; Hwy 278 E
- unlawful possession of controlled substances; Co. Rd. 437
- domestic violence, criminal mischief; Co. Rd. 842
- theft of property; Co. Rd. 437
- criminal littering; Co. Rd. 149
- harassment; Co. Rd. 368
- unlawful possession of dangerous drugs; Co. Rd. 109
- harassment; Co. Rd. 1545
- theft of property; Co. Rd. 307
October 28
- reckless endangerment; Co. Rd. 51
- unlawful possession of controlled substance; Co. Rd. 595
- criminal mischief; Hwy 31
- assault; Co. Rd. 709
- violation of protection order, assault; Co. Rd. 709
- theft of property; Co. Rd. 463
- unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle; Co. Rd. 1635
- theft; Co. Rd. 1107
October 29
- assault; Summit Rd.
- theft of property; Co. Rd. 431
- unlawful possession of controlled substances, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Co. Rd. 216
- theft of property; Hwy 31
- domestic violence; Co. Rd. 62
- harassment; Co. Rd. 1197
- criminal mischief; Co. Rd. 1303
- criminal mischief; Co. Rd. 1082
- unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana, illegal possession of prescription drugs, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Co. Rd. 831
October 30
- domestic violence; Co. Rd. 991
- burglary; Co. Rd. 831
- theft of property; Co. Rd. 1401
- harassment; Co. Rd. 607
- interference with domestic violence emergency; Co. Rd. 1354
- assault; Co. Rd. 1246
Arrests
October 27
Bohannon, Kathleen S; 60
- probation violation-possession of dangerous drugs
Briscoe, Jeffrey P; 56
- permitting dogs to run at large
Cofield, Jewel M; 41
- possession of drug paraphernalia
- possession of dangerous drugs
Corbin, Sarah K; 27
- FTA-burglary-residence-force
- FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia (2 counts)
Cosby, Misty M; 36
- FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia
- FTA-public intoxication
Doss, Andy M; 63
- FTA-20 days to register vehicle
- probation violation-possession of dangerous drugs
- FTA-larceny/theft
- FTA-driving while suspended, revoked or cancelled
- FTA-operating vehicle without insurance
Eipp, Austin W; 28
- FTA-possessing forged instrument
- FTA-attempting to elude a police officer
- FTA-receiving stolen property
Green, Douglas L; 57
- FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia
- FTA-possession of dangerous drugs
- FTA-buying/receiving stolen property
Humes, Michael S; 40
- FTA-driving under the influence of alcohol
Kaucher, Scott A; 61
- FTA-sex offense-adult sex offender-violation of homelessness restrictions
Kitchens, Timothy J; 31
- possession of dangerous drugs
Knight, Amber M; 34
- FTA-switched tag
Monroe, Jason T; 44
- possession of dangerous drugs
Owens, Timothy A; 37
- possession of heroin
- possession of cocaine
Parker, Kennan L; 29
- larceny/theft
Pate, Carrie B; 37
- FTA-speeding
Powell, Angela D; 55
- public intoxication
Soliz, Patricia; 61
- FTA-criminal trespassing
October 28
Bagwell, Terry N; 61
- possession of dangerous drugs
Benefield, Felicia D; 33
- FTA-assault-child abuse-simple-family
- FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia
Box, Colton A; 27
- FTA-assault-domestic-harassment-family
- FTA-damaged property-criminal mischief
Griffin, Tyler D; 25
- FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia
Guthery, Trey B; 29
- FTA-burglary-residence-force
- FTA-unlawful breaking and entering vehicle (2 counts)
- FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia
Lang, Adam W; 41
- probation violation-possession of dangerous drugs
- FTA-driving while suspended, revoked or cancelled
Lawrence, John R; 31
- aggravated assault of police officer
- terrorist threat
- violation of domestic violence protection order
- aggravated assault of police officer-other weapon
Moore, Cristy M; 42
- FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia (2 counts)
- FTA-possession of dangerous drugs
Norris, Brandon S; 32
- driving under the influence of alcohol
Pirkle, Daniel D; 35
- FTA-driving under the influence of alcohol
Terrell, Pashinz D; 21
- FTA-assault-domestic-harassment-family
- FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia (2 counts)
- FTA-resisting arrest
- FTA-public intoxication (2 counts)
- FTA-criminal trespassing
October 29
Calvert, William B; 34
- FTA-possession of marijuana
- FTA-possession of dangerous drugs
Cooper, Cassandra H; 36
- attempting to elude a police officer
Harbison, Johnny L; 70
- criminal trespassing
Jones, James E; 52
- possession of methamphetamine
- possession of drug paraphernalia
Tennihill, Jennifer A; 36
- FTA-illegal possession of prescription drugs
- possession of methamphetamine
- possession of drug paraphernalia
- FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia (3 counts)
- FTA-possession of marijuana
- FTA-possession of dangerous drugs (3 counts)
- possessing counterfeit object
Watson, Jayden D; 28
- burglary-residence-force
Watson, Sarah O; 24
- burglary-residence-force
October 30
Cammon, Michael E; 58
- assault-domestic-harassment-family
- possession of drug paraphernalia
Delatorre, Christopher I; 26
- driving under the influence of alcohol
- driving while suspended, revoked or cancelled
Hale, Joshua L; 36
- assault-domestic-harassment-family
Robinson, Krystle L; 37
- FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia
Cullman Police Department
Incidents
October 28
- unauthorized use of a vehicle; Northcrest Dr. N.W.
- criminal trespassing-3 rd degree, criminal mischief-3 rd degree; Magnolia Ln. S.E; damage to placement of rocks; $1,000
- theft of property-1 st degree; Merit Design Studio; 1 st Ave. S.E; cash
October 29
- domestic violence-3 rd degree; 4 th St. S.W.
- domestic violence-3 rd degree; 4 th St. S.W.
- harassment; Olive St. S.W.
October 30
- domestic violence-3 rd degree; 4 th St. S.W.
- domestic violence-3 rd degree; Hwy 157
- theft of property-3 rd degree; Vantage Management; Campbell Ln. S.E; miscellaneous items; $850
Arrests
October 28
Corbin, Sarah K; 27
- FTA-theft of property-4 th degree
Smith, Cody D; 33
- hold for another agency
October 29
Elliott, Sonya M; 38
- receiving stolen property-1 st degree
Ionuti, Alexandro C; 33
- public intoxication
Kilpatrick, Justin K; 34
- FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia
McKenzie, Theresa A; 27
- domestic violence-3 rd degree
Rogers, Wendy S; 45
- FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia
- FTA-criminal trespassing-3 rd degree (2 counts)
Tennihill, Jennifer A; 36
- FTA-switched tag
- FTA-insurance violation
October 30
Miller, Holli D; 28
- domestic violence-3 rd degree
Powell III, James H; 34
- receiving stolen property-1 st degree
- unlawful carry of firearm
Hanceville Police Department
Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.
Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com .
Comments / 0