Cullman County, AL

Arrests and incidents reported Oct. 31

By Staff Reports
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 3 days ago

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported October 31, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.

GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear

Cullman County Sheriff’s Office

Incidents

October 27

  • unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of dangerous drugs; Hwy 278 E
  • unlawful possession of controlled substances; Co. Rd. 437
  • domestic violence, criminal mischief; Co. Rd. 842
  • theft of property; Co. Rd. 437
  • criminal littering; Co. Rd. 149
  • harassment; Co. Rd. 368
  • unlawful possession of dangerous drugs; Co. Rd. 109
  • harassment; Co. Rd. 1545
  • theft of property; Co. Rd. 307

October 28

  • reckless endangerment; Co. Rd. 51
  • unlawful possession of controlled substance; Co. Rd. 595
  • criminal mischief; Hwy 31
  • assault; Co. Rd. 709
  • violation of protection order, assault; Co. Rd. 709
  • theft of property; Co. Rd. 463
  • unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle; Co. Rd. 1635
  • theft; Co. Rd. 1107

October 29

  • assault; Summit Rd.
  • theft of property; Co. Rd. 431
  • unlawful possession of controlled substances, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Co. Rd. 216
  • theft of property; Hwy 31
  • domestic violence; Co. Rd. 62
  • harassment; Co. Rd. 1197
  • criminal mischief; Co. Rd. 1303
  • criminal mischief; Co. Rd. 1082
  • unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana, illegal possession of prescription drugs, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Co. Rd. 831

October 30

  • domestic violence; Co. Rd. 991
  • burglary; Co. Rd. 831
  • theft of property; Co. Rd. 1401
  • harassment; Co. Rd. 607
  • interference with domestic violence emergency; Co. Rd. 1354
  • assault; Co. Rd. 1246

Arrests

October 27

Bohannon, Kathleen S; 60

  • probation violation-possession of dangerous drugs

Briscoe, Jeffrey P; 56

  • permitting dogs to run at large

Cofield, Jewel M; 41

  • possession of drug paraphernalia
  • possession of dangerous drugs

Corbin, Sarah K; 27

  • FTA-burglary-residence-force
  • FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia (2 counts)

Cosby, Misty M; 36

  • FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia
  • FTA-public intoxication

Doss, Andy M; 63

  • FTA-20 days to register vehicle
  • probation violation-possession of dangerous drugs
  • FTA-larceny/theft
  • FTA-driving while suspended, revoked or cancelled
  • FTA-operating vehicle without insurance

Eipp, Austin W; 28

  • FTA-possessing forged instrument
  • FTA-attempting to elude a police officer
  • FTA-receiving stolen property

Green, Douglas L; 57

  • FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia
  • FTA-possession of dangerous drugs
  • FTA-buying/receiving stolen property

Humes, Michael S; 40

  • FTA-driving under the influence of alcohol

Kaucher, Scott A; 61

  • FTA-sex offense-adult sex offender-violation of homelessness restrictions

Kitchens, Timothy J; 31

  • possession of dangerous drugs

Knight, Amber M; 34

  • FTA-switched tag

Monroe, Jason T; 44

  • possession of dangerous drugs

Owens, Timothy A; 37

  • possession of heroin
  • possession of cocaine

Parker, Kennan L; 29

  • larceny/theft

Pate, Carrie B; 37

  • FTA-speeding

Powell, Angela D; 55

  • public intoxication

Soliz, Patricia; 61

  • FTA-criminal trespassing

October 28

Bagwell, Terry N; 61

  • possession of dangerous drugs

Benefield, Felicia D; 33

  • FTA-assault-child abuse-simple-family
  • FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia

Box, Colton A; 27

  • FTA-assault-domestic-harassment-family
  • FTA-damaged property-criminal mischief

Griffin, Tyler D; 25

  • FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia

Guthery, Trey B; 29

  • FTA-burglary-residence-force
  • FTA-unlawful breaking and entering vehicle (2 counts)
  • FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia

Lang, Adam W; 41

  • probation violation-possession of dangerous drugs
  • FTA-driving while suspended, revoked or cancelled

Lawrence, John R; 31

  • aggravated assault of police officer
  • terrorist threat
  • violation of domestic violence protection order
  • aggravated assault of police officer-other weapon

Moore, Cristy M; 42

  • FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia (2 counts)
  • FTA-possession of dangerous drugs

Norris, Brandon S; 32

  • driving under the influence of alcohol

Pirkle, Daniel D; 35

  • FTA-driving under the influence of alcohol

Terrell, Pashinz D; 21

  • FTA-assault-domestic-harassment-family
  • FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia (2 counts)
  • FTA-resisting arrest
  • FTA-public intoxication (2 counts)
  • FTA-criminal trespassing

October 29

Calvert, William B; 34

  • FTA-possession of marijuana
  • FTA-possession of dangerous drugs

Cooper, Cassandra H; 36

  • attempting to elude a police officer

Harbison, Johnny L; 70

  • criminal trespassing

Jones, James E; 52

  • possession of methamphetamine
  • possession of drug paraphernalia

Tennihill, Jennifer A; 36

  • FTA-illegal possession of prescription drugs
  • possession of methamphetamine
  • possession of drug paraphernalia
  • FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia (3 counts)
  • FTA-possession of marijuana
  • FTA-possession of dangerous drugs (3 counts)
  • possessing counterfeit object

Watson, Jayden D; 28

  • burglary-residence-force

Watson, Sarah O; 24

  • burglary-residence-force

October 30

Cammon, Michael E; 58

  • assault-domestic-harassment-family
  • possession of drug paraphernalia

Delatorre, Christopher I; 26

  • driving under the influence of alcohol
  • driving while suspended, revoked or cancelled

Hale, Joshua L; 36

  • assault-domestic-harassment-family

Robinson, Krystle L; 37

  • FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia

Cullman Police Department

Incidents

October 28

  • unauthorized use of a vehicle; Northcrest Dr. N.W.
  • criminal trespassing-3 rd degree, criminal mischief-3 rd degree; Magnolia Ln. S.E; damage to placement of rocks; $1,000
  • theft of property-1 st degree; Merit Design Studio; 1 st Ave. S.E; cash

October 29

  • domestic violence-3 rd degree; 4 th St. S.W.
  • domestic violence-3 rd degree; 4 th St. S.W.
  • harassment; Olive St. S.W.

October 30

  • domestic violence-3 rd degree; 4 th St. S.W.
  • domestic violence-3 rd degree; Hwy 157
  • theft of property-3 rd degree; Vantage Management; Campbell Ln. S.E; miscellaneous items; $850

Arrests

October 28

Corbin, Sarah K; 27

  • FTA-theft of property-4 th degree

Smith, Cody D; 33

  • hold for another agency

October 29

Elliott, Sonya M; 38

  • receiving stolen property-1 st degree

Ionuti, Alexandro C; 33

  • public intoxication

Kilpatrick, Justin K; 34

  • FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia

McKenzie, Theresa A; 27

  • domestic violence-3 rd degree

Rogers, Wendy S; 45

  • FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia
  • FTA-criminal trespassing-3 rd degree (2 counts)

Tennihill, Jennifer A; 36

  • FTA-switched tag
  • FTA-insurance violation

October 30

Miller, Holli D; 28

  • domestic violence-3 rd degree

Powell III, James H; 34

  • receiving stolen property-1 st degree
  • unlawful carry of firearm

Hanceville Police Department

Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.

Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com .

The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

