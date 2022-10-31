K-Pop Singer & Actor Lee Ji-han Among Dead In Seoul Crowd Surge Tragedy

Lee Ji-han, a rising star on the South Korean K-pop scene, was among the more than 150 people who died Saturday in a stampede at a Halloween event in the Itaewon district of Seoul, South Korea. He was 24.

Related Story

Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery

Related Story

Cormac Roth Dies: Musician Son Of Actor Tim Roth Was 25

Related Story

Bruce Arnold Dies: Founder Of The Soft Rock Band Orpheus Was 76

His death was confirmed by his agency, 935 Entertainment. “We are sad to deliver such news today, but Lee Ji-han has passed away in the crush in Itaewon,” the company said in a statement to South Korean news outlets.

Ji-han’s career was launched when he was a contestant on the Korean singing competition Produce 101 . Shortly thereafter, in 2019, he was cast in the Korean drama Today Was Another Nam Hyun Day .

South Korean law enforcement officials are investigating the Saturday night tragedy, which left at least 154 Halloween revelers dead. The incident occurred in Seoul’s Itaewon district, a popular nightlife area. President Yoon Suk Yeol has declared a week-long national mourning period.