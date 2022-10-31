ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports Illustrated

Ukraine Calls on FIFA to Exclude Iran From World Cup

By Andrew Gastelum
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gUP5O_0itNGcup00

The Ukrainian FA will make an appeal to remove Iran from the field in Qatar due to the country’s alleged involvement in the war.

The Ukrainian federation has called upon FIFA to expel Iran from the World Cup, citing the country’s alleged support of Russia in the ongoing war in Ukraine.

FIFA banned Russia from the World Cup qualifying playoffs after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, however there is little precedent for removing a team from the World Cup.

Said the Ukrainian federation in a statement: “Taking into account media information about systematic human rights violations in Iran, which may violate the principles and norms of the FIFA Statutes, taking into account the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 regarding the imposition of sanctions on Iran and the possible involvement of Iran in the military aggression of Russia against Ukraine, to make a request to the FIFA to consider excluding the Iranian national team from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.”

The White House said earlier this month that the U.S. has evidence that Iranian troops are on the ground in Crimea supporting Russian drone attacks, while reports that Iran is supplying Russia with drones, something both Russia and Iran have officially denied.

Last week, Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk also called on FIFA to remove Iran due to “direct participation in terrorist attacks on Ukrainians,” chief executive Sergei Palkin told AP .

FIFA has also faced calls from activists and fan groups to exclude Iran from the World Cup following the country’s crackdown on street protests due to the country’s treatment of women following the death of Mahsa Amini, who was in police custody for improperly wearing a headscarf.

In their last friendly before the World Cup, Iranian players covered the country’s emblem on their shirts with jackets during the national anthem amid the protests.

More Soccer Coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
The Conversation U.S.

Iranian drones used by Russia in Ukraine show that there's already one victor in that war: Iran

The war in Ukraine is helping one country achieve its foreign policy and national security objectives, but it’s neither Russia nor Ukraine. It’s Iran. That was starkly clear on the morning of Oct. 17, 2022, as Iranian-made drones attacked civilian targets in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv. Russia used the Iranian drones to inflict damage on Ukraine’s national energy company headquarters, and the drones also killed four civilians. Iran is among Russia’s most vocal supporters in the war. As a military analyst who specializes in Iranian national security strategy, I see this having little to do with Ukraine and everything to do with Iran’s long-term...
Daily Mail

Kremlin seizes on Zelensky 'blunder' after Ukraine President demands NATO 'launch pre-emptive strikes' on Russia to stop Putin using nukes - before insisting he meant 'imposing sanctions' pre-invasion as Kyiv troops hammer Moscow forces into retreat

The Kremlin has warned of potentially 'monstrous consequences' after Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to suggest NATO powers should bomb Russia to deter Vladimir Putin from using nuclear weapons against Ukraine. Russia said such comments risked starting 'yet another world war' after the Ukrainian president seemed to tell Australian think tank the...
Insider

Shocking video shows 'massive' attack by drone boats targeting Russia's Black Sea Fleet

Russia on Saturday blamed Ukraine for a "massive drone attack" on naval ships and civilian vessels in Crimea, calling it a "terrorist act." A video of the attack, posted by an account called Ukraine Weapons Tracker, appears to show the moment drone boats with explosives targeted Russia's Black Sea Fleet ships at a port in Sevastopol, Crimea's largest city.
WashingtonExaminer

Ukraine gives major Russian force choice 'to retreat or to die'

A major Russian military force faces a crisis in southern Ukraine, according to Western officials who expect Ukrainian troops to liberate the crucial city of Kherson in the coming weeks. “They are creating circumstances where Russians have two options: either to retreat or to die because they don't have additional...
The Independent

Large fire reported on key bridge linking Russia to Crimea

Russian state-backed media reported Saturday that a fire broke out on the bridge linking mainland Russia with the Russian-controlled Crimean Peninsula, hours after powerful blasts rocked the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.RIA-Novosti and the Tass news agency quoted local Russian official Oleg Kryuchkov as saying an object thought to be a fuel storage tank caught fire and that traffic has been stopped on the bridge. Images shared on social media purported to show fire and damage to the span. The authenticity of the reports and images couldn't be immediately verified. The crossing is a pair of road and rail...
TheDailyBeast

Desperate Russian Draftees Have a New Battle Strategy—Pretend to Be Dead

The military draft announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin sent hordes of fearful fighting-age men fleeing for the border, but even they couldn’t have appreciated the true horror of what those unlucky enough to be mobilized and sent to the frontline in Ukraine are having to face.Reports of drafted Russians being sent to fight with wildly insufficient training and “barely usable” equipment have abounded for weeks, but a new report suggests that recruits are resorting to pretending to be dead in the heat of battle to save their own lives.Independent Russian outlet Novaya Gazeta Europe spoke to the wives of...
US News and World Report

Ukraine Conflict, Sanctions Set to Blow Hole in Russia's Finances

(Reuters) - The cost of Russia's military mobilisation and the impact of Western sanctions are set to blow a hole in the government's budget forecasts and drain Moscow's reserves to their lowest level in years, according to analysts' latest calculations. That will put an ever greater strain on the Kremlin's...
The Drive

Ukraine Situation Report: Attacks Behind Russian Lines Crippling War Effort

Ukraine’s ‘partisan’ fighters are disrupting Russian military operations and attacking collaborators, hampering Moscow’s progress. Ukrainian partisans are wreaking havoc on Russian forces and those who have collaborated with them, the Institute for the Study of War says in its latest assessment of Vladimir Putin's 251-day-old full-on war.
The Drive

Sabotage Raid On Attack Helicopters At Base In Russia Supposedly Shown In Video

Footage suggests that saboteurs were behind the explosions that reportedly destroyed three attack helicopters 400 miles from Ukraine. An apparent sabotage attack against a Russian airbase in the Pskov region, in the far west of the country, was apparently filmed by the operatives before they detonated explosives placed on the attack helicopters. Video purportedly showing one of the saboteurs assembling explosive devices next to a Russian Ka-52 Hokum-B attack helicopter has now appeared online. Although it’s not yet possible to verify its authenticity at this time, the fact that three intact Ka-52s also appear in it is noteworthy — Ukraine is not known to have captured this many examples intact.
Newsweek

Ukraine Shoots Down 2 Russian 'Alligators' in 3 Minutes: Defense Officials

The Ukrainian Air Force says its anti-aircraft gunners shot down two Russian attack helicopters in the Kherson region, where the Ukrainian military is currently engaged in a counteroffensive. Ukraine's Air Command South reported on Monday evening that units of its Odesa-based anti-aircraft missile brigade had successfully struck each of the...
Fortune

Putin ‘destroyed’ most of Russia’s economy to double down on oil, the White House says, just as other experts say its energy power is past its peak

The war in Ukraine and multiple waves of Western sanctions have left Russia’s economy hanging by a thread. But how big a thread?. The West’s response to the war has left Russia’s economy in tatters. Imports to Russia had halved between when the war broke out and last summer, with Russian companies unable to source critical items including semiconductor chips and auto and plane parts. The bulk of government spending has gone toward the war effort, and a lack of key components has left industrial activity in the country at a standstill. Many foreign companies from carmakers to restaurant chains have long since packed up their bags, and Russian average incomes have already fallen to their lowest level in two decades.
Newsweek

Russia Abandoning Checkpoints in Ukraine as Flags Pulled Down in Kherson

Russian troops are reportedly abandoning checkpoints in the occupied Ukrainian region of Kherson, as images circulating on social media appeared to show that a Russian flag had been pulled down from the city council building. Yuriy Sobolevskyi, the deputy head of Kherson's regional council, posted a photo on his Telegram...
Newsweek

Russia Seen Building Mysterious Structure by Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine

The State Inspectorate for Nuclear Regulation of Ukraine said this week that Russian forces are building an "unknown structure" by Europe's largest nuclear power plant. The State Inspectorate for Nuclear Regulation of Ukraine said in a statement on its website on Wednesday that Russian forces are constructing the structure at the dry storage site of the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine.
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

107K+
Followers
42K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy