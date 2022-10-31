Read full article on original website
kpic
Closures announced as kayak launch installed at Topits Park
COOS BAY, Ore. — Work began Thursday at John Topits Park in Coos Bay to install a new kayak launch. Sections of the parking lot and the boat ramp are now closed as Johnson Rock Products works on the project. "Right now, what we're doing is we're installing the...
kpic
North Fork Smith River Road closed due to landslide
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The Douglas County Public Works Department has closed North Fork Smith River Road on Hwy 48 due to a landslide Wednesday night. Douglas County Government says both lanes of travel are blocked with large boulders and other debris. Equipment has been sent to clear the debris, but it is not yet known how long the road will be closed.
kpic
Smell smoke? Could be a field reduction burn
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Field reduction burns are underway in Coos County. The controlled burns are facilitated by the Coos Forest Protective Association under the Oregon Smoke Management Plan. CFPA District Specialist Jef Chase says owners of private forests often end up with large piles of debris after logging.
kpic
Free portable stoves aimed at reducing forest fires in Coos County
COOS BAY, Ore. — The Coos Forest Protective Association (CFPA) is giving homeless clients of the Devereux Center in Coos Bay a safer cooking option. On Wednesday, CFPA provided portable stoves to those living in forested areas, using grant funds from Keep Oregon Green. The compact stoves, powered by...
kpic
Road to Umpqua Hot Springs closed due to weather concerns
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Officials with the Umpqua National Forest announced Wednesday the closure of Forest Service Road 3401. With more rain and possible snow in the forecast, the road conditions to the Umpqua Hot Springs will continue to degrade, the Forest Service said. "To prevent the need for...
beachconnection.net
Deceptively Simple Oregon Coast Beach Spots: Bandon, Seal Rock, Lane County
(Oregon Coast) – Beaches aren't always what they seem at first glance. They can be deceptively simple, looking at first like there's not a lot to them: it's simply a pretty spot. Sometimes, they're not just a pretty face. There's something fairly complex going on here, and some areas really pack the layers beneath the surface. (Above: Bandon at night - photo courtesy Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more)
kpic
Roseburg accepting fall tourism grant applications
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Roseburg Community Development Department and Roseburg Economic Development Commission is now accepting fall tourism grant applications, the city announced in a news release. “The City is excited about the opportunity to possibly provide tourism grants to those seeking to draw tourists to our area and...
Suspect sought after cow found shot in southern Oregon field
Oregon State Police are investigating after a Douglas County resident reported their cow was shot and killed Monday evening.
kpic
Small M3.5 earthquake shakes off Oregon coast
BANDON, Ore. — A magnitude 3.5 earthquake shook off the Oregon coast early Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake was reported just before 3 a.m. PDT about 121 miles west of Bandon, Oregon. The quake was pretty shallow, with a depth of only 10 kilometers...
kezi.com
Three injured in Roseburg crash on Halloween
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Three people are in the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Halloween night, the Roseburg Fire Department reported. According to the RFD, the crash happened at about 6:25 p.m. on October 31 in the area of Diamond Lake Boulevard and Fowler Street. Firefighters said two vehicles were involved in the crash, and suggested that slick conditions due to rainfall may have contributed to the collision. RFD said one person needed to be extracted from a vehicle, and three were taken to the hospital including a pregnant woman and a small child.
kptv.com
Troopers investigating after cow shot, killed in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon State Police troopers are asking for help locating the person who shot and killed a cow on a property in Douglas County earlier this week. On Monday, at about 11 p.m., troopers were notified by a property owner of a cow shot in his field on Boomer Hill Road, near Myrtle Creek. OSP said the owner was called by a neighbor who heard a gunshot around 6 p.m.
kpic
Hundreds of acres at site of former lumber mill up for auction in Gardiner
GARDINER, Ore. — Hundreds of acres are up for auction in Gardiner, and potential buyers have just a few weeks left to place their bids. 440 acres sits nearly unused in Gardiner with a rail line, warehouses, shop buildings, dams, and water rights. Industrial Harbor USA, LLC, managed by...
kpic
'Teens Against Trafficking' program in Douglas Co. schools, event to be held in Roseburg
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — All of Douglas County's middle and high schools have received a Human Trafficking Prevention curriculum thanks to a grant awarded to the Douglas County Human Trafficking Task Force. CHI Mercy Health announced the release of the curriculum in a news release. The funds come from...
kpic
South Umpqua School District's superintendent resigns; will continue on in new role
MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. — The superintendent of the South Umpqua School District has resigned and will continue in the district as the director of student achievement, the district announced in a news release. The South Umpqua School District's board voted to approve Superintendent Kate McLaughlin’s resignation as superintendent on...
KATU.com
Missing California woman's car found in Linn County, woman remains missing
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — Linn County deputies have found a car connected to missing California woman Tammy Pitkin, 54. However, Pitkin remains missing. Pitkin was officially reported missing on October 26, but had not been seen by family since October 14. She was last known to have been in Sutherlin, Oregon on October 17.
kpic
Open house showcasing Saving Grace's newly remodeled clinic set for Nov. 8
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center will host an open house for its new veterinary clinic space on Tuesday, Nov. 8, from 3-6 p.m. for community members of Douglas County. The shelter is located at 450 Old Del Rio Road in Roseburg. Saving Grace will be closed...
kpic
Roseburg Library to host Pulitzer Prize finalist Sierra Crane Murdoch
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Roseburg Public Library will host a Facebook Live streaming event with Pulitzer Prize finalist Oregon journalist and essayist Sierra Crane Murdoch, the City of Roseburg announced in a press release. Murdoch was a finalist for the 2021 Pulitzer Prize in General Nonfiction for her debut book,...
KVAL
ALERT: Scammers posing as Douglas County Sheriff's Office staff
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is warning residents to be aware of scammers calling them and impersonating Sherriff's Office personnel. The sheriff's office has received calls from community members, who reported that they've received such calls from people claiming to be Lt. Brad O'Dell or other employees with the sheriff's office.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGED DONUT THEFT
A Roseburg man was jailed after an alleged donut theft on Monday. A Roseburg Police report said at about 9:20 a.m. 30-year old Blake Cadger allegedly took the item from Safeway in the 1500 block of Northeast Stephens Street, and ate it before officers found him down the street. Cadger was previously trespassed from the store and his parole officer requested that he be detained.
kqennewsradio.com
MISSING COUPLE LOCATED BY SEARCH AND RESCUE
Two people the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office had been looking for, were located Thursday afternoon. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell said 81-year old Charles Waller and his wife, 79-year old Kathleen Waller were found by Douglas County Search and Rescue. O’Dell said the couple were camping at a recreation site near Glendale. It was an area that did not have cellular phone service. The Waller’s were safe and did not require any further assistance.
