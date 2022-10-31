ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coos Bay, OR

kpic

Closures announced as kayak launch installed at Topits Park

COOS BAY, Ore. — Work began Thursday at John Topits Park in Coos Bay to install a new kayak launch. Sections of the parking lot and the boat ramp are now closed as Johnson Rock Products works on the project. "Right now, what we're doing is we're installing the...
COOS BAY, OR
kpic

North Fork Smith River Road closed due to landslide

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The Douglas County Public Works Department has closed North Fork Smith River Road on Hwy 48 due to a landslide Wednesday night. Douglas County Government says both lanes of travel are blocked with large boulders and other debris. Equipment has been sent to clear the debris, but it is not yet known how long the road will be closed.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kpic

Smell smoke? Could be a field reduction burn

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Field reduction burns are underway in Coos County. The controlled burns are facilitated by the Coos Forest Protective Association under the Oregon Smoke Management Plan. CFPA District Specialist Jef Chase says owners of private forests often end up with large piles of debris after logging.
COOS COUNTY, OR
kpic

Free portable stoves aimed at reducing forest fires in Coos County

COOS BAY, Ore. — The Coos Forest Protective Association (CFPA) is giving homeless clients of the Devereux Center in Coos Bay a safer cooking option. On Wednesday, CFPA provided portable stoves to those living in forested areas, using grant funds from Keep Oregon Green. The compact stoves, powered by...
COOS COUNTY, OR
kpic

Road to Umpqua Hot Springs closed due to weather concerns

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Officials with the Umpqua National Forest announced Wednesday the closure of Forest Service Road 3401. With more rain and possible snow in the forecast, the road conditions to the Umpqua Hot Springs will continue to degrade, the Forest Service said. "To prevent the need for...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
beachconnection.net

Deceptively Simple Oregon Coast Beach Spots: Bandon, Seal Rock, Lane County

(Oregon Coast) – Beaches aren't always what they seem at first glance. They can be deceptively simple, looking at first like there's not a lot to them: it's simply a pretty spot. Sometimes, they're not just a pretty face. There's something fairly complex going on here, and some areas really pack the layers beneath the surface. (Above: Bandon at night - photo courtesy Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more)
SEAL ROCK, OR
kpic

Roseburg accepting fall tourism grant applications

ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Roseburg Community Development Department and Roseburg Economic Development Commission is now accepting fall tourism grant applications, the city announced in a news release. “The City is excited about the opportunity to possibly provide tourism grants to those seeking to draw tourists to our area and...
ROSEBURG, OR
kpic

Small M3.5 earthquake shakes off Oregon coast

BANDON, Ore. — A magnitude 3.5 earthquake shook off the Oregon coast early Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake was reported just before 3 a.m. PDT about 121 miles west of Bandon, Oregon. The quake was pretty shallow, with a depth of only 10 kilometers...
BANDON, OR
kezi.com

Three injured in Roseburg crash on Halloween

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Three people are in the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Halloween night, the Roseburg Fire Department reported. According to the RFD, the crash happened at about 6:25 p.m. on October 31 in the area of Diamond Lake Boulevard and Fowler Street. Firefighters said two vehicles were involved in the crash, and suggested that slick conditions due to rainfall may have contributed to the collision. RFD said one person needed to be extracted from a vehicle, and three were taken to the hospital including a pregnant woman and a small child.
ROSEBURG, OR
kptv.com

Troopers investigating after cow shot, killed in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon State Police troopers are asking for help locating the person who shot and killed a cow on a property in Douglas County earlier this week. On Monday, at about 11 p.m., troopers were notified by a property owner of a cow shot in his field on Boomer Hill Road, near Myrtle Creek. OSP said the owner was called by a neighbor who heard a gunshot around 6 p.m.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kpic

Roseburg Library to host Pulitzer Prize finalist Sierra Crane Murdoch

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Roseburg Public Library will host a Facebook Live streaming event with Pulitzer Prize finalist Oregon journalist and essayist Sierra Crane Murdoch, the City of Roseburg announced in a press release. Murdoch was a finalist for the 2021 Pulitzer Prize in General Nonfiction for her debut book,...
ROSEBURG, OR
KVAL

ALERT: Scammers posing as Douglas County Sheriff's Office staff

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is warning residents to be aware of scammers calling them and impersonating Sherriff's Office personnel. The sheriff's office has received calls from community members, who reported that they've received such calls from people claiming to be Lt. Brad O'Dell or other employees with the sheriff's office.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGED DONUT THEFT

A Roseburg man was jailed after an alleged donut theft on Monday. A Roseburg Police report said at about 9:20 a.m. 30-year old Blake Cadger allegedly took the item from Safeway in the 1500 block of Northeast Stephens Street, and ate it before officers found him down the street. Cadger was previously trespassed from the store and his parole officer requested that he be detained.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MISSING COUPLE LOCATED BY SEARCH AND RESCUE

Two people the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office had been looking for, were located Thursday afternoon. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell said 81-year old Charles Waller and his wife, 79-year old Kathleen Waller were found by Douglas County Search and Rescue. O’Dell said the couple were camping at a recreation site near Glendale. It was an area that did not have cellular phone service. The Waller’s were safe and did not require any further assistance.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR

