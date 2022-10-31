ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Channahon, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cwbchicago.com

CPD sergeant found not guilty of shooting at thieves who stole her car

A veteran Chicago police sergeant has been found not guilty of recklessly discharging her firearm by allegedly shooting at juveniles who stole her SUV during an off-duty incident in suburban Evergreen Park. Judge Steven Rosenblum made the not guilty finding after a short bench trial on Tuesday, according to court...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 27, killed in Chatham shooting

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed Thursday morning in the Chatham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 27-year-old was arguing with another man around 9 a.m. in the 8300 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when they pulled out a gun and starting shooting, police said. The victim...
CHICAGO, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

Man dies in crash involving box van, semi-trailer on I-57 in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN — A Cook County man died in an early-morning crash Thursday involving a box van and semi-trailer on Interstate 57 in west Champaign. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Jorge E. De La O, 23, of Cicero, was pronounced dead at 6:08 a.m. in the emergency room at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, where he was taken after the crash.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
wjol.com

Noontime Crash In Joliet

A crash yesterday snarled traffic in Joliet during the noon hour. The crash happened across from the Home Depot at Logistics Drive and Baseline Road. No information released on the extent of those injured.
JOLIET, IL
wjol.com

FBI Releases Security Photo of PNC Bank Robber

The FBI has just released a security photo of the suspect who is connected to recent robberies at the Heartland Bank in Plainfield on Saturday, and the PNC Bank in Joliet on Monday. The suspect in both cases was listed as a male, about 25-years-old, wearing blue jeans, a dark...
JOLIET, IL
WGN News

Police: Bank robbed in Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. — A bank was robbed late Monday afternoon in Joliet. According to the Joliet Police Department, officers were called to PNC Bank in the 2400 block of Route 59 for an activated alarm around 4:48 p.m. When police arrived, they learned the bank had been robbed. Police said a man entered the bank […]
JOLIET, IL
WSPY NEWS

Montgomery murder third in 37 days; two men caught

More details are emerging on the third murder to hit the village of Montgomery in the last 37 days. In a Montgomery Police Department press release Monday afternoon, a domestic-related incident resulted in a death. Police were called to the 1300 block of Oak Ridge Lane for an unresponsive subject who suffered a gunshot wound at approximately 12:06 p.m.
MONTGOMERY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Suspect wanted for robbing Joliet bank

JOLIET, Ill. - The FBI is searching for a man who robbed a bank in Joliet Monday afternoon. At about 4:48 p.m., Joliet police responded to PNC Bank located at 2402 Route 59 for an activated alarm. When officers arrived, they discovered that the bank had been robbed. According to...
JOLIET, IL
CBS Chicago

Speeding car caused fiery Dolton crash where one person was killed

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Driving way too fast.That's what caused a fiery crash. The police chief in Dolton tells CBS 2 News that a driver was driving at a high rate of speed before causing this fiery crash. It happened on Sibley Boulevard, near Wentworth on the far South Side. The chief said the car was speeding when it hit a second vehicle, spun around, then hit a semi driving the opposite direction.The speeding car then caught fire and crews weren't able to rescue the driver. No one else was hurt. 
DOLTON, IL
WSPY NEWS

Brother and sister identified as victims in Kane County crash

A brother and sister were identified as the victims of the SUV versus school bus crash in Kane County Monday afternoon. The Kane County Coroner's Office identified the two as nineteen-year-old Emil Diewald and twenty-year-old Grace Diewald, both of unincorporated St. Charles. Both were graduates of Burlington Central High School.
KANE COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy