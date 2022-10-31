Read full article on original website
cwbchicago.com
CPD sergeant found not guilty of shooting at thieves who stole her car
A veteran Chicago police sergeant has been found not guilty of recklessly discharging her firearm by allegedly shooting at juveniles who stole her SUV during an off-duty incident in suburban Evergreen Park. Judge Steven Rosenblum made the not guilty finding after a short bench trial on Tuesday, according to court...
Man charged in 'finger guns' store robbery in Arlington Heights denied bail
A Rolling Meadows man will remain in custody in connection with an unusual robbery last week. The 28-year-old was charged with aggravated robbery and robbery, after the incident at a business along West Golf Road in Arlington Heights.
fox32chicago.com
Suburban woman faces reckless homicide charge for causing 6-vehicle crash, resulting in death of 73-year-old
GLENVIEW, Ill. - A Prospect Heights woman faces a reckless homicide charge after causing a six-vehicle crash, resulting in the death of a 73-year-old man. Alina Jacek, 55, was charged with reckless homicide, speeding (35+), failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash, too fast for condition and following too closely.
fox32chicago.com
'We will bring an army': Danny Golden supporters show up to hearing after suspect requests bond review
CHICAGO - A suspect involved in the shooting of off-duty Chicago police officer Danny Golden asked a judge Thursday to be released from jail as he awaits trial. Bryant Hayes, 22, is facing attempted murder charges, and is among three suspects charged in the shooting and paralyzing of Golden. Golden...
Man, 27, killed in Chatham shooting
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed Thursday morning in the Chatham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 27-year-old was arguing with another man around 9 a.m. in the 8300 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when they pulled out a gun and starting shooting, police said. The victim...
Suburban man gets 17 years in head-on DUI crash that killed 2 women
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — A suburban man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison following a head-on DUI crash that killed two women in 2019. Victor Ortiz, 54, was convicted on four counts of aggravated DUI on Aug. 10 following a jury trial. On June 8, 2019, police responded to a crash in Fremont […]
fordcountychronicle.com
Man dies in crash involving box van, semi-trailer on I-57 in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN — A Cook County man died in an early-morning crash Thursday involving a box van and semi-trailer on Interstate 57 in west Champaign. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Jorge E. De La O, 23, of Cicero, was pronounced dead at 6:08 a.m. in the emergency room at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, where he was taken after the crash.
wjol.com
Noontime Crash In Joliet
A crash yesterday snarled traffic in Joliet during the noon hour. The crash happened across from the Home Depot at Logistics Drive and Baseline Road. No information released on the extent of those injured.
After 14 Wounded, Including 3 Kids, In Halloween Mass Shooting, Officials Vow Shooters Will Be Brought To Justice
CHICAGO — Police Supt. David Brown had a message for the people responsible for a mass shooting that wounded 14 people — three of them children — Halloween night: “You did not get away with this, and you are not going to get away with this.”
15-year-old charged with carjacking in Gresham: police
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy is facing charges after a man was carjacked in Gresham in mid-October. Police say the teen was identified as the offender who forcefully took a vehicle from a 72-year-old man in the 3000 block of West 84th Street on Oct. 18. The teen was seen...
wjol.com
FBI Releases Security Photo of PNC Bank Robber
The FBI has just released a security photo of the suspect who is connected to recent robberies at the Heartland Bank in Plainfield on Saturday, and the PNC Bank in Joliet on Monday. The suspect in both cases was listed as a male, about 25-years-old, wearing blue jeans, a dark...
Police: Bank robbed in Joliet
JOLIET, Ill. — A bank was robbed late Monday afternoon in Joliet. According to the Joliet Police Department, officers were called to PNC Bank in the 2400 block of Route 59 for an activated alarm around 4:48 p.m. When police arrived, they learned the bank had been robbed. Police said a man entered the bank […]
2 men wanted in Skokie bank robbery: FBI
Two men robbed a Skokie bank at gunpoint Tuesday afternoon, according to the FBI. About 3:05 p.m., agents responded to the Bank of America at 9353 Skokie Blvd. after the men brandished a gun and demanded money, officials said.
WSPY NEWS
Montgomery murder third in 37 days; two men caught
More details are emerging on the third murder to hit the village of Montgomery in the last 37 days. In a Montgomery Police Department press release Monday afternoon, a domestic-related incident resulted in a death. Police were called to the 1300 block of Oak Ridge Lane for an unresponsive subject who suffered a gunshot wound at approximately 12:06 p.m.
14 shot in ‘3 seconds:’ Police seek suspects in Halloween drive-by shooting
CHICAGO — Fourteen people, including two children and a teen, were shot Halloween night on Chicago’s West Side in a drive by shooting that police said last just three seconds. According to police several people were attending a vigil for someone who passed away from natural causes at the corner of South California Avenue and […]
Group of men steal several vehicles from downtown parking garage, Chicago police say
A community alert from CPD said the men were wearing dark clothing and masks in each incident.
fox32chicago.com
Suspect wanted for robbing Joliet bank
JOLIET, Ill. - The FBI is searching for a man who robbed a bank in Joliet Monday afternoon. At about 4:48 p.m., Joliet police responded to PNC Bank located at 2402 Route 59 for an activated alarm. When officers arrived, they discovered that the bank had been robbed. According to...
Speeding car caused fiery Dolton crash where one person was killed
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Driving way too fast.That's what caused a fiery crash. The police chief in Dolton tells CBS 2 News that a driver was driving at a high rate of speed before causing this fiery crash. It happened on Sibley Boulevard, near Wentworth on the far South Side. The chief said the car was speeding when it hit a second vehicle, spun around, then hit a semi driving the opposite direction.The speeding car then caught fire and crews weren't able to rescue the driver. No one else was hurt.
WSPY NEWS
Brother and sister identified as victims in Kane County crash
A brother and sister were identified as the victims of the SUV versus school bus crash in Kane County Monday afternoon. The Kane County Coroner's Office identified the two as nineteen-year-old Emil Diewald and twenty-year-old Grace Diewald, both of unincorporated St. Charles. Both were graduates of Burlington Central High School.
‘Police didn’t listen to the tenants,’ says family of landlord allegedly killed by resident
WGN News reached out to Chicago police for comment
