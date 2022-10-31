Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensGeorgia State
Tech Watch: Forsyth County could become home to one of Georgia’s first ‘Smart Cities”Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
3 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Traffic Watch: No more left turns at busy intersection in downtown CummingMichelle HallCumming, GA
Fun in FoCo: Free Cumming City Center concert plus a touch of the holidaysJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Related
Atlanta Air Show is in town | Traffic, ticket information
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — People can look to the skies this weekend for a spectacular show. Atlanta Air Show will be flying high over Peachtree City on Nov. 5 and Nov. 6. People can watch intricate formations from the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and catch the Navy Seals Leap Frogs flip in coordination over the Atlanta Regional Airport.
appenmedia.com
Forsyth County breaks ground on Fire Station 9
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Work is poised to start on a construction project to replace Forsyth County’s oldest fire station with a brand-new station building, ready to meet the needs of a modern county. A groundbreaking ceremony for the new Fire Station 9 was held Oct. 28 at...
appenmedia.com
County approves $3.7 million McGinnis Ferry property acquisitions
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County Commissioners approved more than $3.7 million in property acquisitions Oct. 25, advancing a project to widen McGinnis Ferry Road. Right-of-way acquisitions approved at the work session included 27 properties along the corridor’s western edge, joining dozens of other acquisitions that have been approved by the county for the project over the last year.
Driver on the run after evading authorities, hitting trooper's patrol car while crews responded to crash, GSP says
ATLANTA — A driver is on the run after evading authorities and sideswiping a trooper's patrol car and a towing wrecker, as they were responding to a crash on I-285 west Thursday evening. Georgia State Patrol said a Clayton County Police officer attempted to stop a car for driving...
appenmedia.com
Forsyth County road projects touted at 2022 transportation summit
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Less than a mile from the nearly completed Ga. 400 and Ga. 369 interchange, hundreds of business and government leaders gathered at Browns Bridge Church for the 2022 Forsyth County Transportation Summit Oct. 13. Hosted each year by the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce to...
Speed cameras installed in Bartow County to decrease speeding in school zone
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — The Bartow County Sheriff’s Office and the County’s Board of Education Police Department just launched a new speed detection camera system. The cameras were live for the first time Wednesday morning, during school hours, in the school zone area of Adairsville Middle and High schools.
6 roadside attractions to visit in Georgia
From folk art to the Little White House or the giant peanut in Plains, here are six roadside attractions to check out across Georgia
appenmedia.com
Roswell turns to land condemnation for Oxbo Road project
ROSWELL, Ga. — For the first time in decades, the City of Roswell is taking ownership of one of the last parcels of land needed for the Oxbo Road realignment project. At its Oct. 24 meeting, the Roswell City Council unanimously authorized the use of eminent domain to acquire 1,368 square feet of property at 50 Maple Street for fee simple right of way and another 2,947.41 square feet for a temporary easement for construction of the project.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta unveils new police car design
ATLANTA - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens says a take-home car program for police officers will boost the public safety effort. Wednesday, Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum handed out car keys to officers who will patrol in a newly designed Atlanta Police Department vehicle. With the fanfare of a national car...
appenmedia.com
16-year-old dies in Forsyth County crash
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County authorities are investigating a wreck that killed a Forsyth County teen Tuesday, Nov. 1. According to Public Information Officer Stacie Miller, the wreck occurred at Mullinax Road and Windy Hill Road in south Forsyth County at about 8 a.m. A preliminary investigation has determined that a Toyota 4Runner traveling north on Mullinax Road, struck a curb while negotiating a curve and ran off the roadway.
accesswdun.com
Jefferson driver faces charges in death of Toccoa man
A Jackson County man seriously injured in a wreck Tuesday afternoon in Franklin County faces charges in the death of a Toccoa man. Johnny Burton Freeman, 78, died when his Cadillac DeVille collided with a Ford F-250 pickup truck on Grady School Road at Stone Bridge Road, the Georgia State Patrol said.
3 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
INVITATION TO BID #22-40 TWO (2) 2023 HARLEY DAVIDSON FLHTP MOTORCYCLES FOR THE ROCKDALE SHERIFFS OFFICE
INVITATION TO BID #22-40 TWO (2) 2023 HARLEY DAVIDSON FLHTP MOTORCYCLES FOR THE ROCKDALE SHERIFFS OFFICE The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners is soliciting sealed bids for the purchase of Two (2) 2023 HarleyDavidson FLHTP Motorcycles for Rockdale County. Any questions and/or misunderstandings that may arise from this ITB must be submitted in writing to Meagan Porch, Procurement Buyer at Meagan.Porch@RockdaleCountyGA.Gov or to the Department of Finance at the address below. Submit questions and/or requests for clarifications regarding this ITB no later than 2:00 P.M., local time, Thursday, November 17, 2022. Written responses will be issued in an addendum. It is the bidders responsibility to check the Rockdale County website at www.rockdalecountyga.gov, Bid Opportunities, Current ITBs/RFPs for any addenda that may be issued, prior to submitting a bid for this ITB. Bids Submittals are due no later than 2:00 P.M., local time, Thursday, December 1, 2022, at the Department of Finance, 958 Milstead Avenue, Conyers, Georgia 30012. Any bid received after said time and date of bid opening will not be considered by OWNER. Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud at this time and location; however, bidders are not required to attend bid opening. Rockdale County reserves the right to reject any or all bids. 958 Milstead Avenue Room 300 Conyers, Georgia 30012 www.rockdalecountyga.gov 902-85160 11/2 9 2022.
appenmedia.com
Opinion: Janet Gray, 21 aliases and a home on Happy Hollow Road
The history of Cassidy-Lamb House on W. Fontainebleau Court has been recorded in this column on more than one occasion and included the original owner, Clara Cassidy, followed by Baxter and Midge Maddox, Harold and Charlotte Ebersole and more recently, Ken and Brenda Lamb. Thanks to the DeKalb History Center, I recently learned the surprising story of another owner in the 1950s, Margaret Burton aka Janet Gray, often referred to as Mrs. Gray.
appenmedia.com
Johns Creek women claim they were threated by delivery worker
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek woman and her daughter say they feared for their safety after an alleged Amazon contractor threatened to shoot and beat them. Johns Creek police responded to the Evoq Town Flats on Bell Road at around 1:05 p.m. Sept. 27, which is when one of the women admitted to police she had flipped off the driver of a black Nissan Altima for taking up a handicapped parking space.
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants In Marietta GA You Must Try
Are you ready to visit the best restaurants in Marietta, Georgia? There are so many excellent restaurants in this lovely Georgia city. Once listed as one of the best communities in the country, there are museums, theatres, and historical sites alongside the amazing eateries in the city. Marietta is one...
fox5atlanta.com
Holly Springs police officer killed in the line of duty given special honor
HOLLY SPRINGS, Ga. - A Holly Springs police officer killed in the line of duty was given a posthumous honor last week. An interchange along Interstate 575 was renamed for him. Officer Joe Burson was killed during a traffic stop on June 17, 2021. Investigators say the 25-year-old officer had pulled a vehicle over for speeding near Harmony Lake Drive and Hickory Road during the late evening hours. He would end up being dragged by that car when the driver tried to flee.
Cops: Coweta man’s truck stolen by woman he met on dating app
A Coweta County man’s first date with a woman he met on a dating app turned out to be costly one when she stole his truck and led sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase, authorities said.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Food City opens new store in Cartersville, Georgia, Wednesday
Food City will open its new location at 1914 Joe Frank Harris Parkway SE in Bartow County, Georgia, on Wednesday, the Abingdon, Virginia-based grocer said Thursday. This is the grocer’s first location in Cartersville, Georgia, and it will employ over 250 associates. “We are excited to be joining the...
4 Great Pizza Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Comments / 0