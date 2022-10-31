ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alpharetta, GA

11Alive

Atlanta Air Show is in town | Traffic, ticket information

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — People can look to the skies this weekend for a spectacular show. Atlanta Air Show will be flying high over Peachtree City on Nov. 5 and Nov. 6. People can watch intricate formations from the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and catch the Navy Seals Leap Frogs flip in coordination over the Atlanta Regional Airport.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
appenmedia.com

Forsyth County breaks ground on Fire Station 9

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Work is poised to start on a construction project to replace Forsyth County’s oldest fire station with a brand-new station building, ready to meet the needs of a modern county. A groundbreaking ceremony for the new Fire Station 9 was held Oct. 28 at...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
appenmedia.com

County approves $3.7 million McGinnis Ferry property acquisitions

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County Commissioners approved more than $3.7 million in property acquisitions Oct. 25, advancing a project to widen McGinnis Ferry Road. Right-of-way acquisitions approved at the work session included 27 properties along the corridor’s western edge, joining dozens of other acquisitions that have been approved by the county for the project over the last year.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
appenmedia.com

Forsyth County road projects touted at 2022 transportation summit

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Less than a mile from the nearly completed Ga. 400 and Ga. 369 interchange, hundreds of business and government leaders gathered at Browns Bridge Church for the 2022 Forsyth County Transportation Summit Oct. 13. Hosted each year by the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce to...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
appenmedia.com

Roswell turns to land condemnation for Oxbo Road project

ROSWELL, Ga. — For the first time in decades, the City of Roswell is taking ownership of one of the last parcels of land needed for the Oxbo Road realignment project. At its Oct. 24 meeting, the Roswell City Council unanimously authorized the use of eminent domain to acquire 1,368 square feet of property at 50 Maple Street for fee simple right of way and another 2,947.41 square feet for a temporary easement for construction of the project.
ROSWELL, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta unveils new police car design

ATLANTA - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens says a take-home car program for police officers will boost the public safety effort. Wednesday, Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum handed out car keys to officers who will patrol in a newly designed Atlanta Police Department vehicle. With the fanfare of a national car...
ATLANTA, GA
appenmedia.com

16-year-old dies in Forsyth County crash

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County authorities are investigating a wreck that killed a Forsyth County teen Tuesday, Nov. 1. According to Public Information Officer Stacie Miller, the wreck occurred at Mullinax Road and Windy Hill Road in south Forsyth County at about 8 a.m. A preliminary investigation has determined that a Toyota 4Runner traveling north on Mullinax Road, struck a curb while negotiating a curve and ran off the roadway.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Jefferson driver faces charges in death of Toccoa man

A Jackson County man seriously injured in a wreck Tuesday afternoon in Franklin County faces charges in the death of a Toccoa man. Johnny Burton Freeman, 78, died when his Cadillac DeVille collided with a Ford F-250 pickup truck on Grady School Road at Stone Bridge Road, the Georgia State Patrol said.
TOCCOA, GA
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
GEORGIA STATE
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

INVITATION TO BID #22-40 TWO (2) 2023 HARLEY DAVIDSON FLHTP MOTORCYCLES FOR THE ROCKDALE SHERIFFS OFFICE

INVITATION TO BID #22-40 TWO (2) 2023 HARLEY DAVIDSON FLHTP MOTORCYCLES FOR THE ROCKDALE SHERIFFS OFFICE The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners is soliciting sealed bids for the purchase of Two (2) 2023 HarleyDavidson FLHTP Motorcycles for Rockdale County. Any questions and/or misunderstandings that may arise from this ITB must be submitted in writing to Meagan Porch, Procurement Buyer at Meagan.Porch@RockdaleCountyGA.Gov or to the Department of Finance at the address below. Submit questions and/or requests for clarifications regarding this ITB no later than 2:00 P.M., local time, Thursday, November 17, 2022. Written responses will be issued in an addendum. It is the bidders responsibility to check the Rockdale County website at www.rockdalecountyga.gov, Bid Opportunities, Current ITBs/RFPs for any addenda that may be issued, prior to submitting a bid for this ITB. Bids Submittals are due no later than 2:00 P.M., local time, Thursday, December 1, 2022, at the Department of Finance, 958 Milstead Avenue, Conyers, Georgia 30012. Any bid received after said time and date of bid opening will not be considered by OWNER. Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud at this time and location; however, bidders are not required to attend bid opening. Rockdale County reserves the right to reject any or all bids. 958 Milstead Avenue Room 300 Conyers, Georgia 30012 www.rockdalecountyga.gov 902-85160 11/2 9 2022.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
appenmedia.com

Opinion: Janet Gray, 21 aliases and a home on Happy Hollow Road

The history of Cassidy-Lamb House on W. Fontainebleau Court has been recorded in this column on more than one occasion and included the original owner, Clara Cassidy, followed by Baxter and Midge Maddox, Harold and Charlotte Ebersole and more recently, Ken and Brenda Lamb. Thanks to the DeKalb History Center, I recently learned the surprising story of another owner in the 1950s, Margaret Burton aka Janet Gray, often referred to as Mrs. Gray.
DECATUR, GA
appenmedia.com

Johns Creek women claim they were threated by delivery worker

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek woman and her daughter say they feared for their safety after an alleged Amazon contractor threatened to shoot and beat them. Johns Creek police responded to the Evoq Town Flats on Bell Road at around 1:05 p.m. Sept. 27, which is when one of the women admitted to police she had flipped off the driver of a black Nissan Altima for taking up a handicapped parking space.
JOHNS CREEK, GA
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Restaurants In Marietta GA You Must Try

Are you ready to visit the best restaurants in Marietta, Georgia? There are so many excellent restaurants in this lovely Georgia city. Once listed as one of the best communities in the country, there are museums, theatres, and historical sites alongside the amazing eateries in the city. Marietta is one...
MARIETTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Holly Springs police officer killed in the line of duty given special honor

HOLLY SPRINGS, Ga. - A Holly Springs police officer killed in the line of duty was given a posthumous honor last week. An interchange along Interstate 575 was renamed for him. Officer Joe Burson was killed during a traffic stop on June 17, 2021. Investigators say the 25-year-old officer had pulled a vehicle over for speeding near Harmony Lake Drive and Hickory Road during the late evening hours. He would end up being dragged by that car when the driver tried to flee.
HOLLY SPRINGS, GA
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Food City opens new store in Cartersville, Georgia, Wednesday

Food City will open its new location at 1914 Joe Frank Harris Parkway SE in Bartow County, Georgia, on Wednesday, the Abingdon, Virginia-based grocer said Thursday. This is the grocer’s first location in Cartersville, Georgia, and it will employ over 250 associates. “We are excited to be joining the...
CARTERSVILLE, GA

