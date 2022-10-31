INVITATION TO BID #22-40 TWO (2) 2023 HARLEY DAVIDSON FLHTP MOTORCYCLES FOR THE ROCKDALE SHERIFFS OFFICE The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners is soliciting sealed bids for the purchase of Two (2) 2023 HarleyDavidson FLHTP Motorcycles for Rockdale County. Any questions and/or misunderstandings that may arise from this ITB must be submitted in writing to Meagan Porch, Procurement Buyer at Meagan.Porch@RockdaleCountyGA.Gov or to the Department of Finance at the address below. Submit questions and/or requests for clarifications regarding this ITB no later than 2:00 P.M., local time, Thursday, November 17, 2022. Written responses will be issued in an addendum. It is the bidders responsibility to check the Rockdale County website at www.rockdalecountyga.gov, Bid Opportunities, Current ITBs/RFPs for any addenda that may be issued, prior to submitting a bid for this ITB. Bids Submittals are due no later than 2:00 P.M., local time, Thursday, December 1, 2022, at the Department of Finance, 958 Milstead Avenue, Conyers, Georgia 30012. Any bid received after said time and date of bid opening will not be considered by OWNER. Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud at this time and location; however, bidders are not required to attend bid opening. Rockdale County reserves the right to reject any or all bids. 958 Milstead Avenue Room 300 Conyers, Georgia 30012 www.rockdalecountyga.gov 902-85160 11/2 9 2022.

