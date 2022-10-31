Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cleveland Father Offering $5,000 Reward In Search Of Missing SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
9 Reasons for You To Get Outside and Take a Hike This MonthTMannCleveland, OH
Cleveland Ohio: Offering Big City Appeal with Small a Town FeelTMannCleveland, OH
November Happenings in Cleveland, OHTawana K WatsonCleveland, OH
Related
Giants’ Joe Schoen makes right decision by not dealing draft picks at trade deadline
Sometimes the best trades are the ones that never get made and that’s the smart conclusion Giants general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll came to at their first trade deadline together as the team’s chief decision makers. This is not a team on the brink...
What channel is Philadelphia Eagles game on today? (11/3/22) Watch NFL Week 9 vs. Texans on Amazon Prime | Time, TV
The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, meet the Houston Texans, led by quarterback Davis Mills, in an NFL Week 9 matchup on Thursday, November 3, 2022 (11/3/2022) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. Fans can watch the game for free via a trial to Amazon Prime Video.
Giants draft bust Kadarius Toney reacts to Chiefs trade
Kadarius Toney has recently relocated to Kansas City as the Giants shipped him off to the Chiefs last week in exchange for a pair of draft picks. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Trading the 2021 first-round draft pick turned heads in the NFL world. What did Toney...
Giants injury update: As they heal during bye, how soon could Kenny Golladay, others return?
The Giants are 6-2 at their bye week and will push for a playoff spot in the final nine games. But they need to get healthy — and the bye should help with that mission. So with that in mind, let’s take a look at where things stand on the injury front for coach Brian Daboll’s team.
Chiefs keep hyping Giants draft bust after trade deadline deal
The Chiefs are figuring out how Kadarius Toney will fit in. The wide receiver has recently relocated to Kansas City as the Giants shipped him off to the Chiefs last week in exchange for a pair of draft picks. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Here’s what Chiefs...
Wife of ex-Giants coach Tom Coughlin dies at 77
Judy Coughlin, the wife of former New York Giants head coach Tom Coughlin , died Wednesday at the age of 77. The two-time Super Bowl champion and his family released a statement with the sad news. My cherished wife and our beloved mother and grandmother, Judy Whitaker Coughlin, passed away...
Eagles move to 8-0 behind C.J. Gardner-Johnson, run game in sloppy 29-17 win over Texans | Observations
HOUSTON – When the Eagles ran on the field at NRG Stadium Thursday night to take on the Houston Texans, they were expected to win the game easily, with many Eagles fans hoping they would have the chance to flip the channel and watch the Phillies play the Houston Astros in the World Series. After all, the Texans were entering the game with a 1-5-1 record.
Astros-Phillies or Eagles-Texans? World Series vs. Thursday Night Football: What Philadelphia fans watched
Philadelphia sports fans were very busy Thursday night. Not only were their underdog Phillies in Game 5 of the World Series at Citizens Bank Park, but the Eagles were looking to defend their undefeated record in Houston. BUY PHILLIES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Phillies ended up losing,...
Jets explain what it takes to tackle Bills’ Josh Allen: ‘Hey, MF’er might jump over me? So what?’
There’s one bit of hope for the Jets, as they prepare for Sunday’s matchup against the Bills – arguably the best team in the NFL. They were able to contain Ravens star Lamar Jackson on the ground the last time they faced an elite dual-threat quarterback. But they also know that they’re facing a completely different challenge in Josh Allen, who at 6-foot-5 and 237 pounds is bigger than many of the players who will be trying to tackle him.
Giants must have these 9 players improve in season’s 2nd half if they’re going to make playoffs
Since the Giants are 6-2 at their bye week — which is essentially the midpoint of their 17-game regular season — let’s take a look ahead. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Which Giants must improve in the season’s second half if this team is...
NFL Week 9 picks: Buffalo Bills-New York Jets predictions | Will Zach Wilson bounce back?
The Jets had a chance to establish themselves as true playoff contenders in the AFC last week against the Patriots, but they let it slip away. In ugly fashion. A killer of a penalty by the defense, a series of horrible decisions by Zach Wilson, and even some special teams blunders meant the end of the Jets’ four-game winning streak.
‘MVP! MVP! MVP!’ For Eagles’ Jalen Hurts, ‘it’s all love’ in 8-0 start
HOUSTON – Sockless in silver sneakers, Jalen Hurts, the Eagles quarterback, hurried out of the visitors’ locker room deep inside NRG Stadium’s bowels, turned left, pulled his black roller suitcase and strode alongside a Houston Police Officer wearing a bullet proof vest. “Where my folks at?” Hurts...
Giants report card: Handful of As, but also some average to low positional grades
The Giants reached their nicely timed bye week at what used to be the halfway point of the season until the owners decided to add a 17th regular-season game to their bank accounts. Since we can’t do a full team evaluation at halftime of their next game against the Houston Texans, we’ll hand out our mid-term report cards right now.
Eagles’ Javon Hargrave reveals the key to his sudden sack surge
HOUSTON – Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave was lined up to the outside shoulder of Houston Texans left guard Kenyon Green in the fourth quarter on Thursday night. Hargrave had two sacks but was looking for another on a key third-down play. When the ball was snapped, Hargrave overpowered Green and shoved him into the backfield, where he wrapped his arms around quarterback Davis Mills for another sack.
Commanders for sale: Potential bidders include A-list celebrities
Who’s getting ready to show Daniel Snyder the money?. That’s the question that has the NFL buzzing after the Washington Commanders announced this week Snyder is preparing to sell his team, or at least a minority share in it. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Bloomberg...
Tom Brady-Gisele Bündchen divorce: Buccaneers QB is doing his ‘best’
By now, everyone knows that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen finalized their divorce one week ago. Brady spoke to reporters on Thursday and alluded to how he is doing both on and off the field. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Via...
Giants need to win next 2 games if they are going to end 5-year playoff drought
Nine games stand between the Giants and a spot in the postseason, that place they have not been since 2016. Thanks to their surprising 6-2 start that included wins over the first-place Tennessee Titans and the first-place Baltimore Ravens, the Giants have put themselves in great position coming out of their bye week next Sunday.
As critics crush Jets’ Zach Wilson, Bills’ Josh Allen defends him: ‘Sometimes it takes a little longer’
Criticism since his reckless, three-interception performance in Sunday’s loss to the Patriots. Wilson has been ripped for his poor decision-making, which played a huge part in the Jets squandering a winnable game against their most hated adversary. Pundits are openly saying that Wilson is holding the Jets back, and some fans are doubting that last year’s No. 2 overall pick is the team’s long-term answer at quarterback.
Eagles think being 8-0 is ‘special’ but are on to ‘bigger and better things’
HOUSTON – The Eagles players, staff, and members of the front office were going mulling through the compact visitor’s locker room at NRG Stadium in Houston. Even though it was not as spacious as the one at Lincoln Financial Field, the team did not let it stop them from being in a jovial mood.
NJ.com
NJ
227K+
Followers
131K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0