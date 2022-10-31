ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

CBS Miami

'Multiple children' treated for possible THC overdoses at Miami school

MIAMI - Multiple children had to be treated Wednesday for possible THC overdoses at Citrus Grove Middle and Elementary School in Miami, authorities said.City of Miami Police investigators announced Thursday the arrest of 22-year-old Thalia Aceves for the sale, delivery and possession of marijuana and contributing to the delinquency of a child.Authorities said police and fire rescue were called to Citrus Grove Middle and Elementary Schools on Wednesday after "multiple children" experienced possible THC overdoses. Investigators said a student had purchased marijuana edibles, off campus, and brought them to school and distributed them to students.Police identified Aceves as the person who sold the edibles to the student."The Miami Police Department will not tolerate anyone threatening the health and safety of our children. When detectives learned of an unscrupulous individual preying upon children, detectives acted quickly to ensure that the seller was held accountable," said Police Chief Manuel Morales.    
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Search underway for man who attempted to abduct woman in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who, they said, attempted to abduct a woman in a Miami neighborhood. According to City of Miami Police, the victim was walking home from a store when the subject chased after her and grabbed her from behind, near Southwest 22nd Avenue and 24th Street, just before 9 p.m., Thursday.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Man fatally shot in Miami-Dade’s Gladeview neighborhood

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Friday morning in the county’s Gladeview neighborhood. According to authorities, police received a Shot Spotter alert at 3:47 a.m. in the area of Northwest 72nd Street and 13th Avenue. Police said officers arrived at...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Arrest made in brazen strong-arm robbery at Broward Meat & Fish market

MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office has announced the arrest of a man in connection to a brazen strong-arm robbery that occurred back in August at the Broward Meat and Fish of North Lauderdale.Detectives said they have arrested Marcravio Grace, who faces charges related to robbery. The robbery took place at 4:15 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 23, near the 8000 block of West McNab Road in North Lauderdale. BSO said surveillance video showed Grace in a light-colored Nissan entering a parking lot. He is then seen exiting the car while wearing a light-colored hat, shirt and dark-colored pants. A few minutes later, BSO said he is seen approaching a woman from behind as she entered Broward Meat and Fish of North Lauderdale with her children. Grace is then seen grabbing her necklace, punching her and fleeing the scene.On Monday, Oct. 31, a flyer with a reward of up to $10,000 was issued for information that led to an arrest in this case. Shortly after, detectives received a Crime Stoppers tip identifying Grace as the subject involved, authorities said. BSO detectives said they located and arrested Grace Thursday, near the 1500 block of West Sunrise Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale. Grace faces one count of robbery in the third degree.  
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Crews battle house fire in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Flames and smoke shot through the roof of a home in Miami Gardens Thursday afternoon as firefighters worked to put out a blaze. Sky 10 flew over the home, located in the 1400 block of Northwest 173rd Terrace, at around 4:15 p.m. According to Miami-Dade...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
CBS Miami

Loews Hotel makes splashy debut in Coral Gables

MIAMI -- With a snip of the scissors of the ceremonial red ribbon, Coral Gables on Thursday became the home of a brand new luxury hotel.The opening of Loews Coral Gables brought out local politicians, business execs and a host of locals to get an up close view of the 242-room, high-end hotel property.The site occupies 7 1/2 acres and is the brainchild of Carlos Beckham's Agave Group, also the owners of the Jose Cuervo Tequila brand.The company teamed up with Jonathan Tisch, chairman and CEO of Loews, for the project and after two years of construction,...
CORAL GABLES, FL
CBS Miami

Deadly shooting in Florida City

MIAMI - A man died as the result of an early morning shooting in Florida City. Police said just before 6:30 a.m. they received word of the shooting at West Lucy Street and South Miami-Dade Busway. When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to Jackson South Medical Center where he died. Police are working to determine what led to the shooting. 
FLORIDA CITY, FL
Click10.com

South Florida Seafood Fest is back at Coconut Grove

MIAMI – The South Florida Seafood Fest is back this year, taking over Coconut Grove. The event features food from more than 30 local spots and live music. This is the festival’s 10th year, and this year, organizers are hosting it where it all began. “In past years,...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Group of 9 Cuban migrants detained after coming ashore in Key Biscayne

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. – U.S. Border Patrol agents have detained nine Cuban migrants who arrived Key Biscayne Wednesday morning via a homemade boat, officials confirmed. According to Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar, U.S. Border Patrol and LE partners responded to the landing where they found 8 men and 1 woman.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL

