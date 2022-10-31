Read full article on original website
'Multiple children' treated for possible THC overdoses at Miami school
MIAMI - Multiple children had to be treated Wednesday for possible THC overdoses at Citrus Grove Middle and Elementary School in Miami, authorities said.City of Miami Police investigators announced Thursday the arrest of 22-year-old Thalia Aceves for the sale, delivery and possession of marijuana and contributing to the delinquency of a child.Authorities said police and fire rescue were called to Citrus Grove Middle and Elementary Schools on Wednesday after "multiple children" experienced possible THC overdoses. Investigators said a student had purchased marijuana edibles, off campus, and brought them to school and distributed them to students.Police identified Aceves as the person who sold the edibles to the student."The Miami Police Department will not tolerate anyone threatening the health and safety of our children. When detectives learned of an unscrupulous individual preying upon children, detectives acted quickly to ensure that the seller was held accountable," said Police Chief Manuel Morales.
South Florida groomer accused of beating dogs in his care ‘on a daily basis’
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies arrested a South Florida dog groomer after they said he was seen in multiple videos abusing dogs in his care. Plinio Roberto de Camargo Jr., 47, who owns American Dog Pet Grooming, located west of Boca Raton, was taken into custody Friday and charged with two counts of animal cruelty.
Miami-Dade elevator mechanics accused of paying hundreds to cheat open-book exam; 10 charged
MIAMI – Eight elevator mechanics in Miami-Dade County are accused of paying hundreds of dollars to have someone else take required state certification exams, now they and two others are facing charges. State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced the arrests in what her office described as a “cheating scheme”...
Search underway for man who attempted to abduct woman in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who, they said, attempted to abduct a woman in a Miami neighborhood. According to City of Miami Police, the victim was walking home from a store when the subject chased after her and grabbed her from behind, near Southwest 22nd Avenue and 24th Street, just before 9 p.m., Thursday.
New unit at Miami Police Department using technology to help close shooting cases
MIAMI – The Miami Police Department has a new investigative team playing a critical role in closing shooting cases. Local 10 News’ Christina Vazquez got an exclusive look inside department headquarters for a never before seen tour of the elite unit. The crime gun intelligence detail harnessed advanced...
Police in Broward County searching for distraction thieves who target the elderly
COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – Police are on the hunt for a pair of distraction thieves. Coconut Creek police releasing sketches of a man and woman who they say robbed a 94-year-old woman last month. Investigators say the pair posed as landscapers, telling the victim they were hired by her...
BSO: Man impersonated deputies, scamming victims out of more than $50K
DANIA BEACH, Fla. – An accused multi-state scammer is facing 21 charges in Broward County after deputies say he pretended to work for the Broward Sheriff’s Office, bilking residents out of more than $50,000, officials said Thursday. Raquan Hardy, 25, is currently in jail in Pittsburgh, facing similar...
Man fatally shot in Miami-Dade’s Gladeview neighborhood
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Friday morning in the county’s Gladeview neighborhood. According to authorities, police received a Shot Spotter alert at 3:47 a.m. in the area of Northwest 72nd Street and 13th Avenue. Police said officers arrived at...
Authorities search for brazen teens believed to be behind multiple luxury car thefts
GOLDEN BEACH, Fla. – Investigators believe a gang of brazen criminals is behind a rash of luxury car robberies from Miami-Dade to Broward. It is a disturbing crime trend, with children as young as 13 being used to rip off high-end cars. “They are coming in after hours on...
Police: Would-be shoplifter caught on camera pulling knife on Doral Publix employee
DORAL, Fla. – An employee at a South Florida Publix got a scare when a would-be shoplifter pulled a knife on her Wednesday afternoon, according to police. Now, Doral police are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect, who’s wanted for aggravated assault. The incident happened...
Arrest made in brazen strong-arm robbery at Broward Meat & Fish market
MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office has announced the arrest of a man in connection to a brazen strong-arm robbery that occurred back in August at the Broward Meat and Fish of North Lauderdale.Detectives said they have arrested Marcravio Grace, who faces charges related to robbery. The robbery took place at 4:15 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 23, near the 8000 block of West McNab Road in North Lauderdale. BSO said surveillance video showed Grace in a light-colored Nissan entering a parking lot. He is then seen exiting the car while wearing a light-colored hat, shirt and dark-colored pants. A few minutes later, BSO said he is seen approaching a woman from behind as she entered Broward Meat and Fish of North Lauderdale with her children. Grace is then seen grabbing her necklace, punching her and fleeing the scene.On Monday, Oct. 31, a flyer with a reward of up to $10,000 was issued for information that led to an arrest in this case. Shortly after, detectives received a Crime Stoppers tip identifying Grace as the subject involved, authorities said. BSO detectives said they located and arrested Grace Thursday, near the 1500 block of West Sunrise Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale. Grace faces one count of robbery in the third degree.
Golf Cart DUI Lands Delray Beach Investment Banker In Jail
DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) (Read Full Story Here) -- A Delray Beach financial professional is facing a DUI charge after he allegedly crashed into a dog. The man was driving his golf cart at the time of the incident.
Crews battle house fire in Miami Gardens
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Flames and smoke shot through the roof of a home in Miami Gardens Thursday afternoon as firefighters worked to put out a blaze. Sky 10 flew over the home, located in the 1400 block of Northwest 173rd Terrace, at around 4:15 p.m. According to Miami-Dade...
Miami Gardens man on probation for attempted murder gets arrested for another attempted murder
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Despite being on probation for attempted murder, detectives said Santana Hunter was recently involved in another attempted murder in Miami-Dade County. The Florida Department of Corrections released Hunter, 25, from prison on Aug. 10, after he served a 10-year prison sentence for attempted murder and...
Loews Hotel makes splashy debut in Coral Gables
MIAMI -- With a snip of the scissors of the ceremonial red ribbon, Coral Gables on Thursday became the home of a brand new luxury hotel.The opening of Loews Coral Gables brought out local politicians, business execs and a host of locals to get an up close view of the 242-room, high-end hotel property.The site occupies 7 1/2 acres and is the brainchild of Carlos Beckham's Agave Group, also the owners of the Jose Cuervo Tequila brand.The company teamed up with Jonathan Tisch, chairman and CEO of Loews, for the project and after two years of construction,...
Mother of missing boy grateful to have him back: ‘I’m just appreciating the moment’
HOMESTEAD, Fla. – This has been a nightmare of a two months for Jojo Morales’ mother, but on Wednesday Yanet Leal Concepcion said she can barely even remember all of that. She’s just happy her boy is home. The two were reunited on Tuesday night at Miami...
Law enforcement and young men from South Florida gather for 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project event
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A community event brought hundreds of students face to face with a group of officers. More than 500 local youth and police met Tuesday at Hard Rock Stadium. For the first time in person since the pandemic at a yearly conference. “Marvelous that we’re now...
Deadly shooting in Florida City
MIAMI - A man died as the result of an early morning shooting in Florida City. Police said just before 6:30 a.m. they received word of the shooting at West Lucy Street and South Miami-Dade Busway. When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to Jackson South Medical Center where he died. Police are working to determine what led to the shooting.
South Florida Seafood Fest is back at Coconut Grove
MIAMI – The South Florida Seafood Fest is back this year, taking over Coconut Grove. The event features food from more than 30 local spots and live music. This is the festival’s 10th year, and this year, organizers are hosting it where it all began. “In past years,...
Group of 9 Cuban migrants detained after coming ashore in Key Biscayne
KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. – U.S. Border Patrol agents have detained nine Cuban migrants who arrived Key Biscayne Wednesday morning via a homemade boat, officials confirmed. According to Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar, U.S. Border Patrol and LE partners responded to the landing where they found 8 men and 1 woman.
