'Enola Holmes 2's Director Explains Sam Claflin's Absence in the Sequel Film
Netflix's Enola Holmes 2, the sequel to the 2020 film starring Millie Bobby Brown as the titular sister to Henry Cavill's Sherlock Holmes, will be streaming on November 4, and looking up and down the cast will reveal a glaring absence from the original film. Sam Claflin, who played the duo's oldest sibling Mycroft in the original film, did not make a return in the newly released follow-up with many fans wondering why. Collider's own Steven Weintraub had the chance to sit down with the film's director Harry Bradbeer and asked about his exclusion. While Claflin was unable to appear in this film, fans of the actor and the character will be happy to hear that he has an open invitation to return in the future.
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Sam Heughan & Priyanka Chopra Jonas Rom-Com 'Love Again' Sets New Release Date
A new release date is in order for the upcoming romantic comedy Love Again, a Screen Gems film that was formerly known as It’s All Coming Back to Me. Along with the announcement of the release date change, a new image from the film was also released. The film's release was moved from February 10, 2023 to May 12, 2023.
Jean-Claude Van Damme to Lead Action Movie 'Silent Kill'
Fan favorite action icon Jean-Claude Van Damme is set to star in the action feature Silent Kill, Deadline has reported. The movie is helmed by Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth fame Anthony Hickox, who also penned down the screenplay. The film will follow four mercenaries who find a hidden treasure in the Congo and decide to bury it and to meet back at the same spot in three years to split the fortune evenly. However, things don’t go as planned and take a different turn. Along with Van Damme, the movie also features NFL star-turned-actor Vernon Davis, Rafael Amaya, and Madalina Anea.
Ralph Macchio Revisits "Emotional" Decision to Write Elizabeth Shue Out of ‘Karate Kid’ Franchise
Even though The Karate Kid remains a beloved franchise, it had shortcomings. For instance, Elizabeth Shue’s character, Ali, was written off with one line in Part II. During an interview with Collider’s own Perri Nemiroff for his newly released biography, Waxing On: The Karate Kid and Me, Ralph Macchio commented on that line,m and how he was too young and busy to realize what it meant for Shue.
Millie Bobby Brown on Producing 'Enola Holmes 2' and Filming Her Toughest Shot
A few days ago, Millie Bobby Brown, star and producer of Enola Holmes 2, sat down with Collider's Steven Weintraub to talk about the charmingly delightful sequel. Following the events of the first film, Enola is struggling to free herself from the shadow of her famous older brother Sherlock (played by Henry Cavill), while working to get her own detective agency up and running. Just as our young sleuth has decidedly given up, a mysterious new case lands in her lap, setting off yet another comedic and harrowing adventure.
Utopia Bets Rock Doc ‘Meet Me In The Bathroom’ Can Sing On The Big Screen – Specialty Preview
Indie distributor Utopia, currently in theaters with Holy Spider, anticipates music documentary Meet Me In The Bathroom will be its biggest weekend opening to date. It’s holding onto numbers for Sunday from one-night premieres this past week in LA at the Fonda and in NY at Webster Hall with live performances by The Moldy Peaches, Adam Green, Wah Together and special guests Tim Heidecker and Jim Jarmusch. This weekend, the event film by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace, co-produced by Vice, XTR and Pulse Films, opens at the IFC Center and Los Feliz with multiple shows sold out. Films and presales speak “to...
'Blockbuster's Randall Park & Melissa Fumero on the Ensemble Cast and Their Characters' Blossoming Romance
[Editor’s note: The following contains some spoilers for Blockbuster.]. From creator/showrunner Vanessa Ramos, the Netflix original comedy series Blockbuster follows Timmy Yoon (Randall Park), a dreamer who loves movies and just so happens to be the manager of the last official Blockbuster Video store in America. By his side is his staff of friends, which includes long-time crush Eliza (Melissa Fumero), all of whom connect with their community by being able to recommend to their regulars just what they might need to rent, on any given day.
Kate Beckinsale is on the Run in First 'Canary Black' Image
As filming begins in Croatia for the action thriller Canary Black, the film's production has shared a first-look action-shot of Kate Beckinsale from the film, Deadline first reported. The shot shows a focused Beckinsale dressed in a leather coat as she seemingly flees from a building. Starring Beckinsale and Rupert...
John Carpenter Hosting Godzilla 'Masters of Monsters' Marathon on ScreamBox
It's Godzilla! Run...toward the Masters of Monsters Marathon, hosted by John Carpenter, presented by Shout Factory TV, and streaming on the horror platform SCREAMBOX and other digital platforms. The marathon began last night in celebration of Godzilla Day, and lasts for four days, ending on November 6. The epic marathon was announced via a short trailer on Shout Factory TV's official Twitter.
'John Wick' Prequel Series 'The Continental' Will Stream Internationally on Prime Video
Lionsgate's John Wick spin-off series The Continental has found its international streaming home at Prime Video. This news comes after it was announced that the series moved from Starz to Peacock in the United States. The streamer already houses the Keanu Reeves starrer franchise, so it’s a natural fit.
'Reacher' Season 2: Plot, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far
When Is Reacher Season 2’s Release Date and What Streaming Service Is It On?. Which Book Will This Season of Reacher Be Based On?. After the victorious release of Prime Video’s Reacher in February of this year, fans of the show were welcomed by the excellent news that Prime Video has almost immediately renewed the show for a second season. This show has a mix of an excellent cast, good source material, plenty of action, and an intellectually stimulating plot. The second season promises us more of the same, and with plenty of books left, we can hopefully have more screen time for Alan Ritchson.
‘Detective Knight: Redemption’ Trailer Gives Bruce Willis One Last Action-Packed Christmas [Exclusive]
Collider can exclusively present the trailer for Detective Knight: Redemption, the second chapter of Bruce Willis' thriller trilogy. Earlier this year, Willis announced his retirement from acting after an aphasia diagnostic. So, besides giving us an action-packed film trilogy, the Detective Knight series of films also serve as the star's bittersweet farewell.
Vince Vaughn's 'Christmas With the Campbells' Sets Holiday Release Date
Vince Vaughn's upcoming Christmas romantic comedy, Christmas With the Campbells officially has a release date. The new holiday film will be released in theaters and on streaming on AMC+ beginning on December 2, 2022, right at the start of the most wonderful time of the year. Christmas With the Campbells...
Andy Serkis to Narrate 'The Silmarillion' Audiobook [Exclusive]
If there's one name, one voice, one persona that fans of The Lord of the Rings can attach to film series, it is that of Andy Serkis, whose performance as the wretched, tortured Sméagol — aka Gollum — has remained a cultural touchstone for the last 20 years. More recently, Serkis dove back into the world of Tolkein, narrating the audiobook for The Hobbit in 2020, followed by the complete Lord of the Rings in 2021. Though each of these are remarkable accomplishments in their own right, the English actor is far from done with the world of Middle-earth.
‘Enola Holmes 2’ Ending Explained: Who’s That Knocking on the Door?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Enola Holmes 2London's got a new detective in town, and she's determined to solve any mystery thrown at her — if only someone would actually give her a mystery to solve. In Enola Holmes 2, the titular detective (played by Millie Bobby Brown) struggles to be taken seriously as a sleuth by the people of London. Not exactly an easy feat when your older brother is none other than the famed Sherlock Holmes (Henry Cavill).
'Spider-Man' Director Jon Watts Explains Leaving Out Peter's Spider Bite
Marvel Studios has its own way of doing things when it comes to introducing new characters in the MCU. Recently, Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel was introduced as a mutant as opposed to the character’s comic book Inhuman origins, Tony Stark in the MCU was the biological child of Howard and Maria Stark while in the comic he’s an adopted son. Thor, Hela, and Captain America have all also had their origin stories changed. Another such hero is Spider-Man. When Tom Holland was introduced in Captain America: Civil War, his iconic spider bite plot line was left on the sidelines, for fans to fill in the blanks. In an interview with Sean O'Connell for his new Spider-Man book With Great Power, Civil War scribe Christopher Markus and Spider-Man franchise director Jon Watts spoke about leaving the incident out.
'Black Panther: In Search of Wakanda' TV Special Premieres Tonight on ABC
Before movie fans revisit the world of Wakanda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, ABC will air a special tonight at 8 PM ET that celebrates the impact of the Black Panther franchise across the globe. The special will be hosted by Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts. At the start...
Who Is the Better King: Robert Baratheon or Viserys Targaryen?
Both Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon analyze what it means to be a good leader. Is merit something that is determined by destiny, or can anyone rise within the ranks to become the ruler of the Seven Kingdoms? We see throughout both shows that the Iron Throne has a corrupting influence on those that sit upon it. The allure of power is sometimes impossible to resist, and only a wise leader can set aside their temptations. One of the reasons that the Game of Thrones finale, “The Iron Throne,” was so heavily criticized was that it did not show why Brandon Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) was worthy of being named King. Did “Bran the Broken” really have the greatest story out of all the Game of Thrones characters?
Asjha Cooper Exits 'Chicago Med' After Two Seasons
Asjha Cooper will be leaving NBC’s Chicago Med as her character, Dr. Vanessa Taylor, pursues a new career in the Philippines. Cooper’s departure was revealed in the latest episode and comes after a number of other actors have recently left the long-running medical drama. Cooper, who took on...
