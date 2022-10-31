ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, OR

kptv.com

Eastbound Hwy 6 closed after semi-truck carrying cows overturns near Glenwood

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The eastbound lanes of Highway 6 were closed Tuesday morning due to an overturned semi-truck. Just after 10 a.m., emergency crews responded to a crash on the highway near milepost 34, about five miles west of Glenwood. Oregon State Police said a semi-truck carrying 39 cows overturned on the highway.
GLENWOOD, OR
kpic

Man in custody after early morning standoff with police

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield Police say they arrested a man who barricaded himself inside an apartment on 1975 5th Street in Springfield late Tuesday night. Michael Glenn Bailey was wanted for a previous crime. Police say a patrol officer was in the area initially and visually identified Bailey, who...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
kezi.com

Three injured in Roseburg crash on Halloween

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Three people are in the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Halloween night, the Roseburg Fire Department reported. According to the RFD, the crash happened at about 6:25 p.m. on October 31 in the area of Diamond Lake Boulevard and Fowler Street. Firefighters said two vehicles were involved in the crash, and suggested that slick conditions due to rainfall may have contributed to the collision. RFD said one person needed to be extracted from a vehicle, and three were taken to the hospital including a pregnant woman and a small child.
ROSEBURG, OR
hh-today.com

Puzzled by something at the Ellsworth Bridge

On a bike ride last weekend I found myself under the Albany bridges over the Willamette River. That’s when I noticed a structural detail I had not seen before, something I wish somebody could explain. The concrete pier of the Ellsworth Street Bridge closest to the northern riverbank has...
ALBANY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Two drivers, one from Bend, seriously injured, 2 children also hurt in Hwy. 20 crash in Linn County

Two drivers, one from Bend, were seriously injured and two children also were hurt in a two-vehicle head-on crash on U.S. Highway 20 east of Sweet Home early Monday morning, Oregon State Police said. The crash and investigation closed the highway for several hours. The post Two drivers, one from Bend, seriously injured, 2 children also hurt in Hwy. 20 crash in Linn County appeared first on KTVZ.
LINN COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL FOLLOWING THREE-VEHICLE WRECK

A Myrtle Creek man was taken to the hospital following a three-vehicle wreck on Monday night. A Roseburg Police report said just before 6:30 p.m. the man was eastbound on Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard when a female driver turned left from Diamond Lake onto Northeast Fowler Street, in front of the first vehicle. The woman said she did not see the other vehicle, due to the rain. A third driver was waiting on Fowler to turn onto Diamond Lake and her vehicle was hit by the second vehicle after the initial accident.
ROSEBURG, OR
kpic

Continuing precipitation aids firefighters in containing Cedar Creek Fire

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Fire crews focused on repair efforts over the weekend, working on culverts that were affected by fire operations; work included the removal of debris from culverts and strategically placing foliage across affected areas. Officials say the placement of foliage allows the forest to start the process of returning to its natural state.
OAKRIDGE, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Children, Bend man among 4 injured in head-on collision on Highway 20

A head-on crash on Highway 20 east of Sweet Home sent four people to the hospital Monday, including a Bend man and two children. Oregon State Police say a Hyundai, driven by Edwin Dominguez, 20, of Bend, was going east at about 5:30 a.m. OSP said the Hyundai crossed into the westbound lane and hit a Honda CRV driven by an Albany woman.
BEND, OR
kezi.com

Eugene police weigh in on blade found in Halloween candy

EUGENE, Ore. -- As police investigate three reports of small blades found in some Halloween candy in the Friendly neighborhood, some people speculate if this is a hoax. Captain Chris Harrison with the Eugene Police Department said this is not a joke, and police are taking it very seriously. "We...
EUGENE, OR
kpic

Studded tire season starts November 1st; runs through March 31st

EUGENE, Ore. — Winter is coming and ODOT (Oregon Department of Transportation) has some reminders about traveling safely in difficult weather. While driving in winter conditions, you may see road signs requiring the use of chains or traction tires. Starting Tuesday, November 1st, through March 31st it is legal...
EUGENE, OR
klcc.org

Eugene Police continue investigating sabotaged Halloween candy from Friendly area

Eugene Police are advising parents to carefully examine their kids’ Halloween candy, especially if it’s from the Friendly Neighborhood area. EPD Captain Chris Harrison told reporters today that three separate cases of candy with small razors embedded inside of them have been reported by parents since Halloween night. They all came from somewhere between West 24th and West 27th, and between Tyler and Friendly Streets.
EUGENE, OR
oregontoday.net

Serious Injury Accident, Hwy. 20, Nov. 1

On Monday, October 31, 2022 at approximately 5:35 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 20 near milepost 40. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound black Hyundai Kona, operated by Edwin Dominguez (20) of Bend, crossed into the westbound lane and collided head-on with a silver Honda CRV, operated by Tia Miller (26) of Albany. Impairment is being investigated as a possible contributing factor. Dominguez was transported to an area hospital via air ambulance with injuries. Miller was also transported via air ambulance with injuries. Two passengers in her vehicle, ages 1 and 4, were transported via ground ambulance with injuries. Hwy 20 is traffic is being affected while the OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigates the scene. OSP urges motorists to check tripcheck.com or call 511 for current roadway alerts. OSP was assisted by Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Sweet Home Fire Department/EMS and ODOT.
ALBANY, OR
kpic

Springfield Police hoping to evolve their drone team

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield Police are incorporating drones and more officers to assist in service calls, searching for suspects, or trying to find missing people. Patrol officer Tony Del Castillo says that if the community happens to spot the drones, they are specifically for crime and search operations. "There...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
People

Multiple Oregon Families Find Razor Blades Hidden Within Halloween Candy: It's 'Really Twisted'

"The razor appears to be something similar to a pencil sharpener blade," the Eugene Police Department said At least three Oregon families found razor blades hidden within their children's candy after a night of trick-or-treating on Halloween Monday, authorities said. The Eugene Police Department in Eugene, Oregon, said it received a report of a small razor blade hidden in Halloween candy in a press release Tuesday. In an update, authorities said they were investigating two other similar reports. "The razor appears to be something similar to a pencil sharpener...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

“Active aggressor” scare at RiverBend leads to one arrest

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A person is facing a misdemeanor charge after allegedly being the subject of exaggerated reports of an active shooter at PeaceHealth RiverBend Hospital, Springfield Police Department reported. According to SPD, their officers were notified at about 8:21 p.m. on October 30 of several text alerts sent to...
SPRINGFIELD, OR

