OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Weighs In On Nancy Pelosi's Husband Getting Violently Attacked At Home: 'A Terrible Thing'

After staying quiet on Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, getting attacked in his own home, former President Donald Trump is finally speaking out about the incident. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of them it’s a terrible thing,” Donald said in an interview with Americano Media. “Look at what’s happened to San Francisco generally. Look at what’s happening in Chicago. It was far worse than Afghanistan.”
Newsweek

John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz Just Took a Huge Dent

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman's chances of beating Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz may have just taken a huge dent following a court ruling on mail-in ballots. On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that mail-in ballots that have not been dated or are wrongly dated must be segregated from other ballots and cannot be counted.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MSNBC

The sick twist of fate underlying the Paul Pelosi attack

Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is recovering from a potentially conspiracy-driven attack at a hospital named after someone who helped make the Pelosi family into a pariah on the right: Mark Zuckerberg. Yes, Paul Pelosi has been undergoing treatment at San Francisco’s Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Herschel Walker on Barack Obama: ‘My resume against his resume, I’ll put it up any time of the day’

Senate hopeful Herschel Walker dared Barack Obama to compare resumes after the former president questioned Mr Walker’s credentials for leadership, calling him more of a "celebrity" than a politician.Mr Obama campaigned for Mr Walker’s opponent, incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock, on Friday night in Georgia.During the speech, he called Mr Walker "a celebrity that wants to be a politician," and noted that being a good football player does not qualify someone to help run the nation.“In college, [Mr Walker] was amazing. One of the best running backs of all time," Mr Obama said. "But here is the question: Does that...
GEORGIA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Immigrants are saving America | Column

Construction of high-rise towers and low-rise townhouses in downtown St. Petersburg is booming. As I pass these multiple construction sites on my daily morning walks, it becomes obvious that Spanish is the main language spoken by the many building workers. Migrant labor as the backbone to the vitality and growth of the economy is quite visible.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

