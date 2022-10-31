CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Affectionately known as “Tootsie”, “Sugar Ray”, “A. Ray” and “Alveen”, Alvin Ray transitioned from his earthly vessel to his heavenly home in glory in the comfort of his home with his ever-loving family by his side on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Alvin had been in declining health for a number of years and recently was in the comforting care of Hospice of the Mahoning Valley.

