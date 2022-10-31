ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OH

27 First News

Gary Ronshausen, Sr., Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary Ronshausen, Sr., 75, passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. Gary was born on June 5, 1947 in Salem, Ohio, son of the late Elbert and Helen Nichols Ronshausen. Gary had worked as a teacher for Cleveland...
LEETONIA, OH
27 First News

Amy Beth Wickersham, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Amy Beth Wickersham, 50, passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at Salem Regional Medical Center, in Salem, Ohio. Amy was born on July 12, 1972 in Salem, the daughter of Edward Lee and Milinda (Swiger) Wickersham. Salem High School, Class of 1991. Amy lovingly...
SALEM, OH
27 First News

Nadyne A. Myers, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nadyne A. (Perry) Myers, age 80, a resident of Struthers, Ohio passed Thursday, October 27, 2022, in Youngstown, Ohio, following heart failure at St. Elizabeth Hospital, in Youngstown, Ohio. Nadyne was born June 8, 1942, in Youngstown, Ohio, daughter of the late Nunzio J. Perry...
STRUTHERS, OH
27 First News

Karen Ann Simpkins, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen Ann Simpkins, age 75, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Monday, October 31, 2022, at The Hospice House in Poland, Ohio. She was born on April 26, 1947, to the late Elroy and Mary (Korechko) Sharrow. Karen worked as a...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
27 First News

Frank C. Stephan, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank C. Stephan, 78, of McCollum Road in Youngstown, Ohio passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. He was born in Parkersburg, West Virginia on December 6, 1943, the son of the late Frank C. Stephan, Sr. and Mildred (Mayhall)...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Randy G. Kostek, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., at the Basilica of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Youngstown, with The Very Rev. Msgr. Michael Cariglio officiating, for Randy G. “Duke” Kostek, 69, who passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022, at Hospice House.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Claude Edwards Bowman, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, Claude Edwards Bowman, 74, departed this life surrounded by family and friends. Claude, lovingly known to family and friends as “Buggs”, was born August 9, 1948, in Winston Salem, North Carolina. He was a 1966 graduate of Youngstown...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Arlene Bailes, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arlene Bailes, age 99, went to be with her Heavenly Father, Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Lake Vista in Cortland, Ohio. She was born June 3, 1923, in Gustavus, daughter to Milo and Alda (McCracken) Hines. Mrs. Bailes was formerly of Kinsman and Zellwood, Florida,...
CORTLAND, OH
27 First News

Patricia “Patty” Newhouse, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia “Patty” Newhouse, age 60, of Warren passed away suddenly on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at her home. She was born on October 20, 1962. She is preceded in death by her parents, James Norman “Norm” and Doris Maggs Newhouse. She...
WARREN, OH
27 First News

John “Jack” James Hutton, Jr., Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John James Hutton, Jr., “Jack”, of Salem, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family Thursday, October 27, 2022. He was born August 16, 1940 to the late John James Hutton, Sr. and Kathryn Mercedes Hutton at Fairview Park Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio.
SALEM, OH
27 First News

Mildred May Lipkovich, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mildred Lipkovich passed on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. She was 79. Mildred was born on January 30, 1943 in Bessemer, Pennsylvania to Raymond Garber. She was married to David Lipkovich. Mildred leaves behind to cherish her memory her son, Dennis Timms (Susan) of Struthers, Ohio;...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

Ohio SUPCO candidate appears in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Ohio Supreme Court candidate Judge Marilyn Zayas is in the Valley on Friday. She will speak to students at East High School, who’s population is around 31% Hispanic. Then she’ll head to the Mahoning County Board of Elections from Noon to 2 p.m. for a meet and greet with voters. Lastly, she’ll […]
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Byron Michael Williams, Petersburg, Ohio

PETERSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service will be held Sunday, November 13, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. in the social hall at St. Columba Cathedral. The celebration of the life of Byron Michael Williams, 79, of Petersburg. Byron passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Hospice House. He was...
PETERSBURG, OH
27 First News

Alvin Ray, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Affectionately known as “Tootsie”, “Sugar Ray”, “A. Ray” and “Alveen”, Alvin Ray transitioned from his earthly vessel to his heavenly home in glory in the comfort of his home with his ever-loving family by his side on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Alvin had been in declining health for a number of years and recently was in the comforting care of Hospice of the Mahoning Valley.
CAMPBELL, OH
27 First News

Marion Francis Cackowski, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marion F. Cackowski, 95, formerly of Renton, Pennsylvania, died Monday, October 31, 2022. Marion was born October 4, 1927 in Derry, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Louis and Stephania (Rachocki) Cackowski. He graduated from Plum Senior High School. Marion was a lifelong resident of...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Ronald Lee Williams, Farmdale, Ohio

FARMDALE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Lee Williams, 71, of Farmdale, Ohio passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022 at his home. He was born March 27, 1951 in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Daniel Webster Williams and the late Iris (Smith)Williams. He was a graduate of Western...
FARMDALE, OH
27 First News

Margaret Debora Sheets, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret D. Sheets, age 93 of Cortland, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Monday, October 31, 2022, at Lake Vista of Cortland. She was born on May 24, 1929, in Salem, Ohio, the daughter of Leland S. and Deborah (French) Hollinger. Margaret was a...
CORTLAND, OH
27 First News

Lewis M. Shinaberry, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lewis .M Shinaberry, 93 of Champion, went home to be with his Lord and his loving wife on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on January 16, 1929 in Cass, West Virginia, the son of the late...
CHAMPION TOWNSHIP, OH
27 First News

Alphonse C. Green, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alphonse C. Green, age 24, passed away at his home on Saturday, October 22, 2022. He was born on September 6, 1998 in Youngstown, Ohio and was a son of Alonzo Green and Erica (Prasinos) Green. Alphonse was a 2016 graduate of Campbell Memorial High...
CAMPBELL, OH
27 First News

Frank A. Kusky, Jr., Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank A. Kusky, Jr., passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at home. Frank was born June 7, 1951, in Youngstown, the son of Frank Kusky, Sr. and Betty Uncapner. He attended Woodrow Wilson High School and went on to New Castle School of Trades. Frank...
CAMPBELL, OH

