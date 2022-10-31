Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
27 First News
Gary Ronshausen, Sr., Leetonia, Ohio
LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary Ronshausen, Sr., 75, passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. Gary was born on June 5, 1947 in Salem, Ohio, son of the late Elbert and Helen Nichols Ronshausen. Gary had worked as a teacher for Cleveland...
27 First News
Amy Beth Wickersham, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Amy Beth Wickersham, 50, passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at Salem Regional Medical Center, in Salem, Ohio. Amy was born on July 12, 1972 in Salem, the daughter of Edward Lee and Milinda (Swiger) Wickersham. Salem High School, Class of 1991. Amy lovingly...
27 First News
Nadyne A. Myers, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nadyne A. (Perry) Myers, age 80, a resident of Struthers, Ohio passed Thursday, October 27, 2022, in Youngstown, Ohio, following heart failure at St. Elizabeth Hospital, in Youngstown, Ohio. Nadyne was born June 8, 1942, in Youngstown, Ohio, daughter of the late Nunzio J. Perry...
27 First News
Karen Ann Simpkins, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen Ann Simpkins, age 75, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Monday, October 31, 2022, at The Hospice House in Poland, Ohio. She was born on April 26, 1947, to the late Elroy and Mary (Korechko) Sharrow. Karen worked as a...
27 First News
Frank C. Stephan, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank C. Stephan, 78, of McCollum Road in Youngstown, Ohio passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. He was born in Parkersburg, West Virginia on December 6, 1943, the son of the late Frank C. Stephan, Sr. and Mildred (Mayhall)...
27 First News
Randy G. Kostek, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., at the Basilica of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Youngstown, with The Very Rev. Msgr. Michael Cariglio officiating, for Randy G. “Duke” Kostek, 69, who passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022, at Hospice House.
27 First News
Claude Edwards Bowman, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, Claude Edwards Bowman, 74, departed this life surrounded by family and friends. Claude, lovingly known to family and friends as “Buggs”, was born August 9, 1948, in Winston Salem, North Carolina. He was a 1966 graduate of Youngstown...
27 First News
Arlene Bailes, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arlene Bailes, age 99, went to be with her Heavenly Father, Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Lake Vista in Cortland, Ohio. She was born June 3, 1923, in Gustavus, daughter to Milo and Alda (McCracken) Hines. Mrs. Bailes was formerly of Kinsman and Zellwood, Florida,...
27 First News
Patricia “Patty” Newhouse, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia “Patty” Newhouse, age 60, of Warren passed away suddenly on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at her home. She was born on October 20, 1962. She is preceded in death by her parents, James Norman “Norm” and Doris Maggs Newhouse. She...
27 First News
John “Jack” James Hutton, Jr., Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John James Hutton, Jr., “Jack”, of Salem, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family Thursday, October 27, 2022. He was born August 16, 1940 to the late John James Hutton, Sr. and Kathryn Mercedes Hutton at Fairview Park Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio.
27 First News
Mildred May Lipkovich, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mildred Lipkovich passed on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. She was 79. Mildred was born on January 30, 1943 in Bessemer, Pennsylvania to Raymond Garber. She was married to David Lipkovich. Mildred leaves behind to cherish her memory her son, Dennis Timms (Susan) of Struthers, Ohio;...
Ohio SUPCO candidate appears in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Ohio Supreme Court candidate Judge Marilyn Zayas is in the Valley on Friday. She will speak to students at East High School, who’s population is around 31% Hispanic. Then she’ll head to the Mahoning County Board of Elections from Noon to 2 p.m. for a meet and greet with voters. Lastly, she’ll […]
27 First News
Byron Michael Williams, Petersburg, Ohio
PETERSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service will be held Sunday, November 13, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. in the social hall at St. Columba Cathedral. The celebration of the life of Byron Michael Williams, 79, of Petersburg. Byron passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Hospice House. He was...
27 First News
Alvin Ray, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Affectionately known as “Tootsie”, “Sugar Ray”, “A. Ray” and “Alveen”, Alvin Ray transitioned from his earthly vessel to his heavenly home in glory in the comfort of his home with his ever-loving family by his side on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Alvin had been in declining health for a number of years and recently was in the comforting care of Hospice of the Mahoning Valley.
27 First News
Marion Francis Cackowski, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marion F. Cackowski, 95, formerly of Renton, Pennsylvania, died Monday, October 31, 2022. Marion was born October 4, 1927 in Derry, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Louis and Stephania (Rachocki) Cackowski. He graduated from Plum Senior High School. Marion was a lifelong resident of...
27 First News
Ronald Lee Williams, Farmdale, Ohio
FARMDALE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Lee Williams, 71, of Farmdale, Ohio passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022 at his home. He was born March 27, 1951 in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Daniel Webster Williams and the late Iris (Smith)Williams. He was a graduate of Western...
27 First News
Margaret Debora Sheets, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret D. Sheets, age 93 of Cortland, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Monday, October 31, 2022, at Lake Vista of Cortland. She was born on May 24, 1929, in Salem, Ohio, the daughter of Leland S. and Deborah (French) Hollinger. Margaret was a...
27 First News
Lewis M. Shinaberry, Champion, Ohio
CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lewis .M Shinaberry, 93 of Champion, went home to be with his Lord and his loving wife on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on January 16, 1929 in Cass, West Virginia, the son of the late...
27 First News
Alphonse C. Green, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alphonse C. Green, age 24, passed away at his home on Saturday, October 22, 2022. He was born on September 6, 1998 in Youngstown, Ohio and was a son of Alonzo Green and Erica (Prasinos) Green. Alphonse was a 2016 graduate of Campbell Memorial High...
27 First News
Frank A. Kusky, Jr., Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank A. Kusky, Jr., passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at home. Frank was born June 7, 1951, in Youngstown, the son of Frank Kusky, Sr. and Betty Uncapner. He attended Woodrow Wilson High School and went on to New Castle School of Trades. Frank...
Comments / 0