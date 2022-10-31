Read full article on original website
KOLD-TV
School letter grades released for southern Arizona schools
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Education Department released the school report cards across the state earlier this week after suspending the grading system during the pandemic. Below is a breakdown of how the larger school districts in Pima County performed. A full list of every school in...
KOLD-TV
Thousands of students descend upon Kino Sports Complex for Southern Arizona Construction Career Days
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 2-3, students in southern Arizona will get a first-hand look at what it’s like to be in construction. The Southern Arizona Construction Career Days comes as there is a need for construction workers more than ever. According to the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity construction jobs in the U.S. took a massive dip in September 2020 and slowly have been rebounding since.
KOLD-TV
University of Arizona facing more criticism for TikTok harassment
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona is facing criticism for its response to harassment on TikTok. It comes after a student journalist at the school published an opinion to the Daily Wildcat about TikToker Lukas Pakter. After the story was published, Pakter took to his social...
KTAR.com
Ambitious master-planned community, now called Teravalis, breaks ground in Buckeye
PHOENIX – Developers of an ambitious master-planned community in the West Valley held a groundbreaking ceremony last week. The plans for Teravalis, previously known as Douglas Ranch, call for 100,000 homes and 55 million square feet of commercial development over 37,000 acres in Buckeye. The community will have space...
KTAR.com
Arizona schools once again facing ‘massive cuts’ because of spending limit
PHOENIX — Arizona schools are once again at risk of having to slash their budgets because of a decades-long spending cap. The Arizona Department of Education sent a letter to state lawmakers on Tuesday, notifying them that K-12 public schools across the state will have to cut their current spending by $1.38 billion this spring.
phoenixmag.com
Newcomers’ Guide to Festivals & Events in November 2022
November 4-13 Innovative displays that combine water, art and light are in the spotlight as Scottsdale Public Art presents this annual event in the water, on the banks and soaring above the Arizona Canal. The large-scale art installments are complemented by live music and a beer and wine garden. Scottsdale Waterfront, 7135 E. Camelback Rd., Scottsdale, canalconvergence.com.
KOLD-TV
Increase in young voters could have significant impact on election
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - This year, there are more young people voting than ever before and it could have a huge impact on the election. As a swing state, a lot of eyes are on Arizona for the general election next week and an increase in young voters going to the polls may help sway the vote in one party’s favor.
realestatedaily-news.com
Rents in Tucson down 0.4% over past month
Apartment List is reporting Tucson rents declined over the past month. With only two months left in 2022, renters will get some welcomed relief. After a year and a half of record-setting rent hikes, the market appears to be turning a corner. The national median rent decreased by 0.7% in October, the second straight monthly decline and the largest single-month dip in the history of our index, going back to 2017. The cool down is widespread, with rents down this month in 89 of the nation’s 100 largest cities. In this report, Apartment List evaluates trends in the Tucson rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
City of Tucson asking for community's help in reporting homeless encampments
The City of Tucson is asking for the community's help in reporting the locations of homeless encampments.
azbigmedia.com
Facts to know about rezoning golf courses for residential use
Arizona has long been known as a sunny, tourist destination perfect for a round of golf. The Valley boasts nearly 200 well-manicured courses, according to Visit Phoenix, and is home to “The Greatest Show on Grass” — the Waste Management Phoenix Open. But what happens if a developer wants to look into rezoning golf courses for residential use.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Marana’s infrastructure covered at luncheon
The Marana Chamber of Commerce hosted the future of infrastructure and transportation luncheon on Oct. 26 with keynote speakers, ADOT CFO Kristina Ward and Southern Arizona Leadership Council CEO Ted Maxwell. “The community is full of businesses who care, who want to be involved in making our community even better,”...
azbex.com
Commercial Real Estate News 11-01-22
1. ViaWest Group has completed the sale of Central Logistics Center, a 24.9-acre industrial complex housing three Class A general industrial buildings and a cold storage building. Cushman & Wakefield’s Will Strong and Greer Oliver – along with Cooper Fratt, John Werstler and Tanner Ferrandi of CBRE – represented ViaWest Group in the sale to Westcore.
KOLD-TV
Second Sunnyside board member resigns in two months
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A second member of the Sunnyside Unified School District’s board has resigned, the district announced on Monday, Oct. 31. Matthew Taylor, the Sunnyside Governing Board’s clerk, has stepped down. Taylor’s departure comes nearly two months after former board member Lizette Nunez’s resignation....
northcentralnews.net
Duck and Decanter celebrates 50 years
Back in the early ’70s, Phoenix was a bit of a culinary wasteland. Finding a broad selection of quality ingredients could require multiple shopping forays — if they could be obtained at all. Just three Valley shops sold a wide selection of cork-finished premium wines, according to Randy...
KTAR.com
Residents in Arizona can determine the future of the state’s water
PHOENIX – Voters in Maricopa, Pima and Pinal counties on Nov. 8 will select new board members for the Central Arizona Water Conservation District, which oversees how Colorado River water is delivered through the Central Arizona Project. The district has increased in importance as the state grapples with megadrought...
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Fling a hammer, wear a kilt at annual games
Elizabeth Warner’s life is invested in the Tucson Celtic Festival and Scottish Highland Games, which come to Rillito Raceway Park Friday, Nov. 4, to Sunday, Nov. 6. “My parents helped start the Tucson Celtic Festival,” said Warner, the festival president. “My mom was their secretary and helped sign in their constitution and bylaws when they incorporated. I’ve been involved my entire life.”
MSNBC
Arizona's Julie Gunnigle may be the last line of defense for democracy
Julie Gunnigle, the Democratic candidate for Maricopa County prosecutor in Arizona, may well be one of the state's last hopes for democracy as we know it, which means she could be one of the last hopes for the country's democracy as we know it. If elected, Gunnigle will bear responsibility...
SignalsAZ
What Makes Tucson a Unique Water Conservation Leader
Tucsonans care about water, and it shows. In the past 20 years, our customers have reduced the amount of water they use by 30% on average, per person. Thanks to your conservation efforts and the growth of the utility’s reclaimed water system, today we use the same amount of drinking water we did in the 1980s — despite serving 200,000 more people.
fabulousarizona.com
Thanksgiving Dining in Phoenix 2022
Whether you desire a fine-dining prix-fixe holiday feast or simply need to pick up a few pies and tasty sides for your cozy family spread at home, read on for 30-plus restaurants and resorts that are offering Thanksgiving dining in Phoenix. Be sure to make reservations if you’re dining in...
AZFamily
Homebuilders offering more incentives as interest rates rise
Former President Obama will rally for Democrat Katie Hobbs and Mark Kelly at an event in Phoenix today in an effort to drum up support for Democrats in Arizona. Nicole Dupuis-Witt spoke to Arizona’s Family in her first interview since starting the job. Triple shooting leaves man dead at...
