Apartment List is reporting Tucson rents declined over the past month. With only two months left in 2022, renters will get some welcomed relief. After a year and a half of record-setting rent hikes, the market appears to be turning a corner. The national median rent decreased by 0.7% in October, the second straight monthly decline and the largest single-month dip in the history of our index, going back to 2017. The cool down is widespread, with rents down this month in 89 of the nation’s 100 largest cities. In this report, Apartment List evaluates trends in the Tucson rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO