ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston Expertly Carves A Pumpkin At Halloween Party With Sandra Bullock: Watch

By Eric Todisco
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aVtnp_0itNEZ9600
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Jennifer Aniston can do it all! The 53-year-old Emmy Award winner expertly carved a pumpkin with a group of friends including fellow actress Sandra Bullock, in a video that Jennifer shared to Instagram on Halloween (Oct. 31). Jennifer cut open the bottom of the massive pumpkin and explained that her technique was “a hack” that she saw online.

The Friends alum put on safety goggles and drilled out the inside of the pumpkin and removed the seeds. Jennifer made a pumpkin face with stars as its eyes and also carved out a nose and a slanted smile. After adding cinnamon to the inside of the pumpkin, Sandra, 58, interrupted to make a funny comment. “So the cinnamon will remove the smell from the hole?” the Oscar winner said while winking her face at the camera.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4anaVB_0itNEZ9600
Jennifer Aniston; Sandra Bullock (Photo: Shutterstock)

After finishing the pumpkin, Jennifer went outside at nighttime to show off “the finally reveal.” She set up the finished pumpkin next to a candle and said it was the pumpkin’s “new home.” Jennifer smiled and posed next to the pumpkin. “There it is!” she enthusiastically said at the end of the video.

The Morning Show star captioned her post, “Nerding out over my new pumpkin carving life hack 🎃 🤓Special thanks to my friends for indulging me 🖤 Happy Halloween everybody!!” Her BFF Courteney Cox commented and applauded Jennifer’s pumpkin carving skills. David Spade had a different opinion and jokingly commented, “I feel like some of this is cheating.”

Jennifer has been friends with Sandra for years and was memorably interviewed by the Bird Box actress for Interview magazine in Feb. 2020. They both bonded over how they met each other through Tate Donavan, who they both dated in the past. Sandra joked that Tate “was a very patient human being” for being in relationships with each of them.

Comments / 0

Related
HuffPost

Hugh Jackman Says Losing Role After Sandra Bullock Audition Was 'Humiliating'

Besides a few notes in “Les Misérables,” Hugh Jackman rarely misses as one of the most beloved movie stars, stage actors and Ryan Reynolds feuding partners of our time. But before he ever bared his adamantium claws on the big screen, Jackman made an early career misstep while auditioning for a role in the 2000 action comedy “Miss Congeniality” starring Sandra Bullock.
HollywoodLife

Alec & Hilaria Baldwin Take 7 Kids Trick-or-Treating For Halloween In Rare Photo Of Entire Family

Alec Baldwin, his wife Hilaria Baldwin, and their seven children went trick-or-treating on Halloween in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of New York City. The famous couple walked around the streets with Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, Lucia, 1, and 1-month-old IIaria, who all wore costumes for the spooky holiday. Alec, 64, and Hilaria, 38, didn’t dress up, but they seemed to be in great spirits for the fun family outing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
epicstream.com

Ben Affleck Disappointed With Jennifer Lopez for Extending Her Stay in Europe Without Him? Deep Water Star Allegedly Turned To Ex-wife Jennifer Garner for Advice

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have very busy careers. They have starred in several movies, and they are about to appear in a couple more projects in the coming months and years. Even though the couple understands how important their jobs are, there are ongoing rumors suggesting that Lopez had Affleck fooled.
HollywoodLife

Gwyneth Paltrow Gushes Over Brad Pitt 25 Years After Their Split: ‘He’s An Amazing Person’

Gwyneth Paltrow opened up about being friends with Brad Pitt over two decades after their breakup in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, October 19. After answering how the pair managed to be friends after their split back in 1997, the Shakespeare In Love star, 50, had so many kind things to say about her ex, 58. “I adore him. He’s an amazing person, and he’s a great entrepreneur, and such a creative, and such a good person,” she said. “I love him. He’s such a good person.”
HollywoodLife

Michael Douglas, 78, Shows Off His New Red Hair While Out With Catherine Zeta-Jones

Michael Douglas is a redhead now! The actor, 78, was spotted with his new hair makeover as he left a restaurant, where he got lunch with his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones in Paris on Tuesday, November 1. Michael’s hair was much longer than it had been, and it appeared that he dyed it a light shade of red (maybe for a new film project). He’d first debuted the look a few days earlier in a video on his Instagram.
Daily Mail

Anne Hathaway believes that her Devil Wears Prada character would be living in Paris and working as a staff writer

Anne Hathaway believes her character Andy Sachs, from The Devil Wears Prada, would still be using her journalism degree from Northwestern School of Journalism. After prematurely leaving her exhausting job as the personal assistant for Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep), the New York City-based editor-in-chief of Runway Magazine, the 39-year-old actress speculated Andy would have a thriving career abroad.
Page Six

Andy Cohen reveals contents of Lisa Rinna’s untouched reunion envelopes

But now, he said it. Days after the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Season 12 reunion wrapped, Andy Cohen addressed fans’ lingering desperation to know what was inside the untouched manilla envelopes Lisa Rinna brought with her to the set that day. On the latest episode of his SiriusXM radio show, “Andy Cohen Live,” the the Bravo boss revealed that the envelopes contained “receipts relating to the Elton John AIDS Foundation ticket snafu.” “We just wound up cutting it all out,” he explained, adding that “there were a lot of decisions made in the edit to cut down many conversations.” In fact, Cohen, 54,...
SheKnows

Zooey Deschanel & Jonathan Scott Look So Smitten in Rare Double Date Photo With Drew Scott & Linda Phan

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are giving us cuteness overload with these new photos of them celebrating Halloween. In a carousel of pictures on Instagram, the HGTV star and the New Girl alum are seen rocking their festive fits: Scott is Marvel’s Doctor Strange while Deschanel is Lady Guinevere. And, though they’re not in a couples’ costume, they look surprisingly great together. “I always figured if Dr. Strange could manipulate time… clearly he’d go back and rescue Lady Guinevere,” Scott wrote in the caption connecting their seemingly disconnected looks. “Happy Halloween everyone… be safe out there 🎃” In the third shot of...
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Stock Up On Dunkin’ Donuts During Low-Key Outing With Kids: Photos

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were fully caffeinated on Oct. 29 after hitting up a Dunkin’ Donuts in Los Angeles’ Brentwood neighborhood. Ben, 50, looked completely ready for the mid-Autumnal weather in his blue plaid shirt, dark pants, and dark blue coat. He finished the outfit with a pair of black-and-white sneakers and aviator shades. In his hand, the Chasing Amy star held an iced drink and bag full of the finest items from the Dunkin’ Donuts menu.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s First Red Carpet Event As a Married Couple Proves They’re Still in Newlywed Bliss

It’s been almost three months, and we’re still not over the fact that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are officially married. Their 20-year romance is truly a story fit for Hollywood, and everyone has been itching to see how the newlyweds have been since their elopement in Las Vegas. And how are they doing? Well, their first red-carpet appearance as husband and wife may give you a few clues.
SAN MARINO, CA
HollywoodLife

Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Reunite At Fashion Event As Fans Wonder If They’re Back Together

Back together? Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk were both photographed together, attending an event in the Big Apple for the clothing brand Self-Portrait on Sunday, October 30. Bradley, 47, and Irina, 36, both smiled as they posed for a photo with two other people at the event. The shot was shared by Self-Portrait on Instagram, which you can see here. While neither actor confirmed whether or not they were back together, fans have been speculating on their relationship status since the summer.
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
254K+
Followers
23K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy