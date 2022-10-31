Read full article on original website
Douglas County infectious disease expert gives warning on RSV
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — Despite a surge in cases of RSV, health officials say that the majority of parents do not need to worry. The county reports it saw more than 850 positive RSV cases in the month of October. Of those cases, 120 were admitted to Children's Hospital. And more than 20 of those cases ended up in the ICU.
Omaha metro doctors warn RSV cases are continuing to surge
OMAHA, Neb. — The Douglas County Health Department says in October the county saw 852 positive cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) 65% of the cases are in children under the age of 5. Health officials say, like many viruses, RSV can have mild effects on the body. "Generally,...
Demand still heightened at Omaha metro food pantries
OMAHA, Neb. — A couple of Omaha metro food pantries are stocked with pallets and boxes, for now. Donations of food, pet food, and toiletries come in waves. An Omaha senior center started buying its own produce to give away. And a Papillion pantry says they're seeing about 65 percent more people in need this year compared to last year.
State of the City: Council Bluffs looking to expand
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh gave his "State of the City" address, noting the recovery of tourism, investment into the community and the city's future. The city wants to expand, and the mayor has his eye on Omaha's streetcar. While Omaha looks to improve the...
Nebraska congressional candidates increase focus on Sarpy County
OMAHA, Neb. — A subtle change on Nebraska's new congressional maps has District 1 candidates making sure Sarpy County voters know who they're voting for on Nov. 8. "We love that you have a Don Bacon sign outside your house," Rep. Mike Flood (R-NE) said at a Get Out the Vote event with other Republicans. "Don Bacon equals Mike Flood and Mike Flood equals Don Bacon, but there are a lot of people that don't know they're in the First Congressional District."
Education on the line: Metro board of education job on the ballot
OMAHA, Neb. — The Nebraska State Board of Education district covering most Douglas County schools is up for re-election. The incumbent says the next decade of education is on the line, while her challenger was inspired to run due to controversial health education standards. As challenger Marni Hodgen goes...
18-year-old battling cancer gives motivational speech to hundreds
OMAHA, Neb. — A Nebraska teen takes the stage Wednesday night to deliver a motivational speech. And if anyone knows about inspiration, it's this 18-year-old girl. Bella Eckhardt has already battled a rare cancer once and doctors say this second bout will likely be her last. The cancer is terminal this time.
$20 million awarded to Omaha meat packing business
OMAHA, Neb. — The U.S. Secretary of Agriculture made a stop in Omaha Wednesday to announce a multi-million dollar investment in the state's meat packing industry. It's part of the Biden administration's effort to make the market more competitive. Secretary Tom Vilsack toured Greater Omaha Packing, a company that...
Nebraska's high court hears battle over blue jeans
NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. — Much ado about denim as a dispute over a change in dress code at the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services makes it all the way to the state supreme court. A couple of dozen state employee union members dressed in jeans and flip...
Omaha woman dies in two-vehicle crash in Nemaha County, according to authorities
An Omaha woman died and two other people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday in southeastern Nebraska. Around 2:54 p.m., the Nemaha County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the crash north of Auburn on Highway 75 between 735 and 736 roads. Investigators said a southbound vehicle, which was...
KETV Chief Meteorologist Bill Randby's winter weather outlook for Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — How much snow will Nebraska get this winter?. KETV NewsWatch 7 Chief Meteorologist Bill Randby breaks down the outlook for the season, including why the Omaha area can expect big temperature swings, snow in February and March and about average cold. After winter conditions last year...
ARPA-funded improvements for Omaha city parks face city council
OMAHA, Neb. — We're getting a better idea of the improvement projects outlined for Omaha city parks. The city council will consider the first of nine projects when they meet Tuesday, Nov. 8. If approved, one of many projects will be replacing the rubber playground surface at Clarkson Park...
One person injured after being shocked by power line, taken to hospital with CPR in progress
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — One person was transported to a local hospital with CPR in progress after being shocked by a power line Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities. Around 4:20 p.m., one person was shocked near E Locust Street and N 22nd Street in Omaha, according to authorities. The...
Omaha company introduces the Old Market to co-warehousing
OMAHA, Neb. — A new type of business is now open in Omaha's Old Market. Elevator is a four-story building where business owners can rent out portions of a warehouse on a month-to-month basis. Elevator says it allows small business owners to grow operations outside of their homes. "We...
Eastern Nebraska's first snow of the season in the forecast for Friday night
OMAHA, Neb. — Eastern Nebraska and western Iowa could receive its first snow of the season Friday night into Saturday morning. Cool and wet conditions will continue most of the morning Friday with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 30s. Omaha could get a brief dry period in the late afternoon...
Man accused of killing Creighton baseball staffer still incompetent to stand trial
OMAHA, Neb. — A Douglas County judge rules the man accused of murdering the Creighton University director of baseball operations is still incompetent to stand trial. Ladell Thornton is charged with first-degree murder and other weapons charges in the death of Chris Gradoville. The judge ordered Thornton to be...
City council approves $341K armored vehicle for Omaha police
OMAHA, Neb. — By the end of 2023, Omaha police could have a new armored vehicle for its Emergency Response Unit. The Omaha City Councilapproved 7-0 to spend $341,768 for a Lenco BearCat G3 armored vehicle. According to the police department, funding for the purchase was already in the...
Penner and Raikes face off in District 5 State Education Board race
Neb. — The Nebraska State Board of Education has found itself in the middle of a firestorm over hot-button topics like Health Education Standards and critical race theory. In a week voters will decide on four of the eight board seats up for election. In our Commitment 2022...
Omaha could see first snowflakes of the season by Saturday morning
OMAHA, Neb. — The next 48 hours will bring a significant change in weather across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. The Omaha area's unseasonably warm start to November will come to an abrupt end as a cold front moves through Thursday night. Scattered showers are possible early in the...
Endangered missing advisory issued for missing woman from Papillion
PAPILLION, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol issued an endangered missing advisory for a 21-year-old woman in eastern Nebraska on Thursday morning. The Papillion Police Department is searching for Tiffany Harwood was last seen in the 1000 block of Michelle Parkway around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. According to authorities, Harwood...
