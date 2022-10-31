ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albemarle County, VA

cbs19news

UVA receives donation from local dealership

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- “So, we are so excited today to be able to present this check for over 25 thousand dollars to the UVA Children’s Hospital from all of Carter Myers Automotive,” shared Liza Borches, President of Carter Myers Automotive. During the month of September,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Residents report more T-Mobile service issues in the Broadway area

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - Some T-Mobile customers in the Broadway area of Rockingham County are dealing with major service issues. In Early October a number of people in the Broadway and Fulks Run area reported dealing with service outages. That issue was eventually fixed but now people living in the rural area just north of the town are experiencing similar problems.
BROADWAY, VA
cbs19news

Glamping site proposal brings public comment

MADISON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A glamorous camping, or glamping, resort in Madison County is still in the news. The Madison Planning Commission held a public hearing on Ahmed Helmi's application to use the parcels, which will be almost 60 acres when combined. The site is near the intersection...
MADISON COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Community Investment Collaborative celebrates 10 years

Charlottesville, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) --The Community Investment Collaborative will hold its 10-year anniversary and entrepreneur reunion this Saturday, Nov. 5. from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Ix Art Park in downtown Charlottesville. CIC launched its first workshop in 2012, which was 10 years ago. Over 500 entrepreneurs have served...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

New CEO announced for Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Virginia has a new CEO. According to a release, Kate Lambert has been named the new leader of the area organization. “Kate has demonstrated leadership in our clubs for more than a decade, leaning into our mission, building...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Peace Frogs collecting coats to help refugees

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For the eighth year, a local travel agency is collecting coats to help refugees. Peace Frogs Travel/Outfitters has teamed up with International Neighbors to help collect new and gently used coats. Over the years, Peace Frogs has donated about 1,600 coats to refugees in the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

VDEM announces grant funding for projects across Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville and Orange County are among the localities getting funding for emergency preparedness and security programs. The grants are coming from the Homeland Security Grant Program and the Nonprofit Security Grant Program, both of which are administered by the Virginia Department of Emergency Management. According...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Local veteran's commitment to service remains strong

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Zikki Munyao has already given so much, but he isn't done yet. "My childhood dream was to be a soldier, and to also drive trucks," Munyao said. He chased that dream. Munyao came to the United States from Kenya, then joined the military. "I served...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Waynesboro cosmetologist helps restore clients’ confidence

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A cosmetologist in Waynesboro is hoping to change the world one head at a time. Nico Ibarra knows first hand how hard dealing with hair loss can be. “A lot of men will get joked on for being bald, and they think that it’s so natural that it’s OK, but it really hurts,” Ibarra explained. “I was coloring eggs with my daughter one day, and my wife is taking pictures and she’s like, ‘wow!’”
WAYNESBORO, VA
NBC 29 News

Gold mining study calls for updated regulations in Virginia

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDBJ) - A new report on gold mining in Virginia says the state should update its laws and regulations to protect against potential impacts to public health and the environment. Virginia was a major gold producer before the California Gold Rush. And at least one mining company has...
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Harrisonburg Police investigating Oct. 28 puppy theft from Puppy City

Harrisonburg Police are searching for leads in the theft of a puppy from Puppy City in the Kroger Shopping Center reported on Friday, Oct. 28. According to police, a woman took a puppy from its enclosure around 8 p.m. last Friday, placed it in what appears to be a plastic bag, and left the store with the animal.
Travel Maven

This Small Virginia Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

For residents of Virginia, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Old Dominion? It appears that Virginia's small towns are getting national attention too. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Sperryville is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
SPERRYVILLE, VA

