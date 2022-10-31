Read full article on original website
Even though the last of the Knickerbocker Apartments were demolished in 2020, they still have a place in historyCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
3 Takeaways from the post trade deadlineChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Last Second Renaissance Revival style home in Kansas City was built in 1899 in a prestigious neighborhood on The PaseoCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The icing and the dough cause celebration on the palate with National Donut Day on November 5CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
KMBC.com
Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and trade acquisition Kadarius Toney speak to the media
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are talking to the media ahead of their week 9 game against the Tennessee Titans. Head coach Andy Reid, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and more players are expected to speak. Wide receiver Kadarius Toney, who the team acquired ahead of the trade...
KMBC.com
Former Chiefs coach, son of Andy Reid sentenced to three years in prison for DWI case
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach and son of Andy Reid, Britt Reid, has been sentenced to three years in prison in a DWI case that seriously injured a young girl. Reid, in a guilty plea, admitted to driving under the influence and crashing...
atozsports.com
Chiefs made sure they weren’t left behind on a wild day in the NFL
The 2022 NFL trade deadline might go down as the wildest in league history and the Kansas City Chiefs made sure to get in on the fun. Right at the deadline, the Chiefs sent cornerback Rashad Fenton to the Atlanta Falcons for a conditional seventh-round pick. Alright, so this isn’t...
Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill gives injury update, status for Sunday vs Chiefs
For Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, the decision about whether he'll try to play this week comes down to a matter of pain tolerance. Tannehill missed his first start in 50 games last week in the Titans' win over the Houston Texans, nursing an ankle injury he aggravated the week prior in a win over the Indianapolis Colts. ...
Broncos GM George Paton drops bombshell on Bradley Chubb trade that’s hard to believe
The Denver Broncos made one of the most shocking trades at the 2022 NFL trade deadline when they sent Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins. It was a huge move that signaled that Denver knows it has more work to do and plans to do a soft rebuild. However, general manager George Paton doesn’t see it that way.
Ronald Jones will reportedly remain with Kansas City Chiefs
Per a report, the Kansas City Chiefs have no plans to give running back Ronald Jones the release he was hoping to receive. If Ronald Jones was hoping to influence things by dropping a few hints on Twitter in the past week, the Kansas City Chiefs aren’t listening. Even after Jones publicly stated his hopes for a release from the Chiefs, a report has emerged from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler saying that the team has no intention of giving in to his demands.
Bart Scott changes tone after saying Chiefs would miss playoffs
In September, Bart Scott said he didn't think the Chiefs would make the playoffs. Now, he says they were always in SB contention.
Yardbarker
Chiefs' trade of Rashad Fenton sends message to rookie CBs
There's no turning back now. The Kansas City Chiefs will rely heavily on three rookie cornerbacks to make a run at the Super Bowl. Shortly before Tuesday's deadline, the Chiefs sent four-year veteran Rashad Fenton to the Atlanta Falcons for a conditional seventh-round pick. As NFL Network's Tom Pelissero noted,...
3 Takeaways from the post trade deadline
After a full week of transactions, including a record 10 trades conducted on the day of the deadline, the Chiefs were able to make a few moves. These moves were highlighted by last week’s trade with the New York Giants, acquiring former first-round pick Kadarius Toney. In exchange for Toney, the Chiefs gave a 2023 3rd- and 6th-round pick.
Yardbarker
Ex-Royals GM Dayton Moore close to landing job elsewhere in AL?
Ex-Kansas City Royals GM Dayton Moore may not be off golfing for long. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Thursday that industry sources continue to link Moore to the Texas Rangers. Rosenthal notes that Moore has a prior relationship with Rangers GM Chris Young, the former MLB pitcher who finished his career playing with the Royals from 2015 to 2017.
