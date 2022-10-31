ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

FanSided

Ronald Jones will reportedly remain with Kansas City Chiefs

Per a report, the Kansas City Chiefs have no plans to give running back Ronald Jones the release he was hoping to receive. If Ronald Jones was hoping to influence things by dropping a few hints on Twitter in the past week, the Kansas City Chiefs aren’t listening. Even after Jones publicly stated his hopes for a release from the Chiefs, a report has emerged from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler saying that the team has no intention of giving in to his demands.
Yardbarker

Chiefs' trade of Rashad Fenton sends message to rookie CBs

There's no turning back now. The Kansas City Chiefs will rely heavily on three rookie cornerbacks to make a run at the Super Bowl. Shortly before Tuesday's deadline, the Chiefs sent four-year veteran Rashad Fenton to the Atlanta Falcons for a conditional seventh-round pick. As NFL Network's Tom Pelissero noted,...
Chiefs Focus News & More

3 Takeaways from the post trade deadline

After a full week of transactions, including a record 10 trades conducted on the day of the deadline, the Chiefs were able to make a few moves. These moves were highlighted by last week’s trade with the New York Giants, acquiring former first-round pick Kadarius Toney. In exchange for Toney, the Chiefs gave a 2023 3rd- and 6th-round pick.
Yardbarker

Ex-Royals GM Dayton Moore close to landing job elsewhere in AL?

Ex-Kansas City Royals GM Dayton Moore may not be off golfing for long. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Thursday that industry sources continue to link Moore to the Texas Rangers. Rosenthal notes that Moore has a prior relationship with Rangers GM Chris Young, the former MLB pitcher who finished his career playing with the Royals from 2015 to 2017.
