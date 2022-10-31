Per a report, the Kansas City Chiefs have no plans to give running back Ronald Jones the release he was hoping to receive. If Ronald Jones was hoping to influence things by dropping a few hints on Twitter in the past week, the Kansas City Chiefs aren’t listening. Even after Jones publicly stated his hopes for a release from the Chiefs, a report has emerged from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler saying that the team has no intention of giving in to his demands.

