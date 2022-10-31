Read full article on original website
2 drivers injured in head-on crash on 99W in Corvallis
A crash on 99W in Corvallis has reportedly produced injuries, according to officials.
Officials: Salem pedestrian killed after getting struck by car
A woman was killed after being struck by a car early Tuesday morning, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.
Eastbound Hwy 6 closed after semi-truck carrying cows overturns near Glenwood
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The eastbound lanes of Highway 6 were closed Tuesday morning due to an overturned semi-truck. Just after 10 a.m., emergency crews responded to a crash on the highway near milepost 34, about five miles west of Glenwood. Oregon State Police said a semi-truck carrying 39 cows overturned on the highway.
Man in custody after early morning standoff with police
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield Police say they arrested a man who barricaded himself inside an apartment on 1975 5th Street in Springfield late Tuesday night. Michael Glenn Bailey was wanted for a previous crime. Police say a patrol officer was in the area initially and visually identified Bailey, who...
Three injured in Roseburg crash on Halloween
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Three people are in the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Halloween night, the Roseburg Fire Department reported. According to the RFD, the crash happened at about 6:25 p.m. on October 31 in the area of Diamond Lake Boulevard and Fowler Street. Firefighters said two vehicles were involved in the crash, and suggested that slick conditions due to rainfall may have contributed to the collision. RFD said one person needed to be extracted from a vehicle, and three were taken to the hospital including a pregnant woman and a small child.
Puzzled by something at the Ellsworth Bridge
On a bike ride last weekend I found myself under the Albany bridges over the Willamette River. That’s when I noticed a structural detail I had not seen before, something I wish somebody could explain. The concrete pier of the Ellsworth Street Bridge closest to the northern riverbank has...
Suspect arrested peacefully after barricading himself in apartment, Springfield police say
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A man who allegedly barricaded himself in an apartment was arrested early Wednesday morning after a police officer on patrol nearby spotted suspicious activity, the Springfield Police Department said. According to SPD, at about 11:30 p.m. on November 1 an officer was patrolling the area of 1975...
Four seriously injured after morning head-on collision on Highway 20
SWEET HOME, Ore. -- Four people including two children are in the hospital after a head-on collision on Highway 20 Monday morning, Oregon State Police reported. OSP said troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20 near milepost 40 at about 5:35 a.m. on October 31. They said they arrived to find an eastbound Hyundai, operated by Edwin Dominguez, 20, of Bend, had crossed into the opposing lane and collided head-on with a Honda, operated by Tia Miller, 26, of Albany. OSP said Dominguez and Miller were airlifted to a nearby hospital for their injuries. They also said that two children in Miller’s car, a four-year-old and a one-year-old, were taken to a nearby hospital via ambulance for their injuries.
Two drivers, one from Bend, seriously injured, 2 children also hurt in Hwy. 20 crash in Linn County
Two drivers, one from Bend, were seriously injured and two children also were hurt in a two-vehicle head-on crash on U.S. Highway 20 east of Sweet Home early Monday morning, Oregon State Police said. The crash and investigation closed the highway for several hours. The post Two drivers, one from Bend, seriously injured, 2 children also hurt in Hwy. 20 crash in Linn County appeared first on KTVZ.
Eugene Police received 3 reports of blades found in candy bars on Halloween
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say trick-or-treaters have found two more razor blades in their candy bars making it a total of three. Police say the razor blades resemble the blades found in pencil sharpeners. "It's so unfortunate that a holiday that's meant for kids to go out and...
Oregon Horse Center builds indoor mountain trail for competitive, non-competitive riders
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon Horse Center in Eugene is gearing up for the National Indoor Mountain Trail championship Thursday through Sunday. The regular horse arenas have been transformed into forest wonderlands with trees, a mountain, a trail and even a waterfall and stream with a walking bridge. Contestants...
MAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL FOLLOWING THREE-VEHICLE WRECK
A Myrtle Creek man was taken to the hospital following a three-vehicle wreck on Monday night. A Roseburg Police report said just before 6:30 p.m. the man was eastbound on Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard when a female driver turned left from Diamond Lake onto Northeast Fowler Street, in front of the first vehicle. The woman said she did not see the other vehicle, due to the rain. A third driver was waiting on Fowler to turn onto Diamond Lake and her vehicle was hit by the second vehicle after the initial accident.
Deputies in Oregon find missing Tehama County woman's vehicle, search continues
SWEET HOME, Ore. (KEZI) - After finding a vehicle connected to a missing woman from Tehama County, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to search for the woman and is asking the public for tips. According to the LCSO, on October 29 deputies responded to reports of a...
Continuing precipitation aids firefighters in containing Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Fire crews focused on repair efforts over the weekend, working on culverts that were affected by fire operations; work included the removal of debris from culverts and strategically placing foliage across affected areas. Officials say the placement of foliage allows the forest to start the process of returning to its natural state.
▶️ Children, Bend man among 4 injured in head-on collision on Highway 20
A head-on crash on Highway 20 east of Sweet Home sent four people to the hospital Monday, including a Bend man and two children. Oregon State Police say a Hyundai, driven by Edwin Dominguez, 20, of Bend, was going east at about 5:30 a.m. OSP said the Hyundai crossed into the westbound lane and hit a Honda CRV driven by an Albany woman.
UPDATE: Eugene Police investigating reports of blades in Halloween candy
EUGENE, Ore. — UPDATE: EPD says detectives are investigating three similar reports of tampered candy. Officials say all reports came from within the area of West 24th to West 27th and Tyler Street to Friendly Street. Police say the razor appears to be something similar to a pencil sharpener...
Studded tire season starts November 1st; runs through March 31st
EUGENE, Ore. — Winter is coming and ODOT (Oregon Department of Transportation) has some reminders about traveling safely in difficult weather. While driving in winter conditions, you may see road signs requiring the use of chains or traction tires. Starting Tuesday, November 1st, through March 31st it is legal...
Gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson makes stop in Springfield to visit with mayor
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The topic of downtown Springfield's revitalization came up during coffee between gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson and Springfield mayor Sean VanGordon Thursday morning. This is part of Johnson's state tour to meet Oregonians and talk about local government, which Johnson says is vital information for lawmakers in...
Eugene Police continue investigating sabotaged Halloween candy from Friendly area
Eugene Police are advising parents to carefully examine their kids’ Halloween candy, especially if it’s from the Friendly Neighborhood area. EPD Captain Chris Harrison told reporters today that three separate cases of candy with small razors embedded inside of them have been reported by parents since Halloween night. They all came from somewhere between West 24th and West 27th, and between Tyler and Friendly Streets.
