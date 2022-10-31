ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, OR

kptv.com

Eastbound Hwy 6 closed after semi-truck carrying cows overturns near Glenwood

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The eastbound lanes of Highway 6 were closed Tuesday morning due to an overturned semi-truck. Just after 10 a.m., emergency crews responded to a crash on the highway near milepost 34, about five miles west of Glenwood. Oregon State Police said a semi-truck carrying 39 cows overturned on the highway.
GLENWOOD, OR
KVAL

Man in custody after early morning standoff with police

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield Police say they arrested a man who barricaded himself inside an apartment on 1975 5th Street in Springfield late Tuesday night. Michael Glenn Bailey was wanted for a previous crime. Police say a patrol officer was in the area initially and visually identified Bailey, who...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
kezi.com

Three injured in Roseburg crash on Halloween

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Three people are in the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Halloween night, the Roseburg Fire Department reported. According to the RFD, the crash happened at about 6:25 p.m. on October 31 in the area of Diamond Lake Boulevard and Fowler Street. Firefighters said two vehicles were involved in the crash, and suggested that slick conditions due to rainfall may have contributed to the collision. RFD said one person needed to be extracted from a vehicle, and three were taken to the hospital including a pregnant woman and a small child.
ROSEBURG, OR
hh-today.com

Puzzled by something at the Ellsworth Bridge

On a bike ride last weekend I found myself under the Albany bridges over the Willamette River. That’s when I noticed a structural detail I had not seen before, something I wish somebody could explain. The concrete pier of the Ellsworth Street Bridge closest to the northern riverbank has...
ALBANY, OR
kezi.com

Four seriously injured after morning head-on collision on Highway 20

SWEET HOME, Ore. -- Four people including two children are in the hospital after a head-on collision on Highway 20 Monday morning, Oregon State Police reported. OSP said troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20 near milepost 40 at about 5:35 a.m. on October 31. They said they arrived to find an eastbound Hyundai, operated by Edwin Dominguez, 20, of Bend, had crossed into the opposing lane and collided head-on with a Honda, operated by Tia Miller, 26, of Albany. OSP said Dominguez and Miller were airlifted to a nearby hospital for their injuries. They also said that two children in Miller’s car, a four-year-old and a one-year-old, were taken to a nearby hospital via ambulance for their injuries.
ALBANY, OR
KVAL

Standoff between Springfield Police and wanted suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield Police Department's SWAT team was deployed to the area of 1975 5th Street due to standoff between a suspect and police. According to officials, a patrol officer who was in the area around 11:26 p.m., on November 1st, was alerted to the presence of multiple wanted suspects in the apartment complex.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Two drivers, one from Bend, seriously injured, 2 children also hurt in Hwy. 20 crash in Linn County

Two drivers, one from Bend, were seriously injured and two children also were hurt in a two-vehicle head-on crash on U.S. Highway 20 east of Sweet Home early Monday morning, Oregon State Police said. The crash and investigation closed the highway for several hours. The post Two drivers, one from Bend, seriously injured, 2 children also hurt in Hwy. 20 crash in Linn County appeared first on KTVZ.
LINN COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL FOLLOWING THREE-VEHICLE WRECK

A Myrtle Creek man was taken to the hospital following a three-vehicle wreck on Monday night. A Roseburg Police report said just before 6:30 p.m. the man was eastbound on Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard when a female driver turned left from Diamond Lake onto Northeast Fowler Street, in front of the first vehicle. The woman said she did not see the other vehicle, due to the rain. A third driver was waiting on Fowler to turn onto Diamond Lake and her vehicle was hit by the second vehicle after the initial accident.
ROSEBURG, OR
KVAL

Continuing precipitation aids firefighters in containing Cedar Creek Fire

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Fire crews focused on repair efforts over the weekend, working on culverts that were affected by fire operations; work included the removal of debris from culverts and strategically placing foliage across affected areas. Officials say the placement of foliage allows the forest to start the process of returning to its natural state.
OAKRIDGE, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Children, Bend man among 4 injured in head-on collision on Highway 20

A head-on crash on Highway 20 east of Sweet Home sent four people to the hospital Monday, including a Bend man and two children. Oregon State Police say a Hyundai, driven by Edwin Dominguez, 20, of Bend, was going east at about 5:30 a.m. OSP said the Hyundai crossed into the westbound lane and hit a Honda CRV driven by an Albany woman.
BEND, OR
KVAL

Studded tire season starts November 1st; runs through March 31st

EUGENE, Ore. — Winter is coming and ODOT (Oregon Department of Transportation) has some reminders about traveling safely in difficult weather. While driving in winter conditions, you may see road signs requiring the use of chains or traction tires. Starting Tuesday, November 1st, through March 31st it is legal...
EUGENE, OR
klcc.org

Eugene Police continue investigating sabotaged Halloween candy from Friendly area

Eugene Police are advising parents to carefully examine their kids’ Halloween candy, especially if it’s from the Friendly Neighborhood area. EPD Captain Chris Harrison told reporters today that three separate cases of candy with small razors embedded inside of them have been reported by parents since Halloween night. They all came from somewhere between West 24th and West 27th, and between Tyler and Friendly Streets.
EUGENE, OR

