OU Softball: Oklahoma Announces 2023 Schedule
The Sooners will face 20 of last years NCAA Tournament teams, including four programs who made the 2022 Women's College World Series this season.
wvsportsnow.com
WVU QB JT Daniels Overcame Struggles with Bounce Back Performance Against TCU
Going to Saturday’s matchup with TCU, Mountaineers quarterback JT Daniels was coming off arguably one of the worst performances of his career in West Virginia’s 48-10 blowout loss to Texas Tech. The Mountaineers’ 38-point defeat was the largest in Daniels’ five years of playing college football and is...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Football Extends Offer to 4-Star 2024 Target Deontae Armstrong
West Virginia took a major step in attempting to improve the team for years to come today by offering a 4-star player with an abundance of offers to choose from and has experience on both sides of the ball. Deontae Armstrong, part of the 2024 class, announced that his talk...
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU OC Graham Harrell on Iowa State Defense, Injuries Impacting Offense
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia offensive coordinator Graham Harrell discusses dealing with Iowa State defense and game plan difficulties with injures while speaking with the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.
wvsportsnow.com
WVU HC Neal Brown Leaves RB Tony Mathis’ Status Uncertain for Iowa State Game
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – With CJ Donaldson set to miss the rest of the season, West Virginia head coach added more uncertainty about the running game this week with news about Tony Mathis’ availability. Brown said Mathis’ status for WVU’s upcoming game in Ames, Iowa has not yet been...
Stoops Says He Hasn’t ‘Been Close’ to Returning to CFB
The former Oklahoma coach will be coaching in 2023, but not in college football.
wvsportsnow.com
Report: 2023 4-Star WVU WR Target Traylon Ray Sets Date, Time for Decision
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – A 4-star football recruit for the 2023 class has sparked a reason for potential excitement for West Virginia fans. There’s now an official date to anticipate when it comes to the decision of wide receiver recruit Traylon Ray, according to 247 Sports. Ray, who has WVU among his final three college choices, is set to announce his destination on Nov. 4 at 12:30 EST.
wvsportsnow.com
Oddsmakers Open Week with West Virginia Road Underdog to Iowa State
In keeping up with the recent trend, oddsmakers are opening another week expecting West Virginia to lose their upcoming game. This time, WVU starts off as a 6-point road underdog to Iowa State, according to Circa Sports. While both teams have 3-5 overall records, the Cyclones likely get the the edge due to being at home.
wvsportsnow.com
Wes Virginia Football K Casey Legg Nominated for Burlsworth Trophy
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Perfection is usually a reality that’s an impossible to ever achieve, but that’s exact season West Virginia kicker Casey Legg is having. Legg is now being recognized nationally with the possibility of winning a prestigious award. The redshirt junior has been nominated for the Burlsworth Trophy. This award goes to the most outstanding FBS college football player who began his career as a walk-on.
wvsportsnow.com
Jose Perez’s Emotional Week: How 38 Missed Calls Led to West Virginia Commitment
“I was sleeping when it happened. I woke up to 38 missed calls from him,” Manhattan transfer Jose Perez said. Perez’s head coach Steve Masiello was let go of his duties at Manhattan last Tuesday, Oct. 25. Masiello was calling Perez to let him know what happened. Perez...
wvsportsnow.com
Asti: It’s Only Natural for Solid Effort to be Overlooked in WVU’s Roller Coaster Season
Coaches and sports fans have one thing in common, they take it game by game. Individually speaking, the TCU loss is not a bad one for West Virginia, and that could be said independent of the struggles of this season. Despite that reality, WVU fans can’t separate it from the entire year, and the Mountaineer have no one but themselves to blame for that.
Oklahoma Daily
OU basketball: Sooners assistant coach Matt Brady resigns, citing personal reasons
Oklahoma assistant coach Matt Brady resigned Tuesday due to personal reasons, per a release from OU’s athletic department. Before his brief time with the Sooners, Brady spent four seasons with Maryland as an assistant after he was hired to become the Director of Player Personnel in 2017. In four seasons with the Terrapins, Brady helped them to two NCAA Tournament appearances.
wvsportsnow.com
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – November 2
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. It will be WVU vs. Texas tomorrow night in the Big 12 semifinals. Update (2:00 PM) – A record for a women’s soccer player. Update (1:00 PM) – A 4-star recruit...
Oklahoma OC Jeff Lebby Wants to Connect on More Deep Throws
Whether it's a missed throw or a dropped catch or a defensive back making a play, the Sooners' deep ball has been slightly off.
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU DL Dante Stills on Breaking All-Time TFL Record, His West Virginia Legacy
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia defensive lineman Dante Stills discusses breaking the program’s all-time record for tackles for a loss, what his legacy at WVU means to him and finishing out his college career while talking with the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.
wvsportsnow.com
2023 DE Recruit Markus Strong Announces Offer from Mountaineers
When it comes to building a successful program, the work never stops. WVU was apparently putting in work late Monday on Halloween night. Markus Strong, a class of 2023 defensive end recruit, announced on Twitter that he received an offer from the Mountaineers after talking with a member of the coaching staff on the phone. Strong mentioned he was speaking with assistant defensive line coach Andrew Jackson before the offer was extended.
voiceofmotown.com
The Path to Rich Rod’s Return to West Virginia
Morgantown, West Virginia – With the likelihood of Neal Brown being fired as the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers increasing every day, rumors of his eventual replacement are swirling. One name that continues to gain steam in the past couple of days is Rich Rodriguez, the former...
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton on Offense, Great Catch by Teammate Reese Smith
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton touches on the play of the WVU offense and a great catch made by teammate Reese Smith while speaking with the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.
Oklahoma Basketball Assistant Matt Brady Resigns
Brady was hired to Porter Moser's staff in June after spending the previous four seasons at Maryland.
wvsportsnow.com
Postgame Reaction from WVU WBB’s Exhibition Win Over Fairmont State
West Virginia women's basketball head coach Dawn Plitzuweit and players spoke to the media after their exhibition win over Fairmont State on Sunday, October 30, 2022.
