ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

Related
wvsportsnow.com

WVU Football Extends Offer to 4-Star 2024 Target Deontae Armstrong

West Virginia took a major step in attempting to improve the team for years to come today by offering a 4-star player with an abundance of offers to choose from and has experience on both sides of the ball. Deontae Armstrong, part of the 2024 class, announced that his talk...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Watch: WVU OC Graham Harrell on Iowa State Defense, Injuries Impacting Offense

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia offensive coordinator Graham Harrell discusses dealing with Iowa State defense and game plan difficulties with injures while speaking with the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Report: 2023 4-Star WVU WR Target Traylon Ray Sets Date, Time for Decision

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – A 4-star football recruit for the 2023 class has sparked a reason for potential excitement for West Virginia fans. There’s now an official date to anticipate when it comes to the decision of wide receiver recruit Traylon Ray, according to 247 Sports. Ray, who has WVU among his final three college choices, is set to announce his destination on Nov. 4 at 12:30 EST.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Oddsmakers Open Week with West Virginia Road Underdog to Iowa State

In keeping up with the recent trend, oddsmakers are opening another week expecting West Virginia to lose their upcoming game. This time, WVU starts off as a 6-point road underdog to Iowa State, according to Circa Sports. While both teams have 3-5 overall records, the Cyclones likely get the the edge due to being at home.
AMES, IA
wvsportsnow.com

Wes Virginia Football K Casey Legg Nominated for Burlsworth Trophy

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Perfection is usually a reality that’s an impossible to ever achieve, but that’s exact season West Virginia kicker Casey Legg is having. Legg is now being recognized nationally with the possibility of winning a prestigious award. The redshirt junior has been nominated for the Burlsworth Trophy. This award goes to the most outstanding FBS college football player who began his career as a walk-on.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Asti: It’s Only Natural for Solid Effort to be Overlooked in WVU’s Roller Coaster Season

Coaches and sports fans have one thing in common, they take it game by game. Individually speaking, the TCU loss is not a bad one for West Virginia, and that could be said independent of the struggles of this season. Despite that reality, WVU fans can’t separate it from the entire year, and the Mountaineer have no one but themselves to blame for that.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Oklahoma Daily

OU basketball: Sooners assistant coach Matt Brady resigns, citing personal reasons

Oklahoma assistant coach Matt Brady resigned Tuesday due to personal reasons, per a release from OU’s athletic department. Before his brief time with the Sooners, Brady spent four seasons with Maryland as an assistant after he was hired to become the Director of Player Personnel in 2017. In four seasons with the Terrapins, Brady helped them to two NCAA Tournament appearances.
NORMAN, OK
wvsportsnow.com

WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – November 2

The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. It will be WVU vs. Texas tomorrow night in the Big 12 semifinals. Update (2:00 PM) – A record for a women’s soccer player. Update (1:00 PM) – A 4-star recruit...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

2023 DE Recruit Markus Strong Announces Offer from Mountaineers

When it comes to building a successful program, the work never stops. WVU was apparently putting in work late Monday on Halloween night. Markus Strong, a class of 2023 defensive end recruit, announced on Twitter that he received an offer from the Mountaineers after talking with a member of the coaching staff on the phone. Strong mentioned he was speaking with assistant defensive line coach Andrew Jackson before the offer was extended.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

The Path to Rich Rod’s Return to West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia – With the likelihood of Neal Brown being fired as the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers increasing every day, rumors of his eventual replacement are swirling. One name that continues to gain steam in the past couple of days is Rich Rodriguez, the former...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Postgame Reaction from WVU WBB’s Exhibition Win Over Fairmont State

West Virginia women’s basketball head coach Dawn Plitzuweit and players spoke to the media after their exhibition win over Fairmont State on Sunday, October 30, 2022. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and check us out on YouTube. And don't forget to subscribe for all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy