Read full article on original website
Related
KCRA.com
Students hit with gel gun bullets near Natomas-area schools, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Natomas Charter School is alerting families after three students were hit with gel gun bullets near campus. Schools officials said the incident happened Friday near the intersection of North Bend Drive and Gateway Park Boulevard when the three students were walking past Natomas Park Elementary School.
"I was furious": Sacramento neighbors say emergency crews ignore homeless fires over legality confusion
SACRAMENTO — A singed sidewalk, blackened tree trunk and all the other burned leftovers in Sacramento's Alkali Flat neighborhood have Francine Jackson worried and fired up."It is very dangerous, of course. And I mean, I live in a wooden house," she said.When she saw the flames across the street, she called 911. But when firefighters arrived, she never expected them to do what they did."They didn't stop. They didn't get out of their vehicle. They just drove around the corner and they were gone," Jackson said. "Oh, I was furious at that point."That's when Jackson said two police officers...
KCRA.com
Report of shooting at Sacramento school was swatting call, police say: 'This stuff isn't a joke'
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police determined that a false report of a shooting at Christian Brothers High School was a swatting call, a trend that law enforcement agencies continue to struggle with. Zach Eaton with the Sacramento Police Department told KCRA 3 that someone called 911 around 10:30 a.m....
Sacramento rape crisis center says more cases reported because of dating apps
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento rape crisis center known as WEAVE is sending out a public service announcement as the CEO says they've noticed a "troubling trend." "It goes up and down," Beth Hassett said about the rapes cases reported. "But it's been up this last year, and we've seen a couple of troubling trends in Sacramento."
Roseville Police: 5 arrested after Halloween decoration vandalism
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Five people were arrested and accused of vandalizing Halloween decorations in Roseville. The Roseville Police Department said officers responded to reports of vandalism happening in the Fiddyment Farms and Sun City areas between 10 and 11 p.m. Sunday. The reported damage to the decorations was about $6,000 in total, according to the police department.
Suspect arrested in armed robbery at Lincoln retirement community
LINCOLN – A man held an 89-year-old woman at knifepoint during a recent home-invasion robbery, according to police.Lincoln police say it happened Saturday night inside the retirement community Sun City Lincoln Hills. The suspect had allegedly told the victim, his child's ball was in her yard.Neighbors told CBS13 the suspect tried that same ploy with everyone -- a couple even called the police. The suspect seemed determined until someone opened their door.Resident Sue O'Laughlin recounted how Saturday's harrowing night started with a simple yet odd greeting at the woman's door."He came to the front door, and he said, 'His daughter's...
KCRA.com
Sacramento to pay $1.15 million in settlement over death of man restrained at Golden 1 Center
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The city of Sacramento has agreed to pay more than a million dollars to settle a lawsuit involving a man who died while restrained by a security guard at the Golden 1 Center. The incident happened in July 2019. | PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Lawsuit: Man died...
Sacramento police launch internal review after deadly crash involving cruiser
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An internal review is now underway after a deadly crash involving a Sacramento police officer Halloween night. According to Sacramento Police, an additional administrative review will be conducted on top of the Sacramento Police Department’s Major Collision Investigations Unit investigation of the crash because the officer was on-duty at the time of the accident.
Suspect sought after man shot on Data Drive in Rancho Cordova
RANCHO CORDOVA — The search is on for a suspect after a man was shot in Rancho Cordova, authorities said Tuesday evening.The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said a call regarding the shooting came in shortly after 5 p.m. The scene was along Data Drive.A perimeter was set up in the area as authorities search for a suspect. A suspect description was not available and it is unclear if there were multiple gunmen.The person shot, only described as an adult man, has since been taken to the hospital. Deputies say the victim is expected to survive his injuries, despite being hit multiple times. No further details were released at this time.
Lockdown lifted at Christian Brothers High School after shooting hoax
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A lockdown was lifted at Christian Brothers High School in Sacramento Tuesday after false reports of a shooting. The Sacramento Police Department said officers responded to reports that multiple people were shot at a high school on the 4300 block of Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard. They determined the shooting was a hoax.
Driver trapped inside vehicle that hit pole suffers ‘major injuries’
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A driver suffered “major injuries” after being trapped inside a vehicle that hit a power pole. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said that when they arrived at the scene the car was on fire and the driver of the vehicle was trapped inside. Firefighters were able to remove the driver who […]
35-year-old woman dies after crash on Laguna Boulevard in Elk Grove
ELK GROVE -- One person has died after a crash along a major Elk Grove thoroughfare Wednesday night. According to Elk Grove Police, the crash happened at roughly 9 p.m. on Wednesday night on Laguna Boulevard near Laguna Main Street.Police say that the driver, a 35-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.Investigators believe the woman was driving eastbound on Laguna Boulevard when she crashed into a tree in the center median. Speed appears to have been a contributing factor in the crash, police say. The name of the woman who died has not been released.
72-year-old man dies after being hit by car while walking in roadway, Elk Grove Police says
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A 72-year-old man was killed on Wednesday after being hit by a car while walking in the road, according to the Elk Grove Police Department. According to police, officers arrived at the intersection of Hampton Oak Drive and Canyon View Drive around 7 a.m. after receiving reports of an accident […]
Sheriff: Inmate dies after having medical emergency at Yuba County Jail
MARYSVILLE – An inmate who had been housed at the Yuba County Jail since July died after having a medical emergency, authorities say. According to the Yuba County Sheriff's Office, correctional deputies were alerted around 5 p.m. Wednesday about an inmate who was having a medical emergency. Deputies and jail medical staff started emergency treatment before medics arrived and rushed the inmate to a hospital. The inmate was pronounced dead at the hospital, the sheriff's department says. While his name has not been released, the sheriff's office says the inmate was 30 years old and had been in custody since July. Exactly what kind of medical emergency took place has not been stated by authorities. The incident remains under investigation.
Sacramento County leaders weigh concerns for 'Safe Stay' site on Watt Avenue
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County supervisors heard from neighbors and business owners about a proposed "Safe Stay Community" in North Highlands. The board approved the money last week to buy the site, and are weighing thoughts from community members as they figure out the best ways to run the shelter.
Motorcyclist killed in crash involving Sacramento Police car identified
SACRAMENTO - The Sacramento County Coroner's Office has identified a man that was killed in a crash involving a Sacramento Police car.At around 8:10 p.m., a Sacramento Police Department officer was traveling in a patrol vehicle when it collided with a motorcycle at the intersection of May Street and Bell Avenue in North Sacramento. The motorcycle rider was taken to an area hospital to be treated for unknown injuries, according to a police department public information officer. Denzil Broadhurst, 61, was later pronounced dead. The officer was not injured, police say.It's unknown if the officer was responding to a call at the time of the incident. The official cause of the crash is under investigation and won't be made known for about a week, the spokesperson says.Sacramento police say they will be doing an additional internal administrative review as part of their investigation into the incident.
Phone and internet outage in two counties attributed to wire theft, officials say
MARYSVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A suspect is in custody after allegedly stealing copper wire which led to power outages in both Yuba County and Nevada County, according to the Marysville Police Department. According to police, around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Police arrived at the area of East 11th and Ramirez streets after receiving reports of […]
Dixon middle school student arrested for having gun on campus
DIXON, Calif. (KTXL) — Dixon Police said a report that a student had a gun on campus led to an arrest on Monday. Just after 11 a.m., officers went to John Knight Middle School, and they, along with the school resource officer, found the student the report was about. According to police, the student was […]
KCRA.com
Crews extinguish grass fire that burned pallets in Sacramento County
Crews battled a fire burning in Sacramento County on Thursday afternoon. A large plume of smoke was seen from the fire burning in the Rovana Circle area. Video from LiveCopter 3 showed the fire burning pallets in an industrial area, as well as dry grass. The Sacramento Fire Department said...
Mountain Democrat
Suspect sought in bike shop break-in
The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man caught on video surveillance breaking into a Cameron Park bike shop Oct. 23, reportedly stealing a mountain bike valued at more than $5,000. The burglar targeted Bison Bikes on Cameron Park Drive...
Comments / 0