East Lansing, MI

NBC Chicago

Report: Tua Tagovailoa Criticizes Soldier Field's Grass Before Game

Report: Tagovailoa criticizes Soldier Field's grass originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The grass at Soldier Field was a major problem before the start of the season. There were visible holes and patches in the grass when the Bears played the Chiefs during their lone preseason game. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes made note of the playing surface after the game.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Chase Claypool Thanks Pittsburgh, Gears Up for Chicago Bears

Chase Claypool thanks Pittsburgh, ready for Chicago originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Chase Claypool is ready to be a Chicago Bear. On Tuesday, the day he was traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Bears, Claypool sent out a Tweet thanking the city for welcoming the first 2.5 years of his career. In the end, he announced his business will continue in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
