Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State gears up for back-to-back road matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes welcome Spartans on senior nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Mid-Michigan True Crimes Unearthed at Upcoming Mason History MeetingMason 48854Mason, MI
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes have their unbeaten streak snapped, fall 1-0 to No. 6 SpartansThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Related
College Football Playoff's First Top 4 Includes Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson
Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia, and Clemson were the top four teams in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season released Tuesday night, four days before the Volunteers and Bulldogs square off on the field. Michigan was fifth, followed by Alabama and unbeaten TCU. Tennessee is No. 1 in...
Report: Tua Tagovailoa Criticizes Soldier Field's Grass Before Game
Report: Tagovailoa criticizes Soldier Field's grass originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The grass at Soldier Field was a major problem before the start of the season. There were visible holes and patches in the grass when the Bears played the Chiefs during their lone preseason game. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes made note of the playing surface after the game.
How Chase Claypool Can Help Justin Fields, Bears' Offense Take Next Step
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Justin Fields did his best to contain his excitement Wednesday when asked about the Bears' trade for wide receiver Chase Claypool. The second-year quarterback dodged a question about what the deal says about the Bears' belief in him. Fields is always even-keeled. But he let a...
‘A lion mindset:’ On the field or in the classroom, Micah Harper is all business
The BYU freshman safety was sidelined with an injury in 2021, but is back better than ever and leads the secondary in tackles in 2022
Justin Fields' Growth Led Bears to Trade for ‘Explosive' Chase Claypool
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Ryan Poles and the Bears heard the calls to build around Justin Fields. The pleas to give the second-year quarterback any weapon not named Darnell Mooney. Poles finally answered those calls Tuesday when he traded the Bears' 2023 second-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for third-year wide receiver Chase Claypool.
LOOK: Wisconsin Basketball unveils player-designed alternate uniforms to represent diversity, inclusion
The relationship between college players and school sponsorships has changed in the NIL era of the NCAA. That’s exactly where a brand new look for the Wisconsin Badgers basketball team was created. Earlier today, the program announced a new alternate, ‘By the Players’ jersey for their upcoming ’22-’23 campaign....
Chase Claypool Already Impressing Bears, Showing Why Trade Was Made
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Several adjectives were bandied about when Chase Claypool arrived in Chicago after the Bears acquired the 24-year-old wide receiver in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Big. Physical. Athletic. The list goes on. Claypool's measurables are unimpeachable. At the NFL Scouting Combine, Claypool ran a 4.42...
Chase Claypool Thanks Pittsburgh, Gears Up for Chicago Bears
Chase Claypool thanks Pittsburgh, ready for Chicago originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Chase Claypool is ready to be a Chicago Bear. On Tuesday, the day he was traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Bears, Claypool sent out a Tweet thanking the city for welcoming the first 2.5 years of his career. In the end, he announced his business will continue in Chicago.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
99K+
Followers
79K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0