Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
RHOBH's Diana Jenkins Knows Who Cyber Bullied Garcelle Beauvais’ SonAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Danny Masterson accuser gives graphic detail of what she called a "painful pounding rape"Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Here are 21 Things to do in November in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
The Best Fall Menu Items in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
ocsportszone.com
CIF FOOTBALL PLAYOFF NOTES: First round games have a different twist
Northwood quarterback Eugene Miyata and his teammates open on the road Friday night. (Photo courtesy Mark Bausman). It used to be when the CIF football playoffs were announced, league champions were guaranteed a home game for the first round. But that part of the CIF playoffs changed under the new...
PREVIEW: Wilson vs. Santa Margarita, CIF Boys’ Water Polo
The562’s coverage of boys’ water polo is sponsored by Aquatic Capital of America Foundation. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. The postseason has arrived and the Wilson Bruins are chomping at the bit to show everyone that the...
CIF Girls’ Tennis: Wilson Beats Hemet to Advance to Second Round
The562’s coverage of Long Beach tennis is sponsored by the Long Beach State Tennis Boosters. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. Photo and additional reporting by Roxy Kuper-Wilson. The Wilson girls’ tennis team improved its record to 17-3 with...
ocsportszone.com
CIF football playoff final scores for first round games on Thursday, Nov. 3
The CIF football playoffs are here and begin with four games involving Orange County teams. Coaches and team reps, please tag us Twitter @ocsportszone.com so we can include the updated score of your team’s game tonight. Please check back throughout the weekend, including Friday night, for photos, score updates, stories and features on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
lmlamplighter.com
La Mirada football snubbed from playoffs despite playing tough schedule
November 3, 2022~When La Mirada High head football coach Mike Moschetti looked at his 2022 schedule in the offseason, he knew it was one of the toughest the program had ever had. In addition to their yearly meeting with Mater Dei High and four other non-league games, the Matadores were situated in the Gateway League of the new Suburban Valley Conference and had to play Downey High and Warren High, among others.
inglewoodtoday.com
No. 3 seed Inglewood continues elusive title chase
Inglewood High School will take another undefeated regular record (10-0) into post season for the third time in four seasons under head coach Mil’Von James with aspirations of capturing that elusive CIF-Southern Section Championship. The chase for the talented Sentinels will begin as a No. 3 seed in Division-2...
PREVIEW: Long Beach State Men’s Basketball Reloaded For 2022-23 Season
The562’s coverage of Long Beach State athletics for the 2022-23 season is sponsored by Marilyn Bohl. The562’s season previews for the 2022-23 school year are sponsored by Vertical Raise, the official team fundraising partner of The562. During preseason interviews last year, coach Dan Monson said that his Long...
outlooknewspapers.com
Falcons Shut Out by Pasadena, 41-0
First published in the Oct. 29 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Crescenta Valley High School varsity football team was blanked by Pacific-Upper League powerhouse Pasadena, 41-0, in a league game last Friday. Senior Alexander Barseghyan completed two passes for 21 yards and rushed for 5 yards on one...
VIDEO: Moore League Cross Country Finals
The562’s coverage of cross country and track and field is sponsored by Bryson Financial. An LBC native, Mike Guardabascio has been covering Long Beach sports professionally for 13 years, with his work published in dozens of Southern California magazines and newspapers. He's won numerous awards for his writing as well as the CIF Southern Section’s Champion For Character Award, and is the author of three books about Long Beach history.
Orange, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Pasadena High School football team will have a game with El Modena High School on November 03, 2022, 19:00:00. 2022 CIF-SS Div. 3 Football Playoffs (First Round) #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
St. John Bosco DL Pulls Back on His Commitment to UW
Husky list of pledges drops to 18 with Sua Letofu's change of heart.
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to puzzling Lincoln Riley quote
Lincoln Riley has gotten off to a hot start in Los Angeles. He’s led the USC Trojans to a 7-1 record and a No. 9 ranking in the first CFB Playoff rankings of the season. The Trojans lead the Pac-12 Conference in points per game and rank No. 6 nationally in the category with 41.0. Thus far, he’s been as advertised in LA after fleeing the Oklahoma Sooners for the Trojans job in the offseason.
orangecountytribune.com
It’s Surf City’s new royalty
A reminder to you regardless of which city you live in … daylight savings ends this weekend and standard time resumes. To put it another way, it’s spring forward and fall back. On Sunday you should set your clock back at 2 a.m. to 1 a.m. (assuming you’re awake that that time). Or you can just change your timepieces before you go to bed on Saturday night.
inglewoodtoday.com
Mayor Butts faces 5 challengers Nov. 8
The City of Inglewood is on the ballot big time in the Nov. 8 General Election as Mayor James T. Butts, Jr. faces opposition from 5 candidates. Since defeating incumbent Danny Tabor on January 27, 2011 by a margin of 776 votes, Mayor Butts has spearheaded a revolutionary renaissance in the City of Inglewood no one thought imagined, but some contend he did so with an iron fist that does not allow for open and fair debate from constituents or council members.
More than Just A Pizzeria
Off I went to re-visit the Luggage Room – since it did make it to the 10-year mark, bravo!! The Luggage Room has evolved in more than just a pizzeria, but for my budget it’s pizza. Many of you have calendars to remind you of holidays, birthdays, and meetings. As I mentioned last week, writers have unusual calendars for National Food weeks and months. If you get on Santa's bad list, you may just get one of these peculiar calendars for Christmas. Guess what the National Food for October was? Times up… Pizza! If you got that one right, you may keep reading. If you missed that answer, you need to go back and start at the beginning of the article.
Eater
Brentwood’s Friendly Neighborhood Italian Restaurant Has Closed After 25 Years
Vincenti, a 25-year-old Italian restaurant in Brentwood, closed last month, according to an announcement made on the restaurant’s website by owner Maureen Vincenti and chef Nicola Mastronardi. The community fixture and popular celebrity dining spot was considered one of Los Angeles’s most charming neighborhood Italian restaurants. Vincenti’s husband, Mauro, opened and operated the iconic Rex Il Ristorante, which played a part in the film Pretty Woman. Mauro passed away in 1996, a year before Vincenti Ristorante opened in Brentwood.
kcrw.com
Most vulnerable to flooding: Long Beach north to Bell Gardens
In LA, drought and fire are considered the biggest climate problems. But Angelenos should also worry about flooding, according to a new study from UC Irvine. Researchers found that hundreds of thousands of LA County residents could be inundated by at least a foot of flood water — should a once-in-a-100-year storm hit the area.
birchrestaurant.com
11 Best Restaurants In Marina Del Rey, CA
California has beaches, boardwalks, and marinas all up and down its sunny coastline. One of the best is Marina Del Rey, known as L.A.’s playground and where the iconic Venice Beach Boardwalk begins. You’ll find plenty of outdoor adventures in Marina Del Rey, from every watersport imaginable to coastal...
Thrillist
The Best Happy Hour in Your LA Neighborhood
For a minute there, it looked like we may have seen the end of Happy Hour. With fewer people working 9-5 jobs in person, and with the rising costs of ingredients and corresponding lower profit margins for bars and restaurants, giving discounts focused on an after-work crowd seemed like a losing proposition. But then, little by little, they started coming back—both workers to offices and happy hours to bars.
2urbangirls.com
Person shot near South LA middle school
LOS ANGELES – A person was shot in South Los Angeles Thursday, and police were searching for the suspect. The shooting was reported about 2:50 p.m. in the area of Vermont Avenue and West Colden Avenue, near Bret Harte Preparatory Middle School, said Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department.
