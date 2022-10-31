Read full article on original website
'Soaking early season rains' forecast for the SF Bay Area
After another day of sunny, dry conditions on Friday, the San Francisco Bay Area is expected to see a period of wet weather.
Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes far off California coast
A magnitude 6 earthquake was recorded nearly 750 miles off the California coast on Tuesday night, according to the USGS.
Chp Reporting Traffic Fatality On Interstate Highway 880
HAYWARD (BCN) The California Highway Patrol is reporting a traffic fatality occurred Friday morning on northbound Interstate Highway 880 in Hayward. The incident occurred at the W A Street off-ramp and was first reported at 3:57 a.m. The CHP is reporting the incident involved a vehicle and a pedestrian. No...
Traffic Collision Closes Main Street Near G Street
NAPA (BCN) Police in the city of Napa are urging the public to avoid the area of Main and G streets early Thursday, due to a traffic collision. Napa police issued a news release at 12:39 a.m. reporting they had closed Main Street in both directions near G Street north of downtown. They urged motorists to use alternate routes.
Catalytic converters stolen from San Francisco Bay Area paratransit buses
Four paratransit buses are the latest vehicles to have their catalytic converters stolen in the Bay Area.
Bay Area Safeway temporarily evacuated after customers start coughing
Six adults suddenly started coughing repeatedly at a Safeway on Tuesday, and officials still don't know why.
CHP issues alert for missing 80-year-old Daly City man
The CHP issued an alert for an at-risk, missing person Wednesday morning.
Six Residents Vying For Two Open Spots On City Council
With longtime councilmember Ken Carlson still in the running for a seat on the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors, Pleasant Hill voters have two council seats to fill Tuesday. Or maybe just one. Incumbent Sue Noack squares off against five challengers for the two available at-large seats. Planning Commissioner...
Buena Vista Cafe: The one touristy Fisherman’s Wharf restaurant locals love
The mark of a great San Francisco tourist destination, after all, is that the locals go there, too.
Best Bets: All Things Strings In Walnut Creek
Donato Cabrera and the California Symphony have given those woodwind, percussion and brass players a deserved weekend off and are devoting their Saturday and Sunday concerts to showcasing what the most numerous section players can accomplish all on their own. In a program titled "All Things Strings," the conductor will...
Investigators say car was buried in insurance fraud scheme
ATHERTON, Calif. (AP) — A car was buried in the backyard of a Northern California mansion 30 years ago as part of a scheme to commit insurance fraud, authorities said Thursday. The convertible Mercedes was discovered last month by landscapers in the affluent town of Atherton in Silicon Valley.
Oakland neighborhood English pub Commonwealth Cafe is closing
Following a brief reopening for the World Cup, the English pub's closure will become permanent.
2 Women Robbed By Armed Suspect Wednesday Evening
MENLO PARK (BCN) Two women were robbed by an armed suspect in Menlo Park on Wednesday evening, according to police. The robbery was reported around 7:15 p.m. near the railroad tracks at Bayfront Expressway, also known as state Highway 84. Officers found the two women, ages 35 and 39, who...
$1 million Powerball ticket sold at Bay Area 7-Eleven
Nobody took home the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot but two winners scored $1 million.
Festive photos from San Francisco's Dia de los Muertos celebration in the Mission
The event returned for the first time since 2019.
13 things you might not know about San Francisco's Golden Gate Park
From little-known facts to local lore, we're uncovering the city's crown jewel.
California sheriff found guilty of corruption
A special civil jury in Northern California found a former longtime sheriff guilty on all six counts of corruption and willful misconduct in a case involving the issuing of concealed-carry weapons permits in exchange for campaign donations. Laurie Smith resigned from her post as sheriff of the Santa Clara Sheriff's...
San Jose Spotlight: Silicon Valley Leaders Condemn Race-Baiting Election Ads
Community groups and leaders in Santa Clara County are speaking out against attack ads using race-baiting tactics to pit one minority group against another. Groups including the Asian Law Alliance, San Jose/Silicon Valley NAACP, SOMOS Mayfair and Black Leadership Kitchen Cabinet rallied in front of San Jose City Hall Wednesday to condemn racist dog whistles and baseless claims made in mailers to create conflict and division among voters of color.
Brooke Jenkins dismisses latest controversy, suggests more emails could leak
Jenkins raised the possibility more emails could be released.
