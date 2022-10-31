ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, CA

Chp Reporting Traffic Fatality On Interstate Highway 880

HAYWARD (BCN) The California Highway Patrol is reporting a traffic fatality occurred Friday morning on northbound Interstate Highway 880 in Hayward. The incident occurred at the W A Street off-ramp and was first reported at 3:57 a.m. The CHP is reporting the incident involved a vehicle and a pedestrian. No...
HAYWARD, CA
Traffic Collision Closes Main Street Near G Street

NAPA (BCN) Police in the city of Napa are urging the public to avoid the area of Main and G streets early Thursday, due to a traffic collision. Napa police issued a news release at 12:39 a.m. reporting they had closed Main Street in both directions near G Street north of downtown. They urged motorists to use alternate routes.
NAPA, CA
Six Residents Vying For Two Open Spots On City Council

With longtime councilmember Ken Carlson still in the running for a seat on the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors, Pleasant Hill voters have two council seats to fill Tuesday. Or maybe just one. Incumbent Sue Noack squares off against five challengers for the two available at-large seats. Planning Commissioner...
PLEASANT HILL, CA
Best Bets: All Things Strings In Walnut Creek

Donato Cabrera and the California Symphony have given those woodwind, percussion and brass players a deserved weekend off and are devoting their Saturday and Sunday concerts to showcasing what the most numerous section players can accomplish all on their own. In a program titled "All Things Strings," the conductor will...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
Investigators say car was buried in insurance fraud scheme

ATHERTON, Calif. (AP) — A car was buried in the backyard of a Northern California mansion 30 years ago as part of a scheme to commit insurance fraud, authorities said Thursday. The convertible Mercedes was discovered last month by landscapers in the affluent town of Atherton in Silicon Valley.
ATHERTON, CA
2 Women Robbed By Armed Suspect Wednesday Evening

MENLO PARK (BCN) Two women were robbed by an armed suspect in Menlo Park on Wednesday evening, according to police. The robbery was reported around 7:15 p.m. near the railroad tracks at Bayfront Expressway, also known as state Highway 84. Officers found the two women, ages 35 and 39, who...
MENLO PARK, CA
California sheriff found guilty of corruption

A special civil jury in Northern California found a former longtime sheriff guilty on all six counts of corruption and willful misconduct in a case involving the issuing of concealed-carry weapons permits in exchange for campaign donations. Laurie Smith resigned from her post as sheriff of the Santa Clara Sheriff's...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San Jose Spotlight: Silicon Valley Leaders Condemn Race-Baiting Election Ads

Community groups and leaders in Santa Clara County are speaking out against attack ads using race-baiting tactics to pit one minority group against another. Groups including the Asian Law Alliance, San Jose/Silicon Valley NAACP, SOMOS Mayfair and Black Leadership Kitchen Cabinet rallied in front of San Jose City Hall Wednesday to condemn racist dog whistles and baseless claims made in mailers to create conflict and division among voters of color.
SAN JOSE, CA

