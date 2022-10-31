Read full article on original website
Miami Mother Joyfully Reunites With 6-Year-Old Son 66 Days After He Was Kidnapped
A mother was reunited with her 6-year-old son Tuesday at the Miami Dade International Airport, 66 days after he was abducted by his father, Jorge Morales. Yanet Concepcion went to pick up her son, Jorge “Jojo” Morales, from his father’s apartment Aug. 27 after he didn’t bring the child to her home the night before, as per their custody agreement. But no one was home. Concepcion didn’t see Jojo again until Tuesday, after a woman spotted the father and son in a Walmart in New Brunswick, Canada, and police arrested them, along with Morales’ mother, Lillian Peña Morales. The two face likely charges of at least custodial interference, and Concepcion has accused them of plotting the abduction for a year.Read it at Miami Herald
Okla. Couple Killed 6 Kids in Murder-Suicide; Family Struggled with Debts, Father's Head Injury
Authorities in Oklahoma identified the deceased suspects as parents Brian Nelson, 34, and Brittney Nelson, 32 Family members allege the parents accused of killing their six children in an apparent murder-suicide may have been facing mounting financial pressures prior to their deaths. Authorities in Oklahoma identified the deceased suspects as parents Brian Nelson, 34, and Brittney Nelson, 32, according to reports. Speaking with Tulsa World, Brian's parents, Danny and Marilyn Nelson, confirmed their grandchildren — Brian II, 13; Brantley, 9; Vegeta, 7; Ragnar, 5; Kurgan, 2; and Britannica, 1 — were the six...
Pod of Dolphins Found Accompanying Body of Drowned Teen
Dolphins have been previously seen seemingly attempting to save humans and other animals from predators like sharks.
Young Arizona Mom Busted For DUI After Ditching Her Baby At Home In The Middle Of The Day: Report
A mom in Arizona faces charges after police say she ditched her baby to go drinking in the middle of the day, Radar has learned.Last week, police in Mesa, Arizona, stopped Clare Margaret Meacham along a road around 2:30 p.m. after calls of a drunk driver, according to reports.When police stopped Meacham, she told officers that she may have left her baby at home alone.Officers went to her home in east Mesa, Arizona, and could hear a child crying from outside the home, according to arrest records obtained by CBS 5. Police went into the home and got the child.Authorities...
Married couple arrested after pregnant Arkansas woman and her fetus found dead in different locations
A married couple was accused of kidnapping Thursday after the body of a missing pregnant woman and her fetus were found in separate locations in Missouri, authorities said. Ashley Bush, 33, of Benton County, Arkansas, appeared to have been fatally shot after responding to a job posting Oct. 31, prosecutor Nathan Smith told reporters.
toofab.com
Prime Suspect in Delphi Murders Assisted Teen Victim's Family Printing Funeral Photos, Says Aunt
"I was a mess trying to get the images off my phone. Once they were printed, he looked at me and said, 'I'm not gonna charge you for this.'" 50-year-old Richard Allen of Delphi, Indiana has been charged with two counts of murder for Abigail Williams, 13, and Liberty German, 14, who were killed in 2017.
A 7-year-old's death at a Kentucky youth facility exposes years of alleged abuses
Ja’Ceon Terry was 7 years old when he suffocated to death in the care of people who were supposed to look after him when his parents could not. The boy was a ward of the state and had been staying at Brooklawn, a foster care facility in Louisville, Kentucky, for children with mental and behavioral needs, when he died July 17 of “positional asphyxia,” according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
Dog Digging in Owner's Backyard Unearths Human Remains: Police
Police have launched an investigation into how the remains ended up in the area behind the house, and what was the cause of death.
dallasexpress.com
Texas Woman Arrested for Allegedly Killing ‘Evil’ Daughter
A Texas mother allegedly suffering from mental illness admitted to killing her 5-year-old daughter by slitting her throat and suffocating her with a plastic bag, reportedly saying she was an “evil child” and “did not want to deal with her anymore,” according to an affidavit. On...
Upworthy
'Kindhearted' teacher shielded her students and helped them escape before getting killed in shooting
Trigger Warning: This article contains instances of gun violence that some readers may find disturbing. In a tragic school shooting, a 19-year-old wielded an AR-15-style rifle and shot at students from Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis, Missouri. St. Louis-based Jean Kuczka, a mother of five children and grandmother of six, tragically lost her life on Monday when the shooter barged into her classroom and started shooting. A friend's granddaughter who was present in Jean's classroom during the shooting shared that Jean was protecting her students and assisting them in escaping through a window when she was killed.
Former Idaho Gubernatorial Candidate Is Convicted Of Killing 12-Year-Old Who Disappeared After Christmas Concert In 1984
“There is still hope for you. It is not too late to confess your sins," Jonelle Matthews' father told Steve Pankey in court after the jury convicted the 71-year-old. A former Idaho gubernatorial candidate has been convicted in the kidnapping and murder of 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews, who disappeared from her Greeley, Colorado home in 1984.
DNA Ties California Man To 2011 Killings Of Teen And Woman Whose Bodies Were Dumped By L.A. Freeways
Geovanni Borjas, 37, was implicated in the 2011 killings of Michelle Lozano, 17, and Bree’Anna Guzman, 22, after investigators collected DNA from his saliva when he spit on a sidewalk. DNA extracted from a man’s saliva found on a sidewalk was key in securing a conviction in the separate...
travelnoire.com
Man Pushes Pregnant Wife Off Cliff While Vacationing To Collect Life Insurance
A Turkish man has been convicted of pushing his wife, who was seven months pregnant, off a cliff. According to Fox News, Hakan Aysal, 41, and Semra Aysal, 32, were vacationing in southern Turkey when the crime occurred. Authorities believe Aysal summoned his wife to the edge of the 1,000-foot-high cliff to take a selfie, after which he then pushed her to her death.
Lucy Letby trial: Nurse found it ‘quite hard’ when baby she’s accused of killing lived for hours
A nurse accused of multiple baby murders told police she found it “quite hard” when one of her alleged victims lived for several hours after his catastrophic collapse. The newborn boy stopped breathing without warning just days after his premature birth, weighing just 800g, at the Countess of Chester Hospital in June 2015.The infant, referred to as child C, is one of seven babies allegedly killed by the 32-year-old who is also said to have attempted to murder 10 others at the hospital’s neo-natal unit.Letby, who denies the charges, is said to have caused the collapse of child C...
Dolphin Pod Assists Rescue Team in Recovering Body of Teen
The long search for the body of a South African teen finally came to an end this weekend after authorities found her surrounded by a “mourning” pod of dolphins. The 15-year-old girl allegedly slipped off rocks along the Llandudno beach in Cape town on Friday, Oct. 28, and a rip tide washed her out to sea.
'People definitely thought this was the end': Passengers scream and cry as Delta flight from Atlanta to LAX forced to make an emergency landing in Albuquerque after smoke fills the cockpit and cabin while alarm blares
A Delta flight from Atlanta to Los Angeles had to make an emergency landing after smoke filled the cabin and passengers thought 'this was the end.'. Delta Flight 2846 made an emergency landing in Albuquerque on Tuesday after a mysterious smoke filled both the passenger cabin and the cockpit. Video...
Foster Mother Accused in 2014 Disappearance of Australia’s ‘Madeleine McCann’
The foster mother who had legal charge of a 3-year-old Australian orphan when he was last seen in 2014 has been accused of lying in another child-related case, according to the New South Wales Crime Commission.The woman, who cannot be named, was taking care of William Tyrrell when he disappeared from her parents’ home in 2014, and police now say they believe she knows where his body is. The boy was last seen wearing a Spider-Man suit and playing in his foster grandparents’ garden. He has often been described as the Australian “Madeleine McCann,” the British toddler who disappeared without...
thecomeback.com
Troubling video emerges in latest Hope Solo arrest
The body camera footage from Hope Solo’s arrest back in March in a Walmart parking lot in North Carolina has surfaced, and it does not paint the United States women’s soccer legend in a flattering light. The video shows police yanking Hope Solo from her SUV after they...
dallasexpress.com
Alleged Iowa Serial Killer’s Daughter Comes Forward
A woman has been trying for 45 years to bring what she claims are her father’s horrible crimes to light. Lucy Studey alleges that her father murdered young women and buried their bodies with the help of his children. No one believed her, she said, but in an ongoing investigation, cadaver dogs have located suspected human remains at the spots she identified in Thurman, Iowa, investigators told Newsweek.
Woman Buying Halloween Costume Escapes Kidnapping Attempt: Police
Matthew Henry Swann was apprehended on suspicion of kidnapping.
