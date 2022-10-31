Read full article on original website
Gamespot
Full God Of War Ragnarok Accessibility Features List Revealed
Sony Santa Monica has revealed the full list of accessibility features that will be included in God of War Ragnarok, including accessibility presets, UI and subtitle size adjustment, and a high-color-contrast mode. To start, the game offers accessibility presets centered around specific features. The hearing accessibility preset, for example, affects...
Gamespot
WoW Will Soon Give Players A $3,000 Mount For Free, And It's Causing A Bit Of An Uproar
Every World of Warcraft player with a Twitch account and an internet connection will soon be able to earn one of the rarest mounts in the game's history, but the jury is still out on whether that's a good thing. The mount in question is the Feldrake, which Blizzard recently...
Gamespot
This God Of War Ragnarok PS5 Vs. PS4 Graphics Comparison Video Reveals The Differences
Sony's next big PlayStation exclusive, God of War Ragnarok, launches on November 9 for PS4 and PS5. You might be wondering how the game compares for the two consoles. We've already heard the PS4 version makes the console sound like a jet engine, but what about the graphics?. GameSpot has...
Gamespot
Final Fantasy 16 Is "95%" Done, Release Date Reveal Expected By The End Of The Year
Final Fantasy 16 has almost reached the finish line of its development cycle, as main director Hiroshi Takai and other members of the development team revealed new details on the game in a series of interviews. Speaking to Famitsu, Takai was quizzed about the current development status of the game and gave a quick answer on the topic.
Gamespot
Sonic Frontiers Everything To Know
Brand new to Sonic with Sonic Frontiers is a skill tree. Fallen enemies now drop skill pieces Sonic can collect and use to upgrade his skills. Not only that, but Sonic will be able to upgrade his stats by collecting red seeds of power and blue seeds of defense. These seeds can be found by completing puzzles and sidequests in the open zones. These puzzles can also unlock new areas of the map.
Gamespot
Sony Reveals A Bunch Of New PSVR 2 Games
PlayStation VR 2 has an official launch date and price, but that's not all. Sony has lifted the lid on 11 games that'll be available for the virtual reality hardware when it releases on February 22, 2023, and the list includes a brand-new Dark Pictures experience, roguelike action, and plenty more.
Gamespot
New Aqua Teen Hunger Force Movie Deleted Scene Features Frylock And Very Weird Workout Equipment
Frylock, Master Shake, and Meatwad--the stars of Aqua Teen Hunger Force--are back in a new movie called Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm. Releasing on November 8, it's is packed with the characters and jokes you love, but one thing you won't see included in the feature cut is a scene between Amazin's Neil and Frylock. Don't worry though, you can see it here, right now.
Gamespot
Destiny 2 Update 6.2.5.2 Gives Lord Of Wolves Another Tweak
This week's update for Destiny 2 is a minor one, but the patch notes have revealed that it's mostly focused on an Exotic weapon that has undergone some serious overhauling lately. For once, we're not talking about Telesto. A few weeks ago, Lord of Wolves was temporarily disabled from the game after Bungie discovered that it had been doing far more damage than it was originally intended to.
Gamespot
WoW Players Can Get A Recap Of Their Personal Warcraft History With A Single Tweet
Ahead of World of Warcraft's upcoming Dragonflight expansion, Blizzard and Twitter are teaming up to give players a nostalgic look-back at the journey their characters have embarked on over the past 18 years. All it takes is a tweet. Starting today, players interested in taking part simply need to include...
Gamespot
Nintendo Switch Exclusives Get Big Discounts: Bayonetta 3, Pokemon Scarlet/Violet, And More
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The Nintendo Switch might not have the processing power of its rivals, but that hasn’t stopped it from amassing a library filled with incredible games. In fact, some of the best games of the generation are Switch exclusives--with Mario, Link, Kirby, and other familiar faces calling the Switch home.
Gamespot
A "Notable" Number Of Destiny 2 PS5 Players Are Still Using The PS4 Version
Like several other games of the PS4 and Xbox One era, Destiny 2 received a new-gen console update shortly after the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S systems launched. The upgrades were pretty substantial, but on PS5, many players have still been playing the PS4 edition of Destiny 2. Bungie has...
Gamespot
Best Nintendo Gift Ideas For 2022: New Switch Games, Merch, And More
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. There is no shortage of great gifts to buy the Nintendo fan in your life this holiday. From games and accessories to clothing and collectibles, you have plenty to choose from. To help you make your purchasing decisions for loved ones and friends this holiday, we've put together a Nintendo Switch gift guide. We're confident that you'll find something here that will be of interest, and we've mostly stuck with recommendations that won't break the bank either.
‘Abbott Elementary’ Star Tyler James Williams Ignites Twitter With Surprising Freestyle
Fans have been gushing over the former childhood actor's freestyle all over social media.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty Player Showed Up At Activision Blizzard's Office Over Modern Warfare II Ban
One Call of Duty player made an ill-advised in-person trip to Activision Blizzard's office--all just to appeal their Modern Warfare 2 ban. The Reddit post is now deleted, but according to screenshots of the original post taken by PC Gamer, a Reddit user claimed they bought Modern Warfare 2 twice and were wrongfully banned both times.
Twitter sees sudden mass layoffs as Elon Musk admits ‘massive drop’ in revenue
Claims that the social media platform’s entire curation team was dismissed prompts fears content could become ‘more toxic’
Gamespot
Henry Cavill Talks About Bringing 'Enormously Joyful' Superman To The Big Screen
Following his cameo in Black Adam, Henry Cavill announced that he's returning to the role of Superman officially. Since then, he's been talking about what he wants to do with the role while talking to ScreenRant and the Happy Sad Confused podcast. "There is so much in the way of...
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: MW2, Warzone 2, And Mobile Adding Pogba, Neymar Jr., and Messi
As rumored, the a trio of famous footballers are heading to Call of Duty. Activision officially announced that Paul Pogba, Neymar Jr., and Lionel Messi are "suiting up" for Modern Warfare II, Warzone 2.0, and Call of Duty. Mobile. This presumably means they will be playable characters in those titles.
Gamespot
Kojima Turned Down "Ridiculously High" Offers To Sell His Company
Hideo Kojima has fielded and rejected multiple offers to sell his studio, Kojima Productions, and has vowed he will probably never change his stance on remaining independent. During the latest episode of his Brain Structure podcast, Kojima said Kojima Productions is an independent studio that has "no affiliations whatsoever" and is "not backed by anyone."
Gamespot
Apex Legends Season 15 Tier List: Best Legends For Battle Royale
Frenetic battle royale Apex Legends has seen significant success in the genre, and that can at least partially be contributed to its creative cast of playable legends, each of which brings something unique to a team's composition. Whether it's a defensive kit for holding back foes, an aggressive kit for pushing them, or a support kit that aids allies, players have a wide selection of legends to choose from to ensure they're playing a role that suits them. But while every legend has their place in the Apex Games, there will always be a few that sit on the top of the game’s meta--just as there will always be some that can't quite reach the same level of greatness each season. Here's our tier list of the best legends in Apex Legends.
Gamespot
God of War Ragnarok Review Roundup | GameSpot News
God of War Ragnarok reviews are here, a tease at a second Warzone 2.0 map, and Modern Warfare II gets its first post launch patch. All this on today’s GameSpot News. Ragnarok Reviews are here, and it sounds like the game Ragnarocks. Look. I’m sorry. I tried to write...
