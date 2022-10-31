Read full article on original website
wcyb.com
Community members address concerns regarding Bristol landfill, next steps to be taken
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The smell still lingers even after the Bristol, Virginia landfill closed in early September. That concern was one of the biggest topics discussed at Thursday's community meeting hosted by the Bristol Ministerial Alliance and H.O.P.E. for Bristol. To get to be a disaster of this...
wcyb.com
2 people dead following fire in Russell County, officials say
CASTLEWOOD, Va. (WCYB) — Two people are dead following a house fire in Russell County Friday morning, according to Jess Powers with Russell County Emergency Management. Crews responded to Boody Road in Castlewood shortly before 10 a.m. The two victims were visiting family members. The two people who lived there made it out safe.
wcyb.com
Community led meeting to answer questions related to the Bristol landfill
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Are you a Bristol resident and have questions about the landfill?. The Bristol Area Ministerial Alliance and HOPE for Bristol are hosting a community meeting Thursday night at the Bristol Train Station. News 5 was told the purpose of the meeting is for the public...
wcyb.com
Two people are dead following a vehicle crash into a Johnson City gas station
(WCYB) — Update: Two people are dead after a vehicle crashed into a gas station in Johnson City Thursday, police say. According to police, officers with the Johnson City Police Department responded to a single vehicle crash on North Roan Street at the intersection of Bristol Highway. The investigation...
wcyb.com
RV crashes into Cracker Barrel restaurant in Bristol
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — An RV has crashed into the Cracker Barrel Old County Store and Restaurant, off Exit 7 in Bristol, Virginia. The RV crash happened Monday afternoon. No injuries were reported.
wcyb.com
Bristol landfill questions and concerns addressed during open house
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Stopping the stench in Bristol and addressing community questions and concerns -- that was the goal of an open house hosted by the city of Bristol, Virginia. "We the citizens want a Bristol that smells good, that is healthy for all the citizens," said Sam...
wcyb.com
New signs will soon guide visitors in Carter County
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Visitors and residents of Carter County will soon see new wayfinding signs going up over the next few months. Former commissioner and vice president of Keep Carter County beautiful, Ross Garland, spearheaded the grant to help pay for the signage. The signs will point...
wcyb.com
Organizations help Tri-Cities residents with steep heating bills
Millions of Americans are bracing for steep winter heating bills as energy costs soar due to inflation. News 5's Kiley Hill spoke with local organizations about the spike in demand for financial assistance and what help they offer. "When you're on a fixed income and you're needing social security, any...
wcyb.com
Resin and vinyl manufacturer to invest $13.5M in Tazewell County, create 29 jobs
BLUEFIELD, Va. (WCYB) — More jobs are coming to Southwest Virginia. Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Friday that Ronald Mark Associates, a custom resin and vinyl fabric company, is investing $13.5 million in Tazewell County. The company will move into a closed factory facility in Bluefield. Virginia beat out offers...
wcyb.com
"Toxic Terror" at the Wise County Fairgrounds
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Toxic waste and strange events have been the talk of the town at the Forbidden Fairgrounds Toxic Terror. "The ooze in my opinion is absolutely brilliant," says Dr. Cecil Evergreen. "Haunting Houses is unlike a typical class you'd take in college. The experiential learning...
wcyb.com
'Absolutely shocked': Parent reacts to Sullivan County school bus driver arrest
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — New reaction from school officials and a parent, after police say a woman was arrested, accused of driving a school bus while high on meth in Sullivan County. Sullivan County School officials say affected families were made aware of the arrest. While that driver...
wcyb.com
Career fair in Scott County provides students with valuable information
SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — High school students had the opportunity to check out area businesses and to see what career paths are out there. Five hundred students from area schools in Southwest Virginia descended on the Scott County Career and Technical Center Thursday. Dozens of businesses were on...
wcyb.com
Healing Hands Health Center expanding in Bristol, Tennessee
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Healing Hands Health Center is expanding thanks to a large donation. On Wednesday, a check for $400,000 was presented to the Healing Hands Health Center in Bristol, Tennessee. Construction began Monday on the clinic's new expansion. The project will increase the number of dental operatories...
wcyb.com
Food City begins annual Race Against Hunger campaign
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Food City began its annual Race Against Hunger campaign Wednesday. Food City has been teaming up with customers since 1992 to raise money for local hunger relief organizations. “Hunger is a serious problem throughout our region and our Race Against Hunger program provides vital support...
wcyb.com
Food City named 2022 Virginia Champion of Disability Employer
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Food City has been named a 2022 Virginia Champion of Disability Employer, in recognition of the company's efforts to hire candidates with disabilities and other barriers to employment. The Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services (DARS) awarded Food City. “We would like to thank...
wcyb.com
First recovery community center in Tri-Cities opens
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The first addiction recovery community center in the Tri-Cities has opened its doors. Our vision is to make recovery available and accessible for everybody, no matter what the path," Executive Director for JCRC and ETSU professor, Dottie Greene said. Green says The Johnson City...
wcyb.com
Tri-Cities Airport conducting business survey
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Tri-Cities Airport is seeking input from local businesses regarding the demand for business travel. The goal is to help bring additional air service to the greater Tri-Cities region. Information gathered from the survey will help communicate with airlines where businesses travel most, and potential...
wcyb.com
Virginia not appealing FEMA decision on assistance for Buchanan County flood victims
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — The Commonwealth of Virginia is not appealing FEMA's decision to not provide individual assistance to Buchanan County flood victims, according to statement from Gov. Glenn Youngkin's office. “At the request of local officials in the absence of any new information, state officials decided not...
wcyb.com
Inclusive gym for kids to open this weekend In Bristol
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — “Play with a Purpose!”: That’s the idea behind an innovative, inclusive sensory gym in Bristol, Tennessee. "We Rock the Spectrum" was founded to provide a place for children of all ability levels to play and grow together. The gym has a mix...
wcyb.com
School bus driver accused of driving while high on meth charged in Sullivan County
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A woman accused of driving a school bus in Sullivan County while high on methamphetamine was charged last week, according to the Kingsport Police Department. Authorities responded to Tilthammer Drive in Kingsport on October 26. The location is a bus depot. A Kingsport patrolman...
