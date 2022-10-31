ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Damascus, VA

wcyb.com

2 people dead following fire in Russell County, officials say

CASTLEWOOD, Va. (WCYB) — Two people are dead following a house fire in Russell County Friday morning, according to Jess Powers with Russell County Emergency Management. Crews responded to Boody Road in Castlewood shortly before 10 a.m. The two victims were visiting family members. The two people who lived there made it out safe.
RUSSELL COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

Bristol landfill questions and concerns addressed during open house

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Stopping the stench in Bristol and addressing community questions and concerns -- that was the goal of an open house hosted by the city of Bristol, Virginia. "We the citizens want a Bristol that smells good, that is healthy for all the citizens," said Sam...
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

New signs will soon guide visitors in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Visitors and residents of Carter County will soon see new wayfinding signs going up over the next few months. Former commissioner and vice president of Keep Carter County beautiful, Ross Garland, spearheaded the grant to help pay for the signage. The signs will point...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Organizations help Tri-Cities residents with steep heating bills

Millions of Americans are bracing for steep winter heating bills as energy costs soar due to inflation. News 5's Kiley Hill spoke with local organizations about the spike in demand for financial assistance and what help they offer. "When you're on a fixed income and you're needing social security, any...
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

"Toxic Terror" at the Wise County Fairgrounds

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Toxic waste and strange events have been the talk of the town at the Forbidden Fairgrounds Toxic Terror. "The ooze in my opinion is absolutely brilliant," says Dr. Cecil Evergreen. "Haunting Houses is unlike a typical class you'd take in college. The experiential learning...
WISE COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

Healing Hands Health Center expanding in Bristol, Tennessee

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Healing Hands Health Center is expanding thanks to a large donation. On Wednesday, a check for $400,000 was presented to the Healing Hands Health Center in Bristol, Tennessee. Construction began Monday on the clinic's new expansion. The project will increase the number of dental operatories...
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

Food City begins annual Race Against Hunger campaign

ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Food City began its annual Race Against Hunger campaign Wednesday. Food City has been teaming up with customers since 1992 to raise money for local hunger relief organizations. “Hunger is a serious problem throughout our region and our Race Against Hunger program provides vital support...
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

Food City named 2022 Virginia Champion of Disability Employer

ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Food City has been named a 2022 Virginia Champion of Disability Employer, in recognition of the company's efforts to hire candidates with disabilities and other barriers to employment. The Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services (DARS) awarded Food City. “We would like to thank...
ABINGDON, VA
wcyb.com

First recovery community center in Tri-Cities opens

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The first addiction recovery community center in the Tri-Cities has opened its doors. Our vision is to make recovery available and accessible for everybody, no matter what the path," Executive Director for JCRC and ETSU professor, Dottie Greene said. Green says The Johnson City...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Tri-Cities Airport conducting business survey

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Tri-Cities Airport is seeking input from local businesses regarding the demand for business travel. The goal is to help bring additional air service to the greater Tri-Cities region. Information gathered from the survey will help communicate with airlines where businesses travel most, and potential...
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
wcyb.com

Inclusive gym for kids to open this weekend In Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — “Play with a Purpose!”: That’s the idea behind an innovative, inclusive sensory gym in Bristol, Tennessee. "We Rock the Spectrum" was founded to provide a place for children of all ability levels to play and grow together. The gym has a mix...
BRISTOL, TN

