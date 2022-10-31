ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn State at Indiana odds, picks and predictions

The No. 16 Penn State Nittany Lions (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) take a trip to the Midwest to visit the Indiana Hoosiers (3-5, 1-4) Saturday. Kickoff from Memorial Stadium is set for 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Penn State vs. Indianaodds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions.
Two bellwether counties predicted the last Pa. Senate midterms. What new polling says now

Granular polling from a few of Pennsylvania's most competitive counties is hinting at some good news for Democrats. According to the final USA TODAY Network/Suffolk University poll of this midterm cycle, both Centre and Northampton counties are still feeling blue. These counties are considered bellwethers in the commonwealth because of how their results mirrored statewide margins in 2010 and 2018, the past two Pennsylvania midterms that included a contested Senate and governor's race just like Tuesday's election.
