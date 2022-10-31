Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yum! Brands prohibiting sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Kentucky by its ownersAmarie M.Kentucky State
Semi-truck tips over on Kentucky highway spilling out thousands of cans of beerAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Multiple Walgreens Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Walgreens Store Unexpectedly Closing, Angering ResidentsJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
WLKY.com
Police looking for 3 juveniles in connection to robbery in Portland
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are looking for three juveniles alleged to be involved in a robbery that happened on Thursday afternoon. Louisville Metro Police Department said the incident happened just before 12:30 p.m. at 18th and Columbia streets in the Portland neighborhood. They said the suspects robbed a person...
wdrb.com
Halloween, trick-or-treating returns in full-force to Hillcrest Avenue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's known as one of the most decorated Halloween streets in America and it never has a shortage of trick-or-treaters. Each year, thousands of kids and their parents make their way to Hillcrest Avenue for serious Halloween fun. Many of the homeowners decorated their houses and...
wdrb.com
Belle of Louisville to hold 'First Mate's Market' on Nov. 19
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Belle of Louisville is transforming from a riverboat to a mall. The First Mate's Market, a free event, is planned for Nov. 19 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. It's designed to bring together local businesses at a Louisville icon and National Historic Landmark. The...
wdrb.com
Road work to close parts of I-265 in Louisville on Thursday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Road work will close parts of Interstate 265/the Gene Snyder Freeway between Taylorsville and Shelbyville roads. The work is happening in two parts, starting Thursday morning. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the left lane of both I-265 North and South will be closed between Taylorsville Road (Exit 23) and Interstate 64 (Exit 25) for shoulder work.
WLKY.com
Sky Zone indoor trampoline park returning to Louisville at former pizza restaurant location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — Years after its former facility closed, Sky Zone is opening a new Louisville location,according to Louisville Business First. The trampoline park recently submitted plans to Louisville Metro Planning & Design Services for a new complex at 4200 Outer Loop. The property was previously home to a Mr. Gatti's Pizza.
WLKY.com
The legend of the Witches' Tree in Old Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Do you know the legend of Louisville's "Witches' Tree?" Growing wildly in an Old Louisville front yard is a twisty, turny tree. It's draped in what looks like junk but is actually peace offerings to witches. We spoke with author, historian and folklorist David Dominé about...
Wave 3
Motel fire in Elizabethtown leaves guests stranded
Decision 2022: Louisville mayoral candidates asked about city homicides. Decision 2022: Louisville mayoral candidates asked about city homicides. Gary Thompson was jailed and chased out of places all around Kentucky and earned the nickname, “The Bogus Beggar.”. Louisville Urban League welcomes new president. Updated: 4 hours ago. Louisville Urban...
WLKY.com
Lake Forest residents continue to voice concerns about concrete plant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Lake Forest residents met with the Louisville Metro Planning Commission on Thursday to continue voicing their concerns about a concrete plant being built in the area. Plans to construct the plant near the subdivision were first presented in March. During the early phase of construction, residents...
WLKY.com
Police investigating shooting that sent 1 to hospital in Phoenix Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital late Wednesday night. The shooting happened around 10:40 p.m. in the 500 block of East Liberty Street, which is in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood. LMPD said First Division officers responded to...
wdrb.com
JCPS 'Flash Dads' surprise students at Kennedy Montessori Elementary
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The "Flash Dads" are back, bringing smiles to start the school day. Students at Kennedy Montessori Elementary were in for a surprise Wednesday morning when they entered the building to high fives and cheers. The diversity program within Jefferson County Public Schools created "Flash Dads" five...
Wave 3
Lane, ramp closures on Gene Snyder scheduled for Thursday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Work on I-265, the Gene Snyder Freeway, is scheduled for Thursday. This work will require lane and ramp closures. According to the release, the work is part of the I-Move Kentucky project. From 9a.m. until 3p.m. Thursday, the left lane of both I-265 North and South...
WLKY.com
Millions of years of Louisville history uncovered during city's largest infrastructure project
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Millions of years of Louisville history will soon be on display in the Kentucky Geological Survey's core library. Earlier this year, the Louisville Metropolitan Sewer District built a tunnel, 200-feet underground, to stop unwanted waste from getting into the Ohio River. It was the largest infrastructure project the city had seen to date, but that's not the only reason why MSD leaders are calling that project historical.
Walk Through Millions Of Lights At Louisville’s Winter Woods Spectacular 2022
Now that Halloween is behind us, it's time to take the attention away from spooky attractions and move on to Christmas light displays. One of the coolest ones will be returning to Louisville in 2022. Each year at Iroquois Park in Louisville, Kentucky, the park holds the annual Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular,...
WLKY.com
Police officer in hospital after crash on Watterson Expressway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville Metro Police Department officer was taken to the hospital after they were involved in a crash on the Watterson Thursday. LMPD said that just after 3:30 p.m. an unmarked traffic vehicle was running radar on the Watterson near Crittenden Drive when he was rear ended by a driver not paying attention.
wdrb.com
LMPD officer, 1 other injured in multi-vehicle crash near Crittenden Drive
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police officer and one other person were injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for LMPD, an unmarked LMPD Traffic vehicle was running radar in the emergency lane on Interstate 264 westbound near Crittenden Drive around 3:30 p.m.
WLKY.com
Police: Man in hospital after being shot near Cardinal Stadium
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot just blocks away from Cardinal Stadium on Wednesday night. Louisville Metro Police Department said they received calls of a shooting around 7:45 p.m. in the 2800 block of South 2nd Street in the South Louisville neighborhood.
Wave 3
SnowTALK! 11/12
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In the short-term, we will be tracking some locally dense fog tonight/early Thursday. This will be especially true in the valleys/rivers. Warm and windy into Friday with the current record high of 80 degrees becoming reachable. A cold front moves in Saturday with lots of wind...
Wave 3
Ky. men accused of breaking into storage units and stealing ginseng
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two Kentucky men have been arrested and charged after being accused of breaking into storage units and stealing millions of dollars in ginseng. Daniel Scott, 32, from Louisville, and William McCane, 46, from Frankfort, are facing multiple burglary and theft charges after police said they broke into several storage facilities and storage sheds.
k105.com
Bridge that connects Louisville to New Albany, Indiana, to close late this month for renovation
Transportation officials are scheduling a 9-day closure of an Ohio River bridge that connects Indiana and Kentucky. The Interstate 64 eastbound lanes that connect New Albany, Indiana, to Louisville, Kentucky, via the Sherman Minton Bridge will close November 28, Indiana transportation officials said. The 59-year-old double-decker bridge is undergoing a...
LMPD: All lanes were blocked after box truck hits guard rail, overturns on I-64
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — All lanes were blocked after a single-vehicle collision happened on interstate 64 eastbound at the 20-mile marker near English Station Road Thursday, officials said. Louisville Metro Police said officers responded to a call of a collision on I-64 eastbound shortly before 7:30 p.m. Police said their...
