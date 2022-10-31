ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

Police looking for 3 juveniles in connection to robbery in Portland

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are looking for three juveniles alleged to be involved in a robbery that happened on Thursday afternoon. Louisville Metro Police Department said the incident happened just before 12:30 p.m. at 18th and Columbia streets in the Portland neighborhood. They said the suspects robbed a person...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Belle of Louisville to hold 'First Mate's Market' on Nov. 19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Belle of Louisville is transforming from a riverboat to a mall. The First Mate's Market, a free event, is planned for Nov. 19 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. It's designed to bring together local businesses at a Louisville icon and National Historic Landmark. The...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Road work to close parts of I-265 in Louisville on Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Road work will close parts of Interstate 265/the Gene Snyder Freeway between Taylorsville and Shelbyville roads. The work is happening in two parts, starting Thursday morning. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the left lane of both I-265 North and South will be closed between Taylorsville Road (Exit 23) and Interstate 64 (Exit 25) for shoulder work.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

The legend of the Witches' Tree in Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Do you know the legend of Louisville's "Witches' Tree?" Growing wildly in an Old Louisville front yard is a twisty, turny tree. It's draped in what looks like junk but is actually peace offerings to witches. We spoke with author, historian and folklorist David Dominé about...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Motel fire in Elizabethtown leaves guests stranded

Decision 2022: Louisville mayoral candidates asked about city homicides. Decision 2022: Louisville mayoral candidates asked about city homicides. Gary Thompson was jailed and chased out of places all around Kentucky and earned the nickname, “The Bogus Beggar.”. Louisville Urban League welcomes new president. Updated: 4 hours ago. Louisville Urban...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
WLKY.com

Lake Forest residents continue to voice concerns about concrete plant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Lake Forest residents met with the Louisville Metro Planning Commission on Thursday to continue voicing their concerns about a concrete plant being built in the area. Plans to construct the plant near the subdivision were first presented in March. During the early phase of construction, residents...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

JCPS 'Flash Dads' surprise students at Kennedy Montessori Elementary

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The "Flash Dads" are back, bringing smiles to start the school day. Students at Kennedy Montessori Elementary were in for a surprise Wednesday morning when they entered the building to high fives and cheers. The diversity program within Jefferson County Public Schools created "Flash Dads" five...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Lane, ramp closures on Gene Snyder scheduled for Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Work on I-265, the Gene Snyder Freeway, is scheduled for Thursday. This work will require lane and ramp closures. According to the release, the work is part of the I-Move Kentucky project. From 9a.m. until 3p.m. Thursday, the left lane of both I-265 North and South...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Millions of years of Louisville history uncovered during city's largest infrastructure project

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Millions of years of Louisville history will soon be on display in the Kentucky Geological Survey's core library. Earlier this year, the Louisville Metropolitan Sewer District built a tunnel, 200-feet underground, to stop unwanted waste from getting into the Ohio River. It was the largest infrastructure project the city had seen to date, but that's not the only reason why MSD leaders are calling that project historical.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Police officer in hospital after crash on Watterson Expressway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville Metro Police Department officer was taken to the hospital after they were involved in a crash on the Watterson Thursday. LMPD said that just after 3:30 p.m. an unmarked traffic vehicle was running radar on the Watterson near Crittenden Drive when he was rear ended by a driver not paying attention.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

LMPD officer, 1 other injured in multi-vehicle crash near Crittenden Drive

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police officer and one other person were injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for LMPD, an unmarked LMPD Traffic vehicle was running radar in the emergency lane on Interstate 264 westbound near Crittenden Drive around 3:30 p.m.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Police: Man in hospital after being shot near Cardinal Stadium

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot just blocks away from Cardinal Stadium on Wednesday night. Louisville Metro Police Department said they received calls of a shooting around 7:45 p.m. in the 2800 block of South 2nd Street in the South Louisville neighborhood.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

SnowTALK! 11/12

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In the short-term, we will be tracking some locally dense fog tonight/early Thursday. This will be especially true in the valleys/rivers. Warm and windy into Friday with the current record high of 80 degrees becoming reachable. A cold front moves in Saturday with lots of wind...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Ky. men accused of breaking into storage units and stealing ginseng

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two Kentucky men have been arrested and charged after being accused of breaking into storage units and stealing millions of dollars in ginseng. Daniel Scott, 32, from Louisville, and William McCane, 46, from Frankfort, are facing multiple burglary and theft charges after police said they broke into several storage facilities and storage sheds.
LOUISVILLE, KY

